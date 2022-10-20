ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

wjol.com

A Leader In Joliet Dies Suddenly

The president of the NAACP Joliet branch and served as Chairman of the African American Business Association Michael Clark has died. Clark was also actively involved with the Joliet Chamber of Commerce. He died Wednesday morning from an apparent heart attack at the age of 41. Clark was appointed to...
JOLIET, IL
classicchicagomagazine.com

Brookfield Zoo Whirl

It was a Safari. A Safari into the city. Not the just the city but the Hilton Chicago. And The Brookfield Zoo Whirl will never be the same. Melissa Canning, a member of the Chicago Zoological Society’s Women’s Board, and Michael Canning of the Society’s Board of Trustees co-chaired the evening, which attracted 450 attendees and raised $1.4 million.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Nurses at Joliet hospital rally over staffing concerns

JOLIET, Ill. —Several nurses say security escorted them out of Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet Friday after they raised concerns about a nursing shortage. Emergency room and ICU nurses claim patient care is suffering because of a lack in staffing. These nurses said they do not have enough support to care for patients. […]
JOLIET, IL
philanthropynewsdigest.org

Breakthrough Energy awards $50 million for sustainable aviation fuels

Breakthrough Energy, a public-private partnership developed by Bill Gates and a coalition of private investors to accelerate investment in sustainable energy, has announced a $50 million grant to Deerfield, Illinois-based LanzaJet to support commercial production of next generation, low emission, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The grant is the first made...
SOPERTON, GA
The Crusader Newspaper

Publicist and media consultant honored by the Cook County Board of Commissioners for his 30 plus years of service

Resolution read aloud for the career of Sean Howard. Commissioners’ Sims, Lowry, Deer Daley, and Miller all expressed their appreciation for Howard’s career and philanthropy. Deborah Sims- Cook County Commissioner of the 5th District- along with Board President Toni Preckwinkle and the full Cook County Board of Commissioners...
COOK COUNTY, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Pappas: tax investors make millions from black, Latino communities

Study shows homeowners, gov’t losing out on funding. A new study from the Cook County Treasurer’s Office concludes that hedge funds, private equity firms and others are exploiting a loophole in Illinois’ property tax law to make millions of dollars in profits, mostly at the expense of black and Latino communities.
COOK COUNTY, IL
WGN News

Advocate Aurora breach may have exposed 3 million patients

CHICAGO — Advocate Aurora Health reports a data breach may have revealed sensitive information of as many as 3 million patients. Advocate said pixel technology installed on its patients portal transmitted certain patient information to Google and Meta, and possibly to other third-party vendors. The company said it disabled and removed the pixels from its […]
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Charles Thomas steps off the Chumbolone ‘plantation’

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (10/21/2022): A fed up former ABC7 Chicago reporter Charles Thomas, who -after almost 30 years retired in broadcasting- has come under fire for taking $50,000 from a conservative super PAC run by Dan Proft to promote Daren Bailey as a better candidate than Governor JB Pritzker, joins John Kass and Jeff Carlin to discuss stepping off the ‘Chumbalone’ plantation and facing backlash. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
CHICAGO, IL
classicchicagomagazine.com

Chicago Movie Theater Memories – Part One

The Village Art Theatre, originally named Germania Theater, on 1548-50 North Clark. Photo courtesy of Ken Roe via Cinema Treasures. The idea for this article arose from a confluence of circumstances. September 3 was National Cinema Day and on September 4, over Labor Day weekend, I had dinner at the stunning apartment of my friends Paula Litt and Irv Faber who live at 1550 North Clark in Chicago. That location is now a luxurious condominium building, but I remember going there when it was the Village Theatre (aka the Village Art Theatre, originally the Germania Theater, 1916) at 1548-50 North Clark. The façade of the Village Theatre has been preserved, and at the door is a plaque designating the Village Theatre as an official Chicago landmark.
CHICAGO, IL

