FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Barrington, Illinois Woman Loses $82K in Romance Scam to Catfish from Dating Website HingeZack LoveBarrington, IL
4 victims in Chicago bus stop crashhellasChicago, IL
Fun Mexican Restaurant in Schaumburg with tasty Birria TacosChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in IllinoisTravel MavenVilla Park, IL
Brookfield Zoo animals eating pumpkins is the fall diversion we all needJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
Related
AKArama ‘Pearls with Purpose’ gala hosted at Museum of Science and Industry
Over 700 patrons of AKArama Foundation, Inc. were treated to an evening of dinner and dancing in support of the 41-year-old Foundation’s annual service activities on October 15. The evening included the awarding of almost $50,000 in scholarships for college, health fairs, voter registration events, career fairs, legal help,...
wjol.com
A Leader In Joliet Dies Suddenly
The president of the NAACP Joliet branch and served as Chairman of the African American Business Association Michael Clark has died. Clark was also actively involved with the Joliet Chamber of Commerce. He died Wednesday morning from an apparent heart attack at the age of 41. Clark was appointed to...
Advocate Aurora Health reports data breach affecting up to 3M patients
The personal health information of up to 3 million patients in Illinois and Wisconsin may have been exposed to outside companies through tracking technology used on a large hospital system's electronic health records website.
classicchicagomagazine.com
Brookfield Zoo Whirl
It was a Safari. A Safari into the city. Not the just the city but the Hilton Chicago. And The Brookfield Zoo Whirl will never be the same. Melissa Canning, a member of the Chicago Zoological Society’s Women’s Board, and Michael Canning of the Society’s Board of Trustees co-chaired the evening, which attracted 450 attendees and raised $1.4 million.
Nurses at Joliet hospital rally over staffing concerns
JOLIET, Ill. —Several nurses say security escorted them out of Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet Friday after they raised concerns about a nursing shortage. Emergency room and ICU nurses claim patient care is suffering because of a lack in staffing. These nurses said they do not have enough support to care for patients. […]
Herald & Review
Pritzker's oversight questioned amid abuse allegations at mental health facility
CHICAGO — In a small southern Illinois town earlier this year, a 58-year-old employee at the Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center was accused of sexually assaulting a person with a “severe or profound intellectual disability.”. The victim, who was unable to give consent, was only identified in...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Breakthrough Energy awards $50 million for sustainable aviation fuels
Breakthrough Energy, a public-private partnership developed by Bill Gates and a coalition of private investors to accelerate investment in sustainable energy, has announced a $50 million grant to Deerfield, Illinois-based LanzaJet to support commercial production of next generation, low emission, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The grant is the first made...
Publicist and media consultant honored by the Cook County Board of Commissioners for his 30 plus years of service
Resolution read aloud for the career of Sean Howard. Commissioners’ Sims, Lowry, Deer Daley, and Miller all expressed their appreciation for Howard’s career and philanthropy. Deborah Sims- Cook County Commissioner of the 5th District- along with Board President Toni Preckwinkle and the full Cook County Board of Commissioners...
fox32chicago.com
3M patient records held by Advocate Aurora Health System potentially compromised
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. - Three million patient records held by Downers Grove and Milwaukee-based Advocate Aurora Health System were potentially compromised. The breach was reported to the federal government on Friday — as required by law. Advocate posted a notice about the data breach on its website Wednesday. Advocate...
‘Leave My Store Alone’: Customers Express Confusion, Pain For Prices As Jewel-Osco And Mariano’s Parent Companies Eye Merger
CHICAGO — Grocery shoppers and workers at Jewel-Osco and Mariano’s are hoping a proposed mega-merger will not raise already inflated prices — and worry the deal could take away neighborhood stores. Local grocery powerhouses Jewel-Osco, owned by Albertsons, and Mariano’s, owned by Kroger, would fall under one...
‘Unbelievable Surge': Chicago-Area Doctors Report Rise in RSV, Respiratory Cases in Kids
Doctors in the Chicago area are reporting a rapid surge in respiratory illnesses, including RSV, in children, which is putting hospitals on high alert as beds fill up earlier than usual and cases shift from what many have come to expect during cold and flu season. "The region is facing...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Pappas: tax investors make millions from black, Latino communities
Study shows homeowners, gov’t losing out on funding. A new study from the Cook County Treasurer’s Office concludes that hedge funds, private equity firms and others are exploiting a loophole in Illinois’ property tax law to make millions of dollars in profits, mostly at the expense of black and Latino communities.
Advocate Aurora breach may have exposed 3 million patients
CHICAGO — Advocate Aurora Health reports a data breach may have revealed sensitive information of as many as 3 million patients. Advocate said pixel technology installed on its patients portal transmitted certain patient information to Google and Meta, and possibly to other third-party vendors. The company said it disabled and removed the pixels from its […]
wgnradio.com
The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Charles Thomas steps off the Chumbolone ‘plantation’
The Chicago Way w/John Kass (10/21/2022): A fed up former ABC7 Chicago reporter Charles Thomas, who -after almost 30 years retired in broadcasting- has come under fire for taking $50,000 from a conservative super PAC run by Dan Proft to promote Daren Bailey as a better candidate than Governor JB Pritzker, joins John Kass and Jeff Carlin to discuss stepping off the ‘Chumbalone’ plantation and facing backlash. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
Cook Co. treasurer says Chicago, suburbs losing tens of millions of dollars through tax law loophole
Tens of millions of dollars are being drained out of minority communities by a loophole in a law that is currently on the books.
Historic Gold Coast hotel, Ambassador Chicago, up for sale
No word on an asking price yet for the 17-story property.
Seven Chicago-area residents got $16M in fraudulent COVID-19 relief funds: feds
CHICAGO - Seven Chicago-area residents have been indicted for allegedly obtaining at least $16 million in fraudulent COVID-19 relief loans for various businesses they claimed to own and operate in Illinois and Florida, federal prosecutors said. Maja Nikolic, 34, of Brookfield, Marko Nikolic, 34, of La Grange, Nebojsa Simeunovic, 37,...
classicchicagomagazine.com
Chicago Movie Theater Memories – Part One
The Village Art Theatre, originally named Germania Theater, on 1548-50 North Clark. Photo courtesy of Ken Roe via Cinema Treasures. The idea for this article arose from a confluence of circumstances. September 3 was National Cinema Day and on September 4, over Labor Day weekend, I had dinner at the stunning apartment of my friends Paula Litt and Irv Faber who live at 1550 North Clark in Chicago. That location is now a luxurious condominium building, but I remember going there when it was the Village Theatre (aka the Village Art Theatre, originally the Germania Theater, 1916) at 1548-50 North Clark. The façade of the Village Theatre has been preserved, and at the door is a plaque designating the Village Theatre as an official Chicago landmark.
Democras Are Siding With Criminals Over Their Victims. They're Destroying Our Communities | Opinion
As American citizens we must place our compassion in the right place: with the victims of crime, not the perpetrators.
This Chicago neighborhood was ranked 5th best place to live in the U.S.
Rogers Park was the only Chicago neighborhood, and one of only two Illinois locations, to make Money.com's list of the top 50 places to live in the nation. Coming in at sixteen is the suburb of Naperville.
