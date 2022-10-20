ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WIFR

Man shot on Johnston Avenue in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police say a man was shot early Saturday morning in Rockford. According to a tweet released just before 1:00 a.m. Saturday by Rockford Police, the shooting occurred in the 600 Block of N. Johnston Ave. Officers asked people to avoid the area as they investigated the incident.
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Missing Endangered Person alert put out for 22-year-old Oconomowoc man

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. (WMTV) -The City of Oconomowoc Police are searching for a Missing Endangered person who was last seen at his home in Oconomowoc Friday afternoon. Officials say 22-year-old Brent Matthew Johnson, last seen at 4p.m. Friday, lives at 436 W Linwood Ave, Oconomowoc. It is believed he was wearing a raccoon skin hat, black and grey winter jacket, blue jeans, and orange and black Lego themed shoes. Johnson is on the autism spectrum and has several medical conditions.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
WIFR

19-year-old woman stabbed in Janesville; suspect charged with attempted homicide

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - A Janesville woman fights for her life after police claim she was stabbed five times Wednesday night. Around 6:30 p.m. Janesville officers responded to the 1000 block of North Osborne for a report of a stabbing. On scene, officers found a 19-year-old woman suffering from a life-threatening number of stab wounds. The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital and admitted for surgery late Wednesday night.
JANESVILLE, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Male Shooting Victim In Rockford After Midnight

Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. At approximately 12:40 this morning emergency personnel were called to the 600 block of...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Another Stabbing Victim In Rockford

Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. SEARCH:. At approximately 7:55 this evening emergency personnel were called to the 700 block...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Police Arrest A Suspect, For The Murder of a 5 Year Old

Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. Beloit PD:. An individual wanted for several felonies and for questioning in the homicide...
GREEN BAY, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Suspect arrested for armed robbery in victim’s car

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suspect in an armed robbery that happened inside the victim’s vehicle late last month was arrested after Madison police officers served a search warrant at his home this week. In an update, the Madison Police Department reported taking into custody the 17-year-old suspect who...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Two buildings, vehicle hit by gunfire on southwest side

MADISON, Wis. — Two buildings and a vehicle were hit with bullets on Madison’s southwest side Thursday night, according to Madison police. Authorities said multiple people reported hearing gunfire near the 5800 block of Balsam Road around 7 p.m.; when crews arrived, they found several shell casings at the scene in addition to the damaged buildings and vehicle. ﻿ Police...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in Fort Atkinson crash, police say

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. — A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash in Fort Atkinson Friday evening, the city’s police department said. The crash happened at the intersection of North High Street and Clover Lane. Police said a motorcycle and another vehicle were involved. The motorcyclist was taken to Fort Memorial Hospital for treatment; police did not have details about...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Friend punched after buyer licks “drugs” and tastes soap

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 53-year-old man allegedly attacked his friend early Thursday morning after a drug deal gone wrong left a bad taste in his mouth. The Madison Police Department reports the suspect thought he was buying drugs off his friend when he started thinking the deal was dirty. The friend explained to officers the suspect started questioning the quality of what he received and licked the supposed drugs - and that’s when he realized it was soap.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Cross-county car chase leaves one dead

BROWNTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) is investigating an officer-involved, cross-county car chase in Lafayette and Green Counties that left one dead Saturday. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department initially responded to a vehicle pursuit in Grant County that began in Dubuque, Iowa. At 2:34 p.m., a...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI

