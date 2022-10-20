Read full article on original website
WIFR
Man shot on Johnston Avenue in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police say a man was shot early Saturday morning in Rockford. According to a tweet released just before 1:00 a.m. Saturday by Rockford Police, the shooting occurred in the 600 Block of N. Johnston Ave. Officers asked people to avoid the area as they investigated the incident.
nbc15.com
Missing Endangered Person alert put out for 22-year-old Oconomowoc man
OCONOMOWOC, Wis. (WMTV) -The City of Oconomowoc Police are searching for a Missing Endangered person who was last seen at his home in Oconomowoc Friday afternoon. Officials say 22-year-old Brent Matthew Johnson, last seen at 4p.m. Friday, lives at 436 W Linwood Ave, Oconomowoc. It is believed he was wearing a raccoon skin hat, black and grey winter jacket, blue jeans, and orange and black Lego themed shoes. Johnson is on the autism spectrum and has several medical conditions.
WIFR
19-year-old woman stabbed in Janesville; suspect charged with attempted homicide
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - A Janesville woman fights for her life after police claim she was stabbed five times Wednesday night. Around 6:30 p.m. Janesville officers responded to the 1000 block of North Osborne for a report of a stabbing. On scene, officers found a 19-year-old woman suffering from a life-threatening number of stab wounds. The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital and admitted for surgery late Wednesday night.
Teen arrested and charged for backseat robbery at west side convenience store
Madison police say they have arrested a 17-year-old in connection to a robbery in the parking lot of a convenience store on the city's west side last month.
Police: Person of interest in shooting that killed 5-year-old in Green Bay arrested in Beloit
BELOIT, Wis. — A 35-year-old man who police say is a person of interest in a shooting that killed a 5-year-old in Green Bay earlier this week was arrested Friday in Beloit. In a Facebook post, the Beloit Police Department said officers from multiple agencies arrested the man around 4 p.m. near the area of East Grand Avenue and Prospect...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Another Shooting Incident in Rockford, Approx. 40 Shots Were Heard
Rockford Scanner™: Another Shooting Incident in Rockford, Approx. 40 Shots Were Heard
Person of interest in custody connected to shooting of 5-year-old Green Bay girl
A person of interest, who is believed to be connected to the shooting that resulted in the death of 5-year-old Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley on the 1600 block of Amy Street has been taken into custody.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Male Shooting Victim In Rockford After Midnight
Rockford Scanner™: Male Shooting Victim In Rockford After Midnight

At approximately 12:40 this morning emergency personnel were called to the 600 block of...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Another Stabbing Victim In Rockford
Rockford Scanner™: Another Stabbing Victim In Rockford

At approximately 7:55 this evening emergency personnel were called to the 700 block...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Police Arrest A Suspect, For The Murder of a 5 Year Old
Rockford Scanner™: Police Arrest A Suspect, For The Murder of a 5 Year Old

Beloit PD:. An individual wanted for several felonies and for questioning in the homicide...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Rockford PD Are Investigating A Couple Of Shooting Incidents
Rockford Scanner™: Rockford PD Are Investigating A Couple Of Shooting Incidents

Couple of shooting incidents in the last 72 hours,. According to the call logs.
nbc15.com
MPD: Suspect arrested for armed robbery in victim’s car
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suspect in an armed robbery that happened inside the victim’s vehicle late last month was arrested after Madison police officers served a search warrant at his home this week. In an update, the Madison Police Department reported taking into custody the 17-year-old suspect who...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin officers use ‘Find My’ feature to find stolen Apple products hidden in old pizza box, suspect arrested
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in Madison recovered roughly $2,500 in stolen Apple merchandise after using GPS to locate the items and the 61-year-old suspect. According to the Madison Police Department, officers were sent to a business around 3:15 p.m. on October 17, for a report of a theft.
19-year-old woman stabbed 5 times in Janesville, suspect arrested
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police say a woman is recovering after being stabbed multiple times on Wednesday. According to police, officers were sent to 1020 North Osborne for a stabbing around 6:29 p.m. The victim, a 19-year-old female, was stabbed 5 times, police said. She was rushed to a hospital for emergency surgery. Police […]
Rockford police search for gunman who shot man Saturday morning
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Rockford Police say one man was hurt during an early morning shooting on Saturday. According to a post on the department’s Twitter page at 12:57 a.m., the shooting happened in the 600 block of N. Johnston Ave. Officers asked people to avoid the area. This is a developing story.
Two buildings, vehicle hit by gunfire on southwest side
MADISON, Wis. — Two buildings and a vehicle were hit with bullets on Madison’s southwest side Thursday night, according to Madison police. Authorities said multiple people reported hearing gunfire near the 5800 block of Balsam Road around 7 p.m.; when crews arrived, they found several shell casings at the scene in addition to the damaged buildings and vehicle. Police...
UWPD uses Taser during arrest of man on theft warrant
UW-Madison police say officers tasered a man during an arrest for an outstanding warrant Thursday afternoon, claiming he was resisting.
Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in Fort Atkinson crash, police say
FORT ATKINSON, Wis. — A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash in Fort Atkinson Friday evening, the city’s police department said. The crash happened at the intersection of North High Street and Clover Lane. Police said a motorcycle and another vehicle were involved. The motorcyclist was taken to Fort Memorial Hospital for treatment; police did not have details about...
nbc15.com
MPD: Friend punched after buyer licks “drugs” and tastes soap
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 53-year-old man allegedly attacked his friend early Thursday morning after a drug deal gone wrong left a bad taste in his mouth. The Madison Police Department reports the suspect thought he was buying drugs off his friend when he started thinking the deal was dirty. The friend explained to officers the suspect started questioning the quality of what he received and licked the supposed drugs - and that’s when he realized it was soap.
nbc15.com
Cross-county car chase leaves one dead
BROWNTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) is investigating an officer-involved, cross-county car chase in Lafayette and Green Counties that left one dead Saturday. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department initially responded to a vehicle pursuit in Grant County that began in Dubuque, Iowa. At 2:34 p.m., a...
