Read full article on original website
Related
californiaglobe.com
Dead Heat In Oakland Mayoral Race According to Oakland Chamber Of Commerce Poll
An Oakland Chamber of Commerce poll released on Wednesday found that that Oakland Mayoral candidates and City Councilmembers Loren Taylor and Sheng Thao are currently in a dead heat less than three weeks before election day. Ever since declaring themselves as candidates for the election late last year, momentum has...
San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins walks out of debate
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins walked out of a debate at San Francisco State University on Thursday after activists began yelling “No Justice, No Peace.” Video shows Jenkins, who was appointed to the position by Mayor London Breed in July after the recall of elected District Attorney Chesa Boudin, leaving […]
Brooke Jenkins leaves San Francisco DA debate early after being heckled by protesters
According to the Jenkins campaign and Alioto Veronese, the heckling went on for over 10 minutes.
oaklandside.org
Oakland Measure Y: Parcel tax would support Oakland Zoo
One of the 10 local measures appearing on this year’s general election ballot is a Measure Y, a parcel tax that would support the Oakland Zoo. If passed by a simple majority of voters, the measure will impose an annual tax of $68 on single-family and commercial parcels and $68 per unit on multi-family residential buildings, for 20 years. The tax would be assessed starting in July 2023.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland gets new center marking birthplace of Black Panther Party
The Black Panther Party's roots in Oakland is getting highlighted this weekend with two events. KTVU's Jana Katsuyama tells us one event is at the Oakland Museum of California on Friday and another event will be at the new Dr. Huey Newton Center for Research and Action near City Hall this Saturday.
eastcountytoday.net
DA Report: No Criminal Offense in Actions Taken by Richmond Police Officers in Detaining Jose Luis Lopez
Martinez, Calif. – Today, the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office released a report on the March 17, 2020, in-custody death of Jose Luis Lopez in Richmond. The Law Enforcement Involved Fatal Incident (LEIFI) report summarized the investigative report in the incident involving Lopez and members of the Richmond Police Department. The report also contains a legal analysis of the actions of the peace officers during the incident and concludes with a charging decision.
31 years later, Oakland Hills firestorm victims worry lessons learned are now 'forgotten'
25 lives were lost and more than 3,400 homes were destroyed in the fire. Now some are worried problems witnessed at the height of the tragedy three decades ago still haven't been addressed.
KTVU FOX 2
Mission residents place large planters on sidewalks to deter homeless camps
Some residents in San Francisco's Mission District are fed up with homeless encampments blocking sidewalks. They've placed large planters on some sidewalks as an encampment deterrent. Homeless advocates say this doesn't address the root cause of homelessness.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco DA investigator sues former boss Chesa Boudin for retaliation, defamation
SAN FRANCISCO - An investigator in the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office -- who previously testified she was told to remove exculpatory evidence in a police abuse case – is suing her former boss Chesa Boudin and other attorneys, claiming she was told to commit misconduct in another case.
sfstandard.com
City Officials, Chinatown Leaders Show Off Station Ahead of Long-Awaited Subway Opening
A sneak peek of Chinatown’s new subway station revealed towering art installations—and a whole lot of stairs. But the trains didn’t move an inch on Thursday at a joint event between the San Francisco Arts Commission and the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) celebrating the station and its artwork. The soft opening of the station—officially named Chinatown-Rose Pak station after the famed political power broker—is scheduled for Nov. 19, when trains will carry passengers for the first time on weekends only. The full routes are expected to open on Jan. 22, 2023.
San Francisco saw big increase in vacant homes, new report shows
The number of vacant homes in San Francisco surged by more than 50% between 2019 and 2021, reflecting the pandemic-era exodus from The City. A report released today by the Budget and Legislative Analyst’s office found that San Francisco had more than 61,000 vacant homes in 2021, or about 15% of all housing units. That’s a huge increase over 2019 when there were about 40,000 vacant homes, and nearly triple the rate in 2013, when there were only 26,000 vacant homes. ...
KTVU FOX 2
Deadly stabbing at San Jose restaurant
A man was fatally stabbed at a San Jose restaurant early Saturday. Police are investigating but have released little information.
sfstandard.com
Merchants Group Demands City Hall Halt Golden Gate Park Pop-Up Events
A Richmond neighborhood merchants association issued a letter to city officials demanding an end to pop-up events in Golden Gate Park that exclude nearby small businesses. The Greater Geary Boulevard Merchants and Property Owners Association sent the letter in response to two beer garden pop-ups on the park’s John F. Kennedy Drive organized by the San Francisco Recreation & Parks Department over the previous two weekends.
Effort underway to rename Golden Gate Park lake linked to antisemite
Three San Francisco supervisors want to rename a popular Golden Gate Park lake. Stow Lake is named for a man who was in the State Assembly in the late 1800s and promoted anti-Jewish policies.
Mayor London Breed frustrated by tech's slow return to San Francisco
Mayor Breed acknowledged the city's downtown area will not be the same as before the pandemic.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland residents rally against plans for new Home Depot
OAKLAND, Calif. - Rallying and waving signs, a group of Oakland residents from different neighborhood organizations gathered in The Ridge shopping center next to a vacant lot where developers want to build a Home Depot. This is a privately owned lot along Pleasant Valley Avenue in Rockridge. "Home Depot is...
Eater
Oakland Pitmaster Matt Horn Under Scrutiny Again for Legal Drama. Here’s What to Know.
It’s been just over a week since news broke that working conditions at Matt Horn’s flagship restaurant, Horn Barbecue, fell under scrutiny from past and current employees. Now, it’s come to light that a Stanford professor sued and already settled a lawsuit with Horn Hospitality Group, the company behind Horn’s restaurants, which include Horn Barbecue and Kowbird. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that, according to the lawsuit, David Kyuman Kim was once president of Horn Hospitality Group and now heads Stanford University’s Center for Comparative Studies in Race and Ethnicity. The lawsuit states Kim invested $3,000 in the business, brought in investors, and helped secure leases for Kowbird and to-be-opened Matty’s Old Fashioned.
sfstandard.com
How Serious Is the Tenderloin’s Drug Problem? Here’s What City Data Says
San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood is infamous for drugs, homelessness and crime. Almost anyone who visits the area would not dispute its reputation: Substance abuse, poverty and human misery are out in the open. But has the Tenderloin really gotten worse? And how does it compare to other “rough neighborhoods”...
Power Shutoffs possible this weekend if you live in this part of the Bay Area
Sign up for PG&E alerts/updates here: PGE Emergency Site – Safety Shutoff Details (KRON) — Public Safety Power Shutoffs are possible for some parts of the Bay Area this weekend due to a weather system that could bring northerly winds to parts of the region, according to PG&E. The northerly wind event, combined with drought […]
KTVU FOX 2
Halloween celebrations throughout the Bay Area
KTVU's Claudine Wong spoke with A.J. Speer of the Speer Family Farms in Alameda and Tracy. They talked all things Halloween and gave some helpful hints about carving pumpkins.
Comments / 0