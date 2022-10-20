ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KRON4 News

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins walks out of debate

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins walked out of a debate at San Francisco State University on Thursday after activists began yelling “No Justice, No Peace.” Video shows Jenkins, who was appointed to the position by Mayor London Breed in July after the recall of elected District Attorney Chesa Boudin, leaving […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
oaklandside.org

Oakland Measure Y: Parcel tax would support Oakland Zoo

One of the 10 local measures appearing on this year’s general election ballot is a Measure Y, a parcel tax that would support the Oakland Zoo. If passed by a simple majority of voters, the measure will impose an annual tax of $68 on single-family and commercial parcels and $68 per unit on multi-family residential buildings, for 20 years. The tax would be assessed starting in July 2023.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland gets new center marking birthplace of Black Panther Party

The Black Panther Party's roots in Oakland is getting highlighted this weekend with two events. KTVU's Jana Katsuyama tells us one event is at the Oakland Museum of California on Friday and another event will be at the new Dr. Huey Newton Center for Research and Action near City Hall this Saturday.
OAKLAND, CA
eastcountytoday.net

DA Report: No Criminal Offense in Actions Taken by Richmond Police Officers in Detaining Jose Luis Lopez

Martinez, Calif. – Today, the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office released a report on the March 17, 2020, in-custody death of Jose Luis Lopez in Richmond. The Law Enforcement Involved Fatal Incident (LEIFI) report summarized the investigative report in the incident involving Lopez and members of the Richmond Police Department. The report also contains a legal analysis of the actions of the peace officers during the incident and concludes with a charging decision.
RICHMOND, CA
sfstandard.com

City Officials, Chinatown Leaders Show Off Station Ahead of Long-Awaited Subway Opening

A sneak peek of Chinatown’s new subway station revealed towering art installations—and a whole lot of stairs. But the trains didn’t move an inch on Thursday at a joint event between the San Francisco Arts Commission and the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) celebrating the station and its artwork. The soft opening of the station—officially named Chinatown-Rose Pak station after the famed political power broker—is scheduled for Nov. 19, when trains will carry passengers for the first time on weekends only. The full routes are expected to open on Jan. 22, 2023.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco saw big increase in vacant homes, new report shows

The number of vacant homes in San Francisco surged by more than 50% between 2019 and 2021, reflecting the pandemic-era exodus from The City. A report released today by the Budget and Legislative Analyst’s office found that San Francisco had more than 61,000 vacant homes in 2021, or about 15% of all housing units. That’s a huge increase over 2019 when there were about 40,000 vacant homes, and nearly triple the rate in 2013, when there were only 26,000 vacant homes. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Merchants Group Demands City Hall Halt Golden Gate Park Pop-Up Events

A Richmond neighborhood merchants association issued a letter to city officials demanding an end to pop-up events in Golden Gate Park that exclude nearby small businesses. The Greater Geary Boulevard Merchants and Property Owners Association sent the letter in response to two beer garden pop-ups on the park’s John F. Kennedy Drive organized by the San Francisco Recreation & Parks Department over the previous two weekends.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland residents rally against plans for new Home Depot

OAKLAND, Calif. - Rallying and waving signs, a group of Oakland residents from different neighborhood organizations gathered in The Ridge shopping center next to a vacant lot where developers want to build a Home Depot. This is a privately owned lot along Pleasant Valley Avenue in Rockridge. "Home Depot is...
OAKLAND, CA
Eater

Oakland Pitmaster Matt Horn Under Scrutiny Again for Legal Drama. Here’s What to Know.

It’s been just over a week since news broke that working conditions at Matt Horn’s flagship restaurant, Horn Barbecue, fell under scrutiny from past and current employees. Now, it’s come to light that a Stanford professor sued and already settled a lawsuit with Horn Hospitality Group, the company behind Horn’s restaurants, which include Horn Barbecue and Kowbird. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that, according to the lawsuit, David Kyuman Kim was once president of Horn Hospitality Group and now heads Stanford University’s Center for Comparative Studies in Race and Ethnicity. The lawsuit states Kim invested $3,000 in the business, brought in investors, and helped secure leases for Kowbird and to-be-opened Matty’s Old Fashioned.
OAKLAND, CA
sfstandard.com

How Serious Is the Tenderloin’s Drug Problem? Here’s What City Data Says

San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood is infamous for drugs, homelessness and crime. Almost anyone who visits the area would not dispute its reputation: Substance abuse, poverty and human misery are out in the open. But has the Tenderloin really gotten worse? And how does it compare to other “rough neighborhoods”...
STANDARD, CA
KRON4 News

Power Shutoffs possible this weekend if you live in this part of the Bay Area

Sign up for PG&E alerts/updates here: PGE Emergency Site – Safety Shutoff Details (KRON) — Public Safety Power Shutoffs are possible for some parts of the Bay Area this weekend due to a weather system that could bring northerly winds to parts of the region, according to PG&E. The northerly wind event, combined with drought […]

