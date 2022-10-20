Firm’s charity golf outing helps thousands of Metro Detroiters. More than 160 golfers and countless volunteers and sponsors converged on The Links of Novi for Kemp Klein’s first charity golf outing to benefit Forgotten Harvest on September 19. The sold-out event resulted in more than $30,000 getting donated to Forgotten Harvest which will provide 120,000 meals to Metro Detroiters in need.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO