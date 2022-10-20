Read full article on original website
Whitmer establishes Juvenile Residential Facilities Advisory Committee
On Thursday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer created the Michigan Juvenile Residential Facilities Advisory Committee to review procedures for juvenile residential facilities and make recommendations to improve the system and better serve Michigan’s youth. The committee, which will be housed in the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), will work across state government to implement evidence-based practices in areas of need, explore solutions to increase juvenile access to behavioral health beds, and ensure kids in Michigan’s juvenile justice system have the resources and opportunities to succeed.
State announces settlement of civil rights class action alleging false accusations of unemployment fraud
The State of Michigan has reached a $20 million settlement resolving a class action lawsuit alleging that the Unemployment Insurance Agency used an auto-adjudication system to falsely accuse recipients of fraud, resulting in the seizure of their property without due process. The settlement was announced by Michigan Attorney General Dana...
Whitmer cuts ribbon at Our Next Energy's new HQ in Novi
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (third from right) was joined by Our Next Energy (ONE) and federal, state, and local leaders for the ribbon-cutting of ONE’s new global headquarters in Novi on Thursday. (Photo courtesy of Michigan Executive Office of the Governor) On Thursday, Micihgan Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined Our...
Daily Briefs
Firm’s charity golf outing helps thousands of Metro Detroiters. More than 160 golfers and countless volunteers and sponsors converged on The Links of Novi for Kemp Klein’s first charity golf outing to benefit Forgotten Harvest on September 19. The sold-out event resulted in more than $30,000 getting donated to Forgotten Harvest which will provide 120,000 meals to Metro Detroiters in need.
