Brad Srebnik and Joshua Wirgau appeared virtually in court today for their arraignment surrounding the murders of Brynn Bills and Abby Hill. Both pleaded not guilty through their attorneys and bond was set at $500,000 for both defendants, but that may change in the future as more evidence is presented to Judge Alan Curtis. Currently, he is not legally allowed to deny bond. However, Wirgau and Srebnik are to remain imprisoned as they’re currently serving a two year sentence for an unrelated gun charge.

ALPENA COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO