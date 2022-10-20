Read full article on original website
Two Alpena area men have been charged in the deaths of two local women who disappeared over a year ago,. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Alpena County Prosecutor Cynthia Muszynski announced today. Brad Srebnik, 36, of Alpena, is accused of murdering Brynn Bills in August 2021.
ALPENA TOWNSHIP, MI – Two Alpena men, both habitual offenders, have been charged with murder in the deaths of two local women, 17 and 34 years old, who disappeared over a year ago, authorities announced. Brad Srebnik, 36, of Alpena, is accused of murdering 17-year-old Brynn Bills, of Mio,
ALPENA COUNTY, Mich. - Two northern Michigan men have been charged in the deaths of two women in 2021, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. Brad Srebnik, 36, and Joshua Wirgau, 35, both of Alpena, have been charged with first-degree premeditated homicide.
Wirgau and Srebnik Charged with First Degree Murder
Charges are being filed against Brad Srebnik and Joshua Wirgau, for the deaths of Brynn Bills and Abby Hill. Both are facing up to life in prison and premeditated first degree murder charges. “Because this case is of such high importance for this community, the attorney general and my office are working together with law enforcement on this investigation,” said Cynthia Muszynski, Alpena County prosecutor.
Srebnik and Wirgau Arraigned, Bond Set at $500,000 for Both
Brad Srebnik and Joshua Wirgau appeared virtually in court today for their arraignment surrounding the murders of Brynn Bills and Abby Hill. Both pleaded not guilty through their attorneys and bond was set at $500,000 for both defendants, but that may change in the future as more evidence is presented to Judge Alan Curtis. Currently, he is not legally allowed to deny bond. However, Wirgau and Srebnik are to remain imprisoned as they’re currently serving a two year sentence for an unrelated gun charge.
