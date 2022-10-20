ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

thecomeback.com

LeBron James gives brutally honest advice to Russell Westbrook

The Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Los Angeles Lakers, 103-97, on Thursday night. The loss dropped the Lakers to 0-2 on the season. Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook, whom the Lakers decided against trading this past offseason, went 0 for 11 in shooting on the night. Following the loss, forward...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Even LeBron James could be traded to make way for 7-foot-4 sensation Victor Wembanyama in next year's NBA draft, according to one Western Conference exec, as the clamor to secure generational talent continues to build

An anonymous Western Conference executive has sensationally claimed that Lebron James is no longer untouchable and could be involved in a trade to accommodate French giant Victor Wembanyama in next year's NBA draft. The hype surrounding the 7-foot-4 generational talent continues to build since his dominant displays in two exhibition...
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vibe

Nia Long Speaks On Possible Affair Between Fiancé Ime Udoka And Celtics Staffer

Nia Long needs all the support she can get following news of her fiancé, Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, possibly carrying on an affair with a staffer for the team, leading to his suspension. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Nia told TMZ in a statement via her rep, Shannon Barr. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”More from VIBE.comNia Long, Larenz Tate Set For 'Love...
Reality Tea

Larsa Pippen And Michael Jordan’s Son, Marcus Jordan, Seen Cozying Up At A Music Festival Despite Being “Just Friends”

She’s at it again, folks. Larsa Pippen is sparking romance rumors with Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus Jordan. Earlier this month, the two were seen at a restaurant on what looked like a double date. The internet started speculating that the two might be an item, but “inside sources” claimed they were just friends. If that’s […] The post Larsa Pippen And Michael Jordan’s Son, Marcus Jordan, Seen Cozying Up At A Music Festival Despite Being “Just Friends” appeared first on Reality Tea.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chris Paul sent 15 bottles of wine to the Jazz locker room during the Rudy Gobert COVID-19 scare

For much of the nation, the coronavirus pandemic started to feel so much more real on March 11, 2020. That night in Oklahoma City, the game between the Jazz and the Thunder was canceled after former Utah big man Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. It was a shocking, sobering realization that a seismic shift was about to happen to the world.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Decision

Stephen A. Smith is getting his version of the "Manning Cast" for NBA games, ESPN has announced. Titled "The NBA in Stephen A.'s World," it will debut next Wednesday during the Brooklyn Nets-Milwaukee Bucks matchup. The alternate telecast will be used for select games throughout the season. Many of the...
ClutchPoints

PJ Tucker goes nuclear in Sixers locker room after embarrassing loss to Spurs

The Philadelphia 76ers are going to be a real threat to the title this season. The San Antonio Spurs, on the other hand, are going to be one of the worst teams in the league as they embark on a full rebuild. This has been the narrative for these two sides ahead of the season. However, it seems like their roles were reversed on Saturday night as the Sixers suffered an embarrassing defeat at the hands of Gregg Popovich’s men, 114-105.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

‘Never gonna win like that’: Kevin Durant’s blunt truth after Zion Williamson, Pelicans manhandle Nets

Several Brooklyn Nets players spoke throughout training camp about shedding the team’s “soft” reputation from last season. But “soft” was an accurate description of the Nets in their season opener Wednesday night. The Nets were manhandled by the New Orleans Pelicans 130-108 before a home crowd of 18,000. Brooklyn lost the rebounding battle 61-39 and […] The post ‘Never gonna win like that’: Kevin Durant’s blunt truth after Zion Williamson, Pelicans manhandle Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
thecomeback.com

Kyrie Irving has blunt message for Ben Simmons

The Brooklyn Nets‘ season-opening game did not go according to plan on Wednesday night as the team fell to Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans by a score of 130-108. While the team looked rusty and struggled in several areas, one issue in the game was Ben Simmons, who fouled out after scoring just four points in the game, and Kyrie Irving wasn’t happy about it.
BROOKLYN, NY
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
ClutchPoints

Adam Silver “puts teams on notice” amid Victor Wembanyama hype

Though he isn’t technically in the NBA just yet, Victor Wembanyama-Mania has already started to hit the association hard, with more than a few teams willing to risk it all Philadelphia 76ers-style in the hopes of securing the supremely talented French big man as the focal point of their franchise moving forward.
