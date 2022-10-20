Read full article on original website
LeBron James gives brutally honest advice to Russell Westbrook
The Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Los Angeles Lakers, 103-97, on Thursday night. The loss dropped the Lakers to 0-2 on the season. Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook, whom the Lakers decided against trading this past offseason, went 0 for 11 in shooting on the night. Following the loss, forward...
Even LeBron James could be traded to make way for 7-foot-4 sensation Victor Wembanyama in next year's NBA draft, according to one Western Conference exec, as the clamor to secure generational talent continues to build
An anonymous Western Conference executive has sensationally claimed that Lebron James is no longer untouchable and could be involved in a trade to accommodate French giant Victor Wembanyama in next year's NBA draft. The hype surrounding the 7-foot-4 generational talent continues to build since his dominant displays in two exhibition...
Stephen Curry Says It Would Be Special If He Could Play For The Golden State Warriors For His Whole Career
Stephen Curry wants to stay with the Golden State Warriors until he retires.
Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
Nia Long Speaks On Possible Affair Between Fiancé Ime Udoka And Celtics Staffer
Nia Long needs all the support she can get following news of her fiancé, Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, possibly carrying on an affair with a staffer for the team, leading to his suspension. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Nia told TMZ in a statement via her rep, Shannon Barr. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”More from VIBE.comNia Long, Larenz Tate Set For 'Love...
Larsa Pippen And Michael Jordan’s Son, Marcus Jordan, Seen Cozying Up At A Music Festival Despite Being “Just Friends”
She’s at it again, folks. Larsa Pippen is sparking romance rumors with Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus Jordan. Earlier this month, the two were seen at a restaurant on what looked like a double date. The internet started speculating that the two might be an item, but “inside sources” claimed they were just friends. If that’s […] The post Larsa Pippen And Michael Jordan’s Son, Marcus Jordan, Seen Cozying Up At A Music Festival Despite Being “Just Friends” appeared first on Reality Tea.
Chris Paul sent 15 bottles of wine to the Jazz locker room during the Rudy Gobert COVID-19 scare
For much of the nation, the coronavirus pandemic started to feel so much more real on March 11, 2020. That night in Oklahoma City, the game between the Jazz and the Thunder was canceled after former Utah big man Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. It was a shocking, sobering realization that a seismic shift was about to happen to the world.
NBA World Reacts To ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Decision
Stephen A. Smith is getting his version of the "Manning Cast" for NBA games, ESPN has announced. Titled "The NBA in Stephen A.'s World," it will debut next Wednesday during the Brooklyn Nets-Milwaukee Bucks matchup. The alternate telecast will be used for select games throughout the season. Many of the...
PJ Tucker goes nuclear in Sixers locker room after embarrassing loss to Spurs
The Philadelphia 76ers are going to be a real threat to the title this season. The San Antonio Spurs, on the other hand, are going to be one of the worst teams in the league as they embark on a full rebuild. This has been the narrative for these two sides ahead of the season. However, it seems like their roles were reversed on Saturday night as the Sixers suffered an embarrassing defeat at the hands of Gregg Popovich’s men, 114-105.
‘Never gonna win like that’: Kevin Durant’s blunt truth after Zion Williamson, Pelicans manhandle Nets
Several Brooklyn Nets players spoke throughout training camp about shedding the team’s “soft” reputation from last season. But “soft” was an accurate description of the Nets in their season opener Wednesday night. The Nets were manhandled by the New Orleans Pelicans 130-108 before a home crowd of 18,000. Brooklyn lost the rebounding battle 61-39 and […] The post ‘Never gonna win like that’: Kevin Durant’s blunt truth after Zion Williamson, Pelicans manhandle Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Westbrook's Former Teammate Says He Needs To Leave The Lakers: "He Needs A Refresh And A Restart..."
Anthony Morrow explains why Russell Westbrook needs to leave the Lakers.
Karl Malone Told A Hilarious Story About How Charles Barkley Would Put Vaseline On His Belly Button Before Playing To The Inside The NBA Crew: "Say It Ain't So, Chuck!"
Karl Malone told a really funny Charles Barkley story.
Kyrie Irving has blunt message for Ben Simmons
The Brooklyn Nets‘ season-opening game did not go according to plan on Wednesday night as the team fell to Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans by a score of 130-108. While the team looked rusty and struggled in several areas, one issue in the game was Ben Simmons, who fouled out after scoring just four points in the game, and Kyrie Irving wasn’t happy about it.
Longtime NBA Referee Tony Brown Dies at 55
The referee worked 20 seasons in the NBA, working a total of 1,110 regular-season games and 35 playoff games.
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Warriors star Stephen Curry goes viral after Dabo Swinney’s absurd ‘2-for-25’ comment
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry often goes viral for his incredible highlight plays and pre-game routines. On Saturday, however, he was the talk of the sports world because of Clemson football head coach Dabo Swinney. The Clemson Tigers beat the Syracuse Orange in the contest, but it wasn’t easy...
‘Flush it down the toilet’: LeBron James sends message to Russell Westbrook after 0-of-11 debacle
There were a lot of problem areas that stand out when looking at the Los Angeles Lakers’ box score against the Clippers on Thursday. One that jumps off the page is Russell Westbrook’s goose egg in the field goals department. LeBron James was asked about Westbrook’s futile offensive performance during the postgame presser.
NBA Executive Says LeBron James And The Lakers Want Draymond Green, But Thinks That The Team Won't Trade Picks For Him Because He Will Be A Free Agent In 2023
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers want Draymond Green on the team.
Adam Silver “puts teams on notice” amid Victor Wembanyama hype
Though he isn’t technically in the NBA just yet, Victor Wembanyama-Mania has already started to hit the association hard, with more than a few teams willing to risk it all Philadelphia 76ers-style in the hopes of securing the supremely talented French big man as the focal point of their franchise moving forward.
Knicks star Derrick Rose gets brutally honest on lack of playing time amid Jalen Brunson’s emergence
It has been so far so good for the New York Knicks’ offseason acquisition, Jalen Brunson. The former Dallas Mavericks point guard has been everything he’s been chalked up to be thus far, and Knicks fans are loving the emergence of their new star. For his part, however,...
