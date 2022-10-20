ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

PJ Tucker goes nuclear in Sixers locker room after embarrassing loss to Spurs

The Philadelphia 76ers are going to be a real threat to the title this season. The San Antonio Spurs, on the other hand, are going to be one of the worst teams in the league as they embark on a full rebuild. This has been the narrative for these two sides ahead of the season. However, it seems like their roles were reversed on Saturday night as the Sixers suffered an embarrassing defeat at the hands of Gregg Popovich’s men, 114-105.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Lakers eyeing 10-year NBA veteran as frontcourt addition amid 0-2 start

The Los Angeles Lakers are off to an 0-2 start after back-to-back losses to the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers. That’s resulted in the front office already trying to sign more depth pieces to strengthen the rotation. Per Shams Charania, the Lakers met with free agent wing Moe Harkless, a former 15th overall pick by the Philadelphia 76ers who was just waived by the Houston Rockets in training camp:
LOS ANGELES, CA
‘Never gonna win like that’: Kevin Durant’s blunt truth after Zion Williamson, Pelicans manhandle Nets

Several Brooklyn Nets players spoke throughout training camp about shedding the team’s “soft” reputation from last season. But “soft” was an accurate description of the Nets in their season opener Wednesday night. The Nets were manhandled by the New Orleans Pelicans 130-108 before a home crowd of 18,000. Brooklyn lost the rebounding battle 61-39 and […] The post ‘Never gonna win like that’: Kevin Durant’s blunt truth after Zion Williamson, Pelicans manhandle Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
Lakers star Russell Westbrook’s controversial bench comments draws cryptic response from Darvin Ham

It may have just been a preseason game, but the fact that Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham finally decided to have Russell Westbrook come off the bench certainly made all sorts of headlines. Russ himself stated that his hamstring injury may have been indirectly caused by the fact that he came off the bench for the first time in his career, which only further stoked the flame of this intriguing narrative.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Gregg Popovich vocal on the man ‘saving his life’ amid NBA twilight years

Gregg Popovich has been the head coach of the San Antonio Spurs since 1996 and he’s been a part of the franchise since 1988 excluding the time between 1992-1994 when he had a brief stint with the Golden State Warriors. During that time, he’s managed to lead the Spurs to five NBA championships (1999, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2014). He’s also become the NBA’s all-time winningest coach.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
DJ Uiagalelei drops truth bomb on Dabo Swinney benching him in Clemson football win over Syracuse

DJ Uiagalelei discussed Dabo Swinney’s decision to bench him during Clemson football’s 27-21 victory over Syracuse, per Grace Raynor. “For me, if I was put in (Swinney’s) spot, I probably would have done the same thing,” Uiagalelei said. The Tigers moved to 8-0 on the season despite the QB uncertainty. DJ Uiagalelei finished the game going […] The post DJ Uiagalelei drops truth bomb on Dabo Swinney benching him in Clemson football win over Syracuse appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEMSON, SC
The key silver linings to Warriors’ failed comeback vs. Nuggets

So decidedly losing the early battle for competitive edge isn’t the only factor that doomed the Golden State Warriors’ spirited yet arduous comeback efforts against the Denver Nuggets on Friday. Draymond Green and Klay Thompson were playing under a load restriction, notching 27 minutes and 24 minutes of court time, respectively. Their ongoing ramp up […] The post The key silver linings to Warriors’ failed comeback vs. Nuggets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
Is Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard playing vs. Suns

The Los Angeles Clippers are set to face Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday night. The Clippers played Saturday night as well, edging the Sacramento Kings without Kawhi Leonard and John Wall. With LA back in action, fans want to know if Kawhi Leonard will be playing tonight vs. the Suns. […] The post Is Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard playing vs. Suns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
‘We’re not ready to win’: Doc Rivers calls out Joel Embiid, Sixers after embarrassing Spurs letdown

PHILADELPHIA – The Philadelphia 76ers fell to 0-2 after losing to two of the title contenders they’re chasing. Now, the alarm bells are really ringing after losing 114-105 to the San Antonio Spurs in the third game of their season. It was a massive upset that the Spurs haven’t seen since Gregg Popovich’s first season. For Doc Rivers and the Sixers, it’s the most disappointing loss in a season that has already gotten off on a horrible foot.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
‘Don’t get it twisted’: Bradley Beal sounds off on low scoring numbers after game-winner vs. Bulls

Bradley Beal has become one of the elite scoring guards in the NBA. A three-time All-Star, the former No. 3 overall pick has averaged double-digits in scoring every season he’s been in the NBA. This season, Beal is still averaging 21 points per game, but those scoring numbers are just slightly down from the previous […] The post ‘Don’t get it twisted’: Bradley Beal sounds off on low scoring numbers after game-winner vs. Bulls appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
Keldon Johnson starts hilariously hungry chant in Spurs locker room after upsetting Sixers

The San Antonio Spurs are flipping the script most people have on them prior to the season. Expected to be among the top contenders for the top pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, the Spurs are suddenly winning games. After beating the Indiana Pacers last Friday, the Spurs made sure that the Sixers will stay […] The post Keldon Johnson starts hilariously hungry chant in Spurs locker room after upsetting Sixers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
