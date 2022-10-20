Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
La Tropical Beer Returns to Ybor CityModern GlobeMiami, FL
These local 5 parks are full of adventure & splendor, perfect to explore this fall weekend in FloridaFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
Garter Snake On A Plane At Newark AirportBridget MulroyNewark, NJ
Community invited to Holiday Hole-in-FunForward FoundationSaint Petersburg, FL
A Florida Ex-Marine Stands Accused of Killing then Burning the Body of His Ex-Wifejustpene50Tampa, FL
nomadlawyer.org
Treasure Island Florida: What to do in Treasure Island Florida?
Treasure Island is a city in Pinellas County, Florida, United States. The city is bounded by the Gulf of Mexico to the west, St. Petersburg to the south, and unincorporated Pinellas County to the east and north. It is a suburb of St. Petersburg. The population was 7,527 at the 2010 census.
Longboat Observer
Unique club seeks science-minded members in Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch
Nick Barbi is finding there is a particular science to starting a club. And to find potential members who are interested in science, well, that adds a different dimension to his quest. Palm Aire's Barbi has a background in design, manufacturing and sales of scientific instruments. His success in his...
thegabber.com
Gulfport Arts Center, History Museum Lease Renews
The Gulfport City Council is in the process of renewing its lease agreements with the Gulfport Historical Society for two pieces of City property the Historical Society operates. Council voted at its Oct. 18 regular meeting to approve the first reading of an ordinance that would renew the lease for...
thegabber.com
Renaissance Dad: SunRunner Isn’t Just a Bus
Friday was an exciting day for St. Petersburg and the region with the opening of PSTA’s SunRunner Bus Rapid Transit (BRT). My wife and I decided to take our family on the SunRunnner’s maiden voyage, a 6 a.m. journey from downtown St. Pete to the beach. Monica already gets out of bed at 4:45 everyday to run 8-12 miles, so when we got the kids up at 5:30, she was “sleeping in” and the rest of us were disoriented. Normally, we bike 10 minutes downtown, but in the pre-dawn darkness we hopped in the car and parked for free near City Hall. (Fun fact: St. Pete has 25,000 off-street parking spaces downtown, more than 3,000 in city-owned garages, and lots that cost about $1 for four hours, so quit circling for a street space, folks.)
Safety Harbor Connect
Strachan’s opens on Main Street – Safety Harbor
The iconic North Pinellas ice cream shop recently opened at 323 Main Street. Walking into the new Strachan’s Ice Cream Shop at 323 Main Street in downtown Safety Harbor is like stepping into the gift shop at Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory. The store, located in the old Kiki’s...
High levels of red tide detected near Sarasota-area beaches
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — After water samples were taken earlier this week and tested for the presence of the red tide organism, K. brevis, it's been detected in southwest Florida, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reports. In the last week, red tide was found in 25 samples,...
Red tide detected at several Sarasota County beaches
Sarasota health officials warned the public Wednesday of elevated levels of red tide detected at area beaches.
St. Petersburg couple in financial dispute with landlord after apartment ceiling collapsed
Terrier Properties has decided not to renew the couple’s lease after they demanded compensation for damages.
FWC Responds To Red Tide In Southwest Florida
The FWC is closely monitoring Southwest Florida, since Karenia brevis, also known as red tide, was detected in multiple samples in Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte, and Lee counties this week. Red tide is a naturally occurring microscopic alga that has been documented along Florida’s Gulf Coast since the
plantcityobserver.com
Plant City Strawberry Classic Cruise-In Celebrates 25 Years
Hundreds of classic cars on display in downtown Plant City made for a fun afternoon. It was the year the Academy Award winning movie Titanic premiered, catapulting actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet to stardom; the year Princess Diana was killed in a high-speed car crash in a Paris tunnel.
disneyfoodblog.com
Pete Buttigieg Comments on the Brightline Airport Train Near Disney World
The Brightline train is an exciting new addition for many Florida residents. Earlier this year it was revealed that Disney backed out of the Brightline train deal, but the current train route will still stop near Disney World and run close to Universal Orlando’s new park, Epic Universe. This new train isn’t just for theme park visitors though — it will provide a new method of transportation for many around the area. But how much will the new train really help the state’s infrastructure needs? The U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary had some thoughts to share on the matter.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Venice, FL
Venice, Florida, also known as the “Shark Tooth Capital of the World,” is popular for its gorgeous gulf, beautiful beaches, fishing pier, and happy sunny days. This coastal town was named one of the top ten happiest seaside towns by Coastal Living magazine. With that ranking, you can...
Man went 128 mph in 55-mph zone on Gandy Bridge, police say
The St. Petersburg Police Department arrested a California man after he was caught racing on the Gandy Bridge, an arrest report said.
Disney World passholders file lawsuit over block out dates, park hopping restrictions
Two Walt Disney World passholders have filed a class action lawsuit against the theme park giant over its park reservation system and how it affects their premium level annual pass, as well as Disney World's park hopping restrictions.
pasconewsonline.com
Firefighters pull three dogs from burning Zephyrhills home
ZEPHYRHILLS, FLa.- Pasco County firefighters are battling a mobile home fire on Ohio Street in Zephyrhills. According to Pasco Fire Rescue, the fire broke out Friday evening around 10p.m., firefighters arrived and reported smoke showing from the home. Neighbors and firefighters pulled three dogs from the home, and they are all doing well. No other injuries were reported.
How To Get Blueprints of Your House
When I bought a 1958 mid-century modern home in Sarasota, Florida from its second owner, it came with a bonus — the original architectural plans. That’s how I discovered the home’s historical significance. Turned out it was designed by Tim Seibert, one of the founders of the Sarasota School of Architecture.
thegabber.com
‘The Addams Family’ Is Halloween Fun in St. Pete
As I walked into the lobby of the St Petersburg City Theatre, I was greeted by a warm atmosphere of patrons and staff talking and mingling as if I’d entered a welcoming family reunion. The stylish lobby, decorated for the season, had a family friendly Halloween atmosphere while audience members chattered eagerly about the production they were about to see: the musical adaptation of “The Addams Family.” A smartly selected production shows why the St Petersburg City Theatre is the longest-continuously producing community theater in Florida. First founded in 1925 as the Sunshine Players, SPCT’s all-volunteer staff works well together to ensure the best experience in community theater.
New disturbance pops up in Atlantic, NHC says
The National Hurricane Center reported a new area of disturbance in the Atlantic Ocean Friday.
Tampa’s 1st five-star hotel, the Tampa EDITION, opens to the public
The latest addition to the downtown Tampa skyline is finally open to the public. After months, if not years, of being eyed by locals and visitors, the Tampa EDITION hotel hosted its grand opening on October 21.
observernews.net
Ribbon-cutting held for $1.2 million Hillsborough County Fairgrounds structure
A ribbon-cutting earlier this month heralded the arrival of a long-awaited and much-needed addition to the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds, just in time for the start of the Hillsborough County Fair in November. Replacing the large tent used for the livestock shows is a permanent, covered space measuring 150 feet wide...
