Friday was an exciting day for St. Petersburg and the region with the opening of PSTA’s SunRunner Bus Rapid Transit (BRT). My wife and I decided to take our family on the SunRunnner’s maiden voyage, a 6 a.m. journey from downtown St. Pete to the beach. Monica already gets out of bed at 4:45 everyday to run 8-12 miles, so when we got the kids up at 5:30, she was “sleeping in” and the rest of us were disoriented. Normally, we bike 10 minutes downtown, but in the pre-dawn darkness we hopped in the car and parked for free near City Hall. (Fun fact: St. Pete has 25,000 off-street parking spaces downtown, more than 3,000 in city-owned garages, and lots that cost about $1 for four hours, so quit circling for a street space, folks.)

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO