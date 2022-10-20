Read full article on original website
Related
Recycling Today
Princeton NuEnergy launching end-to-end LIB recycling production line
In what it says is a first for the U.S., Bordentown, New Jersey-based Princeton NuEnergy plans to launch a direct, end-to-end lithium-ion battery (LIB) recycling production line. The line will be housed inside the 200,000-square-foot Wistron GreenTech consumer electronics recycling factory in McKinney, Texas, and will open on Oct. 25....
5 Best Southern Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month
You're planning to retire and have your sights set on a warm climate. Specifically, you want to settle down in the South, but you need to find new hometown that's affordable on a fixed income. Social...
Will We Ever Receive Stimulus Checks Again?
The inflation drama that continues to make daily life more expensive comes with an impossible Catch-22. Average people -- particularly low-income families -- need financial assistance to cope with...
Dollar General Location Unexpectedly Closing
The announcement of the long-standing location’s permanent closure has taken patrons by surprise. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Google.com and FOX59.com.
Recycling Today
Ball expands portfolio of recyclable cups
Ball Corp., a provider of recyclable aluminum beverage packaging based in Westminster, Colorado, has expanded its portfolio of its infinitely recyclable Ball Aluminum Cup. The company has added 9-ounce and 12-ounce aluminum cup sizes to its existing 16-ounce, 20-ounce and 24-ounce cup offerings. According to Ball Corp., the Ball Aluminum...
Floods, pandemics, wars and market forces: what's driving up the price of milk
At the end of 2021, the cost of a litre of home-brand milk in an Australian supermarket was about $1.30. It’s now about $1.60. What will it cost at the end of 2022? That depends on the continued effect of flooding on prime dairy-production regions in New South Wales, Victoria and Tasmania, as well as on global economic conditions. The Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Science has projected a 28% increase in the farm-gate milk price in 2022-23 – to 72.5 cents per litre, a record high. With less milk being produced, it could be even more....
Recycling Today
PureCycle, SK Geo Centric to invest in Korean polypropylene recycling plant
South Korea-based SK Geo Centric has signed a joint venture agreement with Orlando, Florida-based PureCycle Technologies to operate a polypropylene (PP) recycling plant in Asia. SK Geo Centric plans to make a joint investment with PureCycle to build a plastic recycling plant in Ulsan, South Korea, with an annual capacity of up to 60,000 tons.
Recycling Today
Amp Robotics developing AI solution to improve film, flexible packaging recovery
Amp Robotics Corp., Denver, is developing an automated system powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that it says will help material recovery facilities (MRFs) avoid film contamination as they sort film and flexible packaging. Named Amp Vortex, the company says it has started its prerelease to the market, working with initial...
Recycling Today
ABTC receives US DOE grant for construction of lithium manufacturing facility
A critical materials company that is commercializing its primary minerals manufacturing and secondary minerals lithium-ion battery recycling technologies, Reno, Nevada-based American Battery Technology Company (ABTC) was a beneficiary of President Joe Biden’s recently passed Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The company will receive a $57 million grant that is says it...
Recycling Today
LyondellBasell, Shakti Plastic partner to build mechanical recycling plant in India
Chemicals and refining company LyondellBasell, Rotterdam, The Netherlands, and Mumbai-based plastics and polymers recycler Shakti Plastic Industries have signed a memorandum of understanding to partner on a joint venture to build and operate a fully automated mechanical recycling plant in India, which both companies say is expected to begin operation at the end of 2024.
Comments / 0