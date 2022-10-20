ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk, VA

Suffolk, October 20 High School 🏐 Game Notice

High School Volleyball PRO
High School Volleyball PRO
 3 days ago

There are 4 high school 🏐 games in Suffolk.

The Lakeland High School volleyball team will have a game with King's Fork High School on October 20, 2022, 14:30:00.

Lakeland High School
King's Fork High School
October 20, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Western Branch High School volleyball team will have a game with Nansemond River High School on October 20, 2022, 14:30:00.

Western Branch High School
Nansemond River High School
October 20, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Lakeland High School volleyball team will have a game with King's Fork High School on October 20, 2022, 16:00:00.

Lakeland High School
King's Fork High School
October 20, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Volleyball

The Western Branch High School volleyball team will have a game with Nansemond River High School on October 20, 2022, 16:00:00.

Western Branch High School
Nansemond River High School
October 20, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Volleyball

WTKR

The Locker Room: Friday Night Lights- Week 9

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Only three weeks remain in the high school football regular season. This week's action is headlined by a 757 Showdown featuring unbeaten Phoebus hosting Peninsula District rival Woodside. Thursday:. Menchville 30, Bethel 20. Warhill 55, Grafton 13. Friday:. Flint Hill 34, Norfolk Academy 28. Phoebus 41, Woodside...
NORFOLK, VA
shoredailynews.com

Nandua wins in Friday night football

The Northampton Yellow Jackets defeated Snow Hill Friday night in Eastville 48-37. Nandua topped the Arcadia Firebirds in Friday night’s district rivalry match up 23-6. Kenny Walker named Nandua’s Nazere Blake the player of the game Friday night. Blake had 123 yards from scrimmage on offense and did a great job shadowing Arcadia’s Nasir Dorsey on defense.
ONLEY, VA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Hampton High School Marching Band scores pair of first-place finishes

The Hampton High School Marching Band has enjoyed a fine start to the season by earning two first-place finishes in its opening competitions with the show “Senior Prom: A Night to Dismember.”. Hampton took first place by capturing the overall highest score in both Pennsylvania Interscholastic Marching Band Association...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach Seafood Festival

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Crabs, clams, oysters, and much more! The first-ever Virginia Beach Seafood Festival will be held October 22nd at Camp Pendleton. Saturday, October 22 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Camp Pendleton. 757-800-1922. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Virginia Gentlemen Foundation.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Fire damages yard in Driver area of Suffolk

DRIVER, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews responded to a yard fire Friday afternoon and were able to prevent it from reaching a home on the property. The call came in just after 4 p.m. in the 4500 block of Driver Lane, in the northern part of the city.
SUFFOLK, VA
