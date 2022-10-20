Chesapeake, October 20 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 6 high school 🏐 games in Chesapeake.
The Grassfield High School volleyball team will have a game with Hickory High School on October 20, 2022, 14:30:00.
The Great Bridge High School volleyball team will have a game with Deep Creek High School on October 20, 2022, 14:30:00.
The Oscar Smith High School volleyball team will have a game with Indian River High School on October 20, 2022, 14:30:00.
The Great Bridge High School volleyball team will have a game with Deep Creek High School on October 20, 2022, 16:00:00.
The Oscar Smith High School volleyball team will have a game with Indian River High School on October 20, 2022, 16:00:00.
The Grassfield High School volleyball team will have a game with Hickory High School on October 20, 2022, 16:00:00.
