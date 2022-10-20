ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Athlon Sports

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick.  When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
DALLAS, TX
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

New Warriors guard Ty Jerome still close with former Suns teammates Cam Johnson, Mikal Bridges

Professionalism. Intelligence. Competitor.  Warriors coach Steve Kerr has already recognized these qualities in two-way player Ty Jerome since the Warriors signed him earlier this month. "He's a pro," Kerr said. "He's been around. So he knows the league, he knows the game. Picked up the offense easily. He's had some great practices. Great scrimmages." ...
PHOENIX, AZ

