UO wide receiver Chase Cota, of Medford, reflects on playing for UCLA - and returning home
EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon football staff has added many new players to their team this year - and has even brought one back home. Sports reporter Erin Slinde is sharing the Medford native's story in her sit-down interview with Ducks wide receiver Chase Cota to find out how his journey brought him back to Oregon.
University of Oregon gets ready for 'GameDay'
EUGENE, Ore. — For the first time since 2018, Espn's 'College GameDay' has made its way to Eugene. You can call it College GameDay eve here on Oregon's campus. The set is built, the talent has arrived, and the excitement is palpable. Pat Mcafee was on set filming his...
'I mourn the losses': OSU women's basketball in transition after offseason transfers
CORVALLIS, Ore. — After years of success, Oregon State's women's basketball team finds themselves in an unusual transitional phase. The Beavers return just four players from a season ago - after four that were eligible to return transferred during the offseason. OSU's program prides itself on the longevity of...
North Medford softball player commits to University of Oregon
Medford, Ore. — University of Oregon (UO) has a new Southern Oregon commit!. Presley Lawton, junior at North Medford High School, has made the decision to continue her academic and athletic career at UO for softball. Earlier this month, Lawton received a phone call from her dad telling her...
ESPN's College Gameday arrives in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — With two days until the big game between Oregon and UCLA, ESPN's 'College Gameday' has landed in Eugene. The GameDay set is located at memorial quad on the University of Oregon campus. It is the 11th time ESPN's flagship college football show has broadcast live from...
High School GameDay: High school football highlights from Western Oregon
It's Week 8 of the high school football season. Check out scores and highlights from around the region in our High School GameDay roundup:
Democratic candidate for Oregon Governor, Tina Kotek, visits Corvallis
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Ballots are out, voters can decide, and candidates are making their final pitches. Democratic candidate for Oregon Governor, Tina Kotek, says her goal over the final two and a half weeks is to talk to every voter possible about solutions for Oregon's problems. One of the...
Eugene elementary school performs drill to prepare for earthquakes
EUGENE, Ore. — "Drop, cover and hold on" is the appropriate action to reduce injury and death during earthquakes. That is what was taught to people around the country today for the "Great Shakeout Earthquake Drill". Our station visited a 4th grade class at McCornack Elementary in Eugene Thursday...
UPDATE: Ecological burns planned at Mt. Pigsah today are now canceled
EUGENE, Ore. — UPDATE: County officials say conditions did not meet the parameters needed today to follow through with the planned burn. They say that the air quality was in part what cancelled todays prescribed burn. Lane County Parks Friend of Buford Park & Mt. Pisgah, and the Rivers...
Fiery second chain reaction crash on southbound I-5 Wednesday kills one
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — A second chain reaction crash in a 10 mile stretch of southbound I-5 Wednesday killed one, Oregon State Police say. The accident happened just after 2:00 p.m. near milepost 219 just north of Brownsville. OSP says a Freightliner, driven by 31-year-old Pritpal Singh of Sacramento,...
LRAPA extends air quality advisory for Lane County through Monday
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Due to hazardous air quality in Lane County, caused by smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire, the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has extended the air quality advisory through Monday. LRAPA says in Oakridge, air quality will likely remain 'unhealthy' to 'very unhealthy' on the...
Community Access Center to close temporarily at Valley River Center
EUGENE, Ore. — Get your shots while you can. Lane County Public Health's Community Access Center at the Valley River Center will be temporarily closed as of this Sunday, October 23. This will be an opportunity for the access center to receive a new provider, plus, offer additional services,...
Weyerhaeuser strike potentially coming to an end
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The ongoing Weyerhaeuser strike could be nearing its end. After a federal mediator was brought in to oversee the negotiations last week, a new offer has been submitted to the striking workers, one that union officials have agreed to. While the offer won't be ratified until...
Bicyclist struck and killed on Hwy 99 between Goshen and Creswell
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Hwy 99 was closed for several hours Friday morning at Dillard Access Road two miles north of Creswell for a fatal accident where a bicyclist was struck and killed. The accident happened at 4:45 a.m. Friday morning. Oregon State Police's traffic reconstructionist team investigated the...
New strategist hired to ease childcare crisis in Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A new childcare sector strategist has a goal of reversing the childcare crisis in Lane County. Right now, around 67-hundred local mothers have left the workforce since the pandemic started. Because the balancing act of work and family without child care got harder. And while...
Eugene Science Center to host family-friendly spooks
EUGENE, Ore. — If you're looking for some family-friendly Halloween fun, the Eugene Science Center is having some spooky fun events coming up. Their Halloween laser spooktacular opens tonight, Friday, October 21st, but it is already sold out. But don't worry, next Friday they will have two shows at...
Sheriff: Illegal butane hash oil extraction lab searched near Pleasant Hill
PLEASANT HILL, Ore. — Lane County Sheriff's Office detectives and Oregon State Police were contacted by OLCC inspectors Monday regarding an illegal butane hash oil extraction lab on property in the 83700 block of Raintree Street near Pleasant Hill, LCSO said in a news release Thursday. OLCC had responded...
Driver killed in I-5 pileup identified; number of vehicles 'may not ever be known'
The Oregon State Police has released new information on the fatal multi-vehicle crash on I-5 south of Brownsville Wednesday. OSP says that initial estimates of vehicles involved has not changed, but total numbers of involved vehicles "may not ever be fully known" due to many drivable vehicles leaving the scene when the cable barrier between northbound and southbound lanes was dropped to allow first responders access.
