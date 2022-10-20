ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

KVAL

University of Oregon gets ready for 'GameDay'

EUGENE, Ore. — For the first time since 2018, Espn's 'College GameDay' has made its way to Eugene. You can call it College GameDay eve here on Oregon's campus. The set is built, the talent has arrived, and the excitement is palpable. Pat Mcafee was on set filming his...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

North Medford softball player commits to University of Oregon

Medford, Ore. — University of Oregon (UO) has a new Southern Oregon commit!. Presley Lawton, junior at North Medford High School, has made the decision to continue her academic and athletic career at UO for softball. Earlier this month, Lawton received a phone call from her dad telling her...
MEDFORD, OR
KVAL

ESPN's College Gameday arrives in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — With two days until the big game between Oregon and UCLA, ESPN's 'College Gameday' has landed in Eugene. The GameDay set is located at memorial quad on the University of Oregon campus. It is the 11th time ESPN's flagship college football show has broadcast live from...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Eugene elementary school performs drill to prepare for earthquakes

EUGENE, Ore. — "Drop, cover and hold on" is the appropriate action to reduce injury and death during earthquakes. That is what was taught to people around the country today for the "Great Shakeout Earthquake Drill". Our station visited a 4th grade class at McCornack Elementary in Eugene Thursday...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

LRAPA extends air quality advisory for Lane County through Monday

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Due to hazardous air quality in Lane County, caused by smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire, the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has extended the air quality advisory through Monday. LRAPA says in Oakridge, air quality will likely remain 'unhealthy' to 'very unhealthy' on the...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Community Access Center to close temporarily at Valley River Center

EUGENE, Ore. — Get your shots while you can. Lane County Public Health's Community Access Center at the Valley River Center will be temporarily closed as of this Sunday, October 23. This will be an opportunity for the access center to receive a new provider, plus, offer additional services,...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Weyerhaeuser strike potentially coming to an end

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The ongoing Weyerhaeuser strike could be nearing its end. After a federal mediator was brought in to oversee the negotiations last week, a new offer has been submitted to the striking workers, one that union officials have agreed to. While the offer won't be ratified until...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KVAL

Bicyclist struck and killed on Hwy 99 between Goshen and Creswell

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Hwy 99 was closed for several hours Friday morning at Dillard Access Road two miles north of Creswell for a fatal accident where a bicyclist was struck and killed. The accident happened at 4:45 a.m. Friday morning. Oregon State Police's traffic reconstructionist team investigated the...
CRESWELL, OR
KVAL

New strategist hired to ease childcare crisis in Lane County

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A new childcare sector strategist has a goal of reversing the childcare crisis in Lane County. Right now, around 67-hundred local mothers have left the workforce since the pandemic started. Because the balancing act of work and family without child care got harder. And while...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Eugene Science Center to host family-friendly spooks

EUGENE, Ore. — If you're looking for some family-friendly Halloween fun, the Eugene Science Center is having some spooky fun events coming up. Their Halloween laser spooktacular opens tonight, Friday, October 21st, but it is already sold out. But don't worry, next Friday they will have two shows at...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Driver killed in I-5 pileup identified; number of vehicles 'may not ever be known'

The Oregon State Police has released new information on the fatal multi-vehicle crash on I-5 south of Brownsville Wednesday. OSP says that initial estimates of vehicles involved has not changed, but total numbers of involved vehicles "may not ever be fully known" due to many drivable vehicles leaving the scene when the cable barrier between northbound and southbound lanes was dropped to allow first responders access.
BROWNSVILLE, OR

