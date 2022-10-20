ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, IN

Library adds Book Bike service for patrons; Program to hit the streets for fall ‘testing period,’ is additional way to reduce carbon footprint

By Abigail Youmans
bcdemocrat.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHI

It's a dream come true for one Covered Bridge Festival vendor

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - More than a million people are making their way to Parke County this week as the Covered Bridge Festival continues. The festival features hundreds of vendors from across the country, and one of those vendors had a dream of showcasing his creations right at the very heart of the festival.
PARKE COUNTY, IN
mdmh-bloomington.com

Opposition to Boone County development sparks concern

Boone County, Indiana – The projected high-tech development in Boone County by the state has received more than 3,000 signatures of opposition. The 91 other counties in Indiana are receiving a warning from the citizen committee that is leading the opposition. “This is a pilot program, so they want...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana Grown: Generation Pie Company

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guests are Maria and Michael Johnson with Generations Pie Co. located in Fortville, Indiana. Visit their website here. Enjoy the full interviews with Maria and Michael about...
FORTVILLE, IN
WTHR

Cars caught driving on Monon Trail

While on the Monon, a car is the last thing you would expect to see. For some reason, drivers are getting confused despite blanking lights and a yellow sign.
Fox 59

Gwendolyn Lee Cakery is named Indy Best’s Cake

It’s a taste of sweet success for Beech Grove’s Gwendolyn Lee Cakery!. The business was voted Indy’s Best Cake by FOX59 viewers. “To have the best cake in Indy is an honor,” said Liz Thompson, owner and cake artist. Gwendolyn Lee Cakery, which is located at...
BEECH GROVE, IN
WTHR

Semi driver hit killed while walking near Amazon fulfillment center in Hancock County

GREENFIELD, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was killed Thursday morning as he walked across Hancock County Road 300 North near the Amazon distribution center west of Greenfield. Police said that 66-year-old Harvail Singh Dhillon stopped the semi truck he was driving in the middle turn lane of the road and was hit by another smaller truck as he walked across the westbound lane at approximately 6:45 a.m.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
korncountry.com

Smoke, no fire at Columbus auto dealership

COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Fire Department CFD) was called to the Hyundai of Columbus used car store, at 3040 National Rd., on Friday afternoon, after the report of smoke in the building. When firefighters arrived and investigated the situation, they could not find a fire associated with the...
COLUMBUS, IN
wgclradio.com

WGCL News — Indiana State Police Are Asking For Help

The Indiana State Police is still looking for information that will help them solve the mystery of the boy in the suitcase. The brightly colored suitcase was discovered in rural Washington County on April 6th. Inside was the body of an African American child believed to be around. 5-years-old. The...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
KISS 106

This is Indiana’s Best Pumpkin Patch

With fall upon us, you and the family might be ready to make plans to visit a pumpkin patch or two, but where is the best one in Indiana?. It's never too early to start planning for fall adventures. When it comes to fall festivities here in southern Indiana, there is no shortage of things to do. Whether it be pumpkin patches, fall festivals, corn mazes, camping, or bonfires, you name it, we have it here in the area. Indiana in general is a great place for fall activities. One of the most popular places to visit this time of year is pumpkin patches. We have so many to choose from in the state, but which one is the best?
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana reported a budget surplus of $6.1 billion in July, but 9 school corporations are seeking referenda. Why?

Residents of nine different Indiana counties will find an extra question on their ballots Nov. 8, as their school corporations seek additional funding through referenda. Among these nine school corporations, the Monroe County Community School Corporation voted June 28 to place a referendum on the 2022 ballot. A referendum allows the public to vote directly on an issue rather than relying on elected officials.
MONROE COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

New food & gifts at this year’s Christkindlmarkt

CARMEL, Ind. (The REPORTER) — The Carmel Christkindlmarkt will have new food and gift options available for purchase during their 2022 season. Baumstriezel, or chimney cakes: A pastry roasted to a golden crisp and dressed with sugar, cinnamon or nuts. Lángos, also known as Hungarian fried bread: A common...
CARMEL, IN
korncountry.com

Country Squire Lakes gets full-time Jennings County deputy

NORTH VERNON, Ind. – Country Squire Lakes (CSL) and the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) have entered into a partnership to place a full-time deputy in Country Squire Lakes. CSL’s Mike Miller approached Sheriff Kenny Freeman with the proposal for the housing community. The agreement consists of...
JENNINGS COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Indianapolis Zoo celebrates elephant's 17th birthday

INDIANAPOLIS — Happy 17th birthday, Kedar!. The Indianapolis Zoo shared photos Tuesday of the "Jurassic Park"-themed party in the elephant yard. The zoo said Kedar's presents were shaped like dinosaur eggs and topped off with his favorite treat: a pumpkin!. What other people are reading:
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy