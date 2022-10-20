Library adds Book Bike service for patrons; Program to hit the streets for fall ‘testing period,’ is additional way to reduce carbon footprint

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State heads comes home after dominant defensive performanceThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Largest Antique Mall in Indiana is a Must VisitTravel MavenEdinburgh, IN
3 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes blitz Indiana 4-0 behind Flotre’s three assistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
WTHI
It's a dream come true for one Covered Bridge Festival vendor
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - More than a million people are making their way to Parke County this week as the Covered Bridge Festival continues. The festival features hundreds of vendors from across the country, and one of those vendors had a dream of showcasing his creations right at the very heart of the festival.
mdmh-bloomington.com
Opposition to Boone County development sparks concern
Boone County, Indiana – The projected high-tech development in Boone County by the state has received more than 3,000 signatures of opposition. The 91 other counties in Indiana are receiving a warning from the citizen committee that is leading the opposition. “This is a pilot program, so they want...
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Generation Pie Company
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guests are Maria and Michael Johnson with Generations Pie Co. located in Fortville, Indiana. Visit their website here. Enjoy the full interviews with Maria and Michael about...
bcdemocrat.com
PET TAILS: Make real change in real lives — volunteer at the humane society
Millions of people donate their time to help make the world, or their community, better. Whether it’s once a year or every day, that time is critical to fixing many of the challenges we face as a society. For the Brown County Humane Society, this is certainly true. Our...
WTHR
Cars caught driving on Monon Trail
While on the Monon, a car is the last thing you would expect to see. For some reason, drivers are getting confused despite blanking lights and a yellow sign.
Fox 59
Gwendolyn Lee Cakery is named Indy Best’s Cake
It’s a taste of sweet success for Beech Grove’s Gwendolyn Lee Cakery!. The business was voted Indy’s Best Cake by FOX59 viewers. “To have the best cake in Indy is an honor,” said Liz Thompson, owner and cake artist. Gwendolyn Lee Cakery, which is located at...
Semi driver hit killed while walking near Amazon fulfillment center in Hancock County
GREENFIELD, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was killed Thursday morning as he walked across Hancock County Road 300 North near the Amazon distribution center west of Greenfield. Police said that 66-year-old Harvail Singh Dhillon stopped the semi truck he was driving in the middle turn lane of the road and was hit by another smaller truck as he walked across the westbound lane at approximately 6:45 a.m.
IACS offers free adoptions to help families 'find your boo' this Halloween
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services wants people to "find their boo" this season and they've launched a Halloween-themed adoption campaign to help. IACS is encouraging anyone looking to add a pet to their family to take advantage of free adoptions this month. Keeping with the spooky season theme,...
korncountry.com
Smoke, no fire at Columbus auto dealership
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Fire Department CFD) was called to the Hyundai of Columbus used car store, at 3040 National Rd., on Friday afternoon, after the report of smoke in the building. When firefighters arrived and investigated the situation, they could not find a fire associated with the...
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — Indiana State Police Are Asking For Help
The Indiana State Police is still looking for information that will help them solve the mystery of the boy in the suitcase. The brightly colored suitcase was discovered in rural Washington County on April 6th. Inside was the body of an African American child believed to be around. 5-years-old. The...
State police provide tips to avoid deer on the roadway as temperatures drop
In many cases motorists can be severely injured or killed when drivers panic and swerve to miss a deer, and then lose control of their vehicle and crash.
This is Indiana’s Best Pumpkin Patch
With fall upon us, you and the family might be ready to make plans to visit a pumpkin patch or two, but where is the best one in Indiana?. It's never too early to start planning for fall adventures. When it comes to fall festivities here in southern Indiana, there is no shortage of things to do. Whether it be pumpkin patches, fall festivals, corn mazes, camping, or bonfires, you name it, we have it here in the area. Indiana in general is a great place for fall activities. One of the most popular places to visit this time of year is pumpkin patches. We have so many to choose from in the state, but which one is the best?
WATCH: Indianapolis Zoo tiger cub follows boy in inflatable T-rex costume
INDIANAPOLIS — Who knew tiger cubs liked T-rexes so much?. 13News viewer Terah Pfeffer shared an adorable video of her family attending ZooBoo at the Indianapolis Zoo on Thursday, Oct. 20. Terah's 11-year-old son, Robert, wore an inflatable T-rex costume for the occasion, which garnered immediate attention from one...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana reported a budget surplus of $6.1 billion in July, but 9 school corporations are seeking referenda. Why?
Residents of nine different Indiana counties will find an extra question on their ballots Nov. 8, as their school corporations seek additional funding through referenda. Among these nine school corporations, the Monroe County Community School Corporation voted June 28 to place a referendum on the 2022 ballot. A referendum allows the public to vote directly on an issue rather than relying on elected officials.
WISH-TV
New food & gifts at this year’s Christkindlmarkt
CARMEL, Ind. (The REPORTER) — The Carmel Christkindlmarkt will have new food and gift options available for purchase during their 2022 season. Baumstriezel, or chimney cakes: A pastry roasted to a golden crisp and dressed with sugar, cinnamon or nuts. Lángos, also known as Hungarian fried bread: A common...
The outside group trying to influence Central Indiana School Board elections
On Wednesday, WRTV reported Free to Learn Coalition, national group, created a deceptive and unofficial school board candidate website for Carmel Clay's School Board Candidates.
Police: Semi driver hit, killed in Hancock County while walking to warehouse
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A semi driver was struck and killed by another commercial service driver in front of an Amazon warehouse in Hancock County Thursday morning, according to authorities. Investigators said around 6:45 a.m., a man who was driving a tractor-trailer on County Road 300 North parked in “the two-way turn lane” in front […]
korncountry.com
Country Squire Lakes gets full-time Jennings County deputy
NORTH VERNON, Ind. – Country Squire Lakes (CSL) and the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) have entered into a partnership to place a full-time deputy in Country Squire Lakes. CSL’s Mike Miller approached Sheriff Kenny Freeman with the proposal for the housing community. The agreement consists of...
wbiw.com
Two people were arrested for stealing water from the East Lawrence Water Company
LEESVILLE – Two people were arrested after an Indiana State Police investigation into the theft of utilities. On September 28, 2022, ISP was contacted by an employee at the East Lawrence Water Company, about a residence, located at 4170 Leesville Road. The employee indicated that water was stolen on...
Indianapolis Zoo celebrates elephant's 17th birthday
INDIANAPOLIS — Happy 17th birthday, Kedar!. The Indianapolis Zoo shared photos Tuesday of the "Jurassic Park"-themed party in the elephant yard. The zoo said Kedar's presents were shaped like dinosaur eggs and topped off with his favorite treat: a pumpkin!. What other people are reading:
