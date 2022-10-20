ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

KCBY

University of Oregon gets ready for 'GameDay'

EUGENE, Ore. — For the first time since 2018, Espn's 'College GameDay' has made its way to Eugene. You can call it College GameDay eve here on Oregon's campus. The set is built, the talent has arrived, and the excitement is palpable. Pat Mcafee was on set filming his...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

North Medford softball player commits to University of Oregon

Medford, Ore. — University of Oregon (UO) has a new Southern Oregon commit!. Presley Lawton, junior at North Medford High School, has made the decision to continue her academic and athletic career at UO for softball. Earlier this month, Lawton received a phone call from her dad telling her...
MEDFORD, OR
KCBY

ESPN's College Gameday arrives in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — With two days until the big game between Oregon and UCLA, ESPN's 'College Gameday' has landed in Eugene. The GameDay set is located at memorial quad on the University of Oregon campus. It is the 11th time ESPN's flagship college football show has broadcast live from...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Tina Kotek visits Corvallis during tour as election day closes in

CORVALLIS, Ore. — For more on this story, watch #LiveOnKVAL tonight. The November 8 midterm election is just over two weeks away, and the Oregon candidates for governor are running their tours through the state for the final weeks of the campaign. Democratic candidate Tina Kotek visited Corvallis on...
CORVALLIS, OR
KCBY

UPDATE: Ecological burns planned at Mt. Pigsah today are now canceled

EUGENE, Ore. — UPDATE: County officials say conditions did not meet the parameters needed today to follow through with the planned burn. They say that the air quality was in part what cancelled todays prescribed burn. Lane County Parks Friend of Buford Park & Mt. Pisgah, and the Rivers...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Deceased driver identified in I-5 multi-vehicle crash

An update on the multi-vehicle crash that happened Wednesday morning on I-5, about 16 miles north of Eugene. Oregon state police say 29-year-old Phillip Frye of Portland died. Four other people were transported to area hospitals, one in serious condition. Police say around 60 vehicles were involved in the crash,...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Weyerhaeuser strike potentially coming to an end

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The ongoing Weyerhaeuser strike could be nearing its end. After a federal mediator was brought in to oversee the negotiations last week, a new offer has been submitted to the striking workers, one that union officials have agreed to. While the offer won't be ratified until...
SPRINGFIELD, OR

