UO wide receiver Chase Cota, of Medford, reflects on playing for UCLA - and returning home
EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon football staff has added many new players to their team this year - and has even brought one back home. Sports reporter Erin Slinde is sharing the Medford native's story in her sit-down interview with Ducks wide receiver Chase Cota to find out how his journey brought him back to Oregon.
University of Oregon gets ready for 'GameDay'
EUGENE, Ore. — For the first time since 2018, Espn's 'College GameDay' has made its way to Eugene. You can call it College GameDay eve here on Oregon's campus. The set is built, the talent has arrived, and the excitement is palpable. Pat Mcafee was on set filming his...
'I mourn the losses': OSU women's basketball in transition after offseason transfers
CORVALLIS, Ore. — After years of success, Oregon State's women's basketball team finds themselves in an unusual transitional phase. The Beavers return just four players from a season ago - after four that were eligible to return transferred during the offseason. OSU's program prides itself on the longevity of...
North Medford softball player commits to University of Oregon
Medford, Ore. — University of Oregon (UO) has a new Southern Oregon commit!. Presley Lawton, junior at North Medford High School, has made the decision to continue her academic and athletic career at UO for softball. Earlier this month, Lawton received a phone call from her dad telling her...
ESPN's College Gameday arrives in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — With two days until the big game between Oregon and UCLA, ESPN's 'College Gameday' has landed in Eugene. The GameDay set is located at memorial quad on the University of Oregon campus. It is the 11th time ESPN's flagship college football show has broadcast live from...
High School GameDay: High school football highlights from Western Oregon
It's Week 8 of the high school football season. Check out scores and highlights from around the region in our High School GameDay roundup:
Democratic candidate for Oregon Governor, Tina Kotek, visits Corvallis
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Ballots are out, voters can decide, and candidates are making their final pitches. Democratic candidate for Oregon Governor, Tina Kotek, says her goal over the final two and a half weeks is to talk to every voter possible about solutions for Oregon's problems. One of the...
Tina Kotek visits Corvallis during tour as election day closes in
CORVALLIS, Ore. — For more on this story, watch #LiveOnKVAL tonight. The November 8 midterm election is just over two weeks away, and the Oregon candidates for governor are running their tours through the state for the final weeks of the campaign. Democratic candidate Tina Kotek visited Corvallis on...
UPDATE: Ecological burns planned at Mt. Pigsah today are now canceled
EUGENE, Ore. — UPDATE: County officials say conditions did not meet the parameters needed today to follow through with the planned burn. They say that the air quality was in part what cancelled todays prescribed burn. Lane County Parks Friend of Buford Park & Mt. Pisgah, and the Rivers...
Deceased driver identified in I-5 multi-vehicle crash
An update on the multi-vehicle crash that happened Wednesday morning on I-5, about 16 miles north of Eugene. Oregon state police say 29-year-old Phillip Frye of Portland died. Four other people were transported to area hospitals, one in serious condition. Police say around 60 vehicles were involved in the crash,...
Community Access Center to close temporarily at Valley River Center
EUGENE, Ore. — Get your shots while you can. Lane County Public Health's Community Access Center at the Valley River Center will be temporarily closed as of this Sunday, October 23. This will be an opportunity for the access center to receive a new provider, plus, offer additional services,...
Fiery second chain reaction crash on southbound I-5 Wednesday kills one
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — A second chain reaction crash in a 10 mile stretch of southbound I-5 Wednesday killed one, Oregon State Police say. The accident happened just after 2:00 p.m. near milepost 219 just north of Brownsville. OSP says a Freightliner, driven by 31-year-old Pritpal Singh of Sacramento,...
Weyerhaeuser strike potentially coming to an end
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The ongoing Weyerhaeuser strike could be nearing its end. After a federal mediator was brought in to oversee the negotiations last week, a new offer has been submitted to the striking workers, one that union officials have agreed to. While the offer won't be ratified until...
Sheriff: Illegal butane hash oil extraction lab searched near Pleasant Hill
PLEASANT HILL, Ore. — Lane County Sheriff's Office detectives and Oregon State Police were contacted by OLCC inspectors Monday regarding an illegal butane hash oil extraction lab on property in the 83700 block of Raintree Street near Pleasant Hill, LCSO said in a news release Thursday. OLCC had responded...
