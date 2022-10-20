Read full article on original website
Related
Will We Ever Receive Stimulus Checks Again?
The inflation drama that continues to make daily life more expensive comes with an impossible Catch-22. Average people -- particularly low-income families -- need financial assistance to cope with...
techunwrapped.com
Does the PC case also protect against power surges?
The power surges they are one of the biggest enemies of electronic components, and especially of the PC. For this reason, the power supply -responsible for distributing power to the PC components- usually has protection systems for it, but is it the only one responsible? The pc case Doesn’t it also protect against power surges? Let’s find out.
techunwrapped.com
YouTube Premium has raised prices in several countries
Google is raising the prices of YouTube Premiumthe paid subscription of the well-known video platform that stands out for eliminating advertising from content, in addition to providing other advantages. The increase in the prices of subscriptions to YouTube Premium, which for now only affects certain countries, should not be too...
techunwrapped.com
Trends that will dominate the information technology sector after 2023, according to IDC
What will be the trends that will dominate the information technology (IT) sector after 2023? DC has it clear: new processes, new business models, cloud offerings and problems in both professional skills and the supply chain. This has been revealed in the new IDC FutureScape report where, among all, one in particular stands out: the rise of the as-a-service model.
techunwrapped.com
Tesla announces record sales for the third quarter of 2022
Tesla has just announced this Wednesday, October 19, 2022 a record turnover of 21.45 billion dollars in the 3rd quarter of 2022. These performances are however lower than analysts’ expectations and Wall Street forecasts. At the beginning of October 2022, Tesla announced that it had delivered more than 343,000...
techunwrapped.com
4 common problems that affect the router and easy to solve
The router is a key piece to be able to connect to the Internet in our homes. If they have any failure, it can mean that the speed of the connection drops drastically, that we have worse coverage or that we cannot even connect other devices. That will cause us to take action as soon as possible to try to solve the error. In this article we are going to talk about 4 common problems that affect the router and cause malfunction.
Comments / 0