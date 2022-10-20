ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 10 Oregon continues dominance of No. 9 UCLA

Bo Nix threw for 283 yards and five touchdown passes, leading 10th-ranked Oregon to a 45-30 win over No. 9 UCLA on Saturday afternoon at Eugene, Ore. The Ducks (6-1, 4-0 in Pac-12) ended the day as the only undefeated team in conference play and won their 23rd straight game at Autzen Stadium.
