Bo Nix threw for 283 yards and five touchdown passes, leading 10th-ranked Oregon to a 45-30 win over No. 9 UCLA on Saturday afternoon at Eugene, Ore. The Ducks (6-1, 4-0 in Pac-12) ended the day as the only undefeated team in conference play and won their 23rd straight game at Autzen Stadium.

EUGENE, OR ・ 17 HOURS AGO