Sheffield to Face Clarion in Opening Round of D9 Volleyball Playoffs
ST. MARYS, Pa. – Sheffield is headed back to the District 9 volleyball playoffs for the second time in three years. The Wolverines will have a tall task in front of them as the No. 11 seed when they travel to Clarion to take on the 6th-seeded, and defending PIAA Champion Lady Cats in a first-round match on Tuesday. The winner will face No. 3 seed Otto-Eldred in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
Eisenhower, Warren Learn Soccer Playoff Matchups
SHARON, Pa. – The Eisenhower and Warren boys and girls soccer teams learned their playoff seedings when District 10 released its 2022 soccer brackets Friday. Both Eisenhower teams earned No. 6 seeds in Class 1A and will play in Titusville on Tuesday. The girls take on No. 3 Seneca at 3:30 p.m., while the boys will play No. 3 Mercer at 5:30 p.m.
Watch Live: Meadville at Warren Football
WARREN, Pa. – Watch live on the YDL Sports Network as Meadville heads to Warren for a District 10, Region 4 football clash. Brian Hagberg is on the call from War Memorial Field. The game can be watched below or on any of the YDL Sports Network’s social media...
Bradford, October 22 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Warren, Eisenhower Volleyball Learn Playoff Seeds
SHARON, Pa. – Warren and Eisenhower volleyball learned who, where, and when they would play as District 10 released its 2022 playoff brackets on Friday. Eisenhower earned the No. 7 seed in Class 1A and will have a quarterfinal matchup with No. 2 seed West Middlesex on Tuesday at Cochranton High School with a 6 p.m. start.
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast Meadville at Warren Football Friday
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting the Meadville at Warren football game on Friday, Oct. 21. The Bulldogs have already clinched a share of the Region 4 title but could win it outright with a victory. The Dragons are fighting for a playoff spot and could clinch a berth with an upset win. A Warren win would also create a 3-way tie for the top spot in Region 4.
HS Football: Big Second Half Propels Fredonia to Victory Over Dunkirk
For more than two decades, the Dunkirk-Fredonia high school football rivalry has been dominated by Fredonia, and that trend continued Friday night. In the 129th all-time matchup between the two schools, broadcast on WDOE, Fredonia broke open a tie game right before halftime and went on to rout Dunkirk 47-20 at the Orange Bowl for the Hillbillies' 21st win over their crosstown rivals in their last 23 meetings.
Meadville Rolls Past Warren for Region 4 Title
WARREN, Pa. – Three touchdowns in the final 35 seconds of the first half broke the game wide open as Meadville rolled to a 76-7 win at Warren to claim the Region 4 title outright. Leading 28-0 with 43 seconds left in the half, Meadville (8-1 overall, 5-0 Region...
Warren Drops Hard-Fought Battle to Meadville
WARREN, Pa. – In what could potentially be a District 10 semifinal preview, Meadville earned a 3-1 (25-20, 25-20, 22-25, 25-23) win at Warren on Thursday. The Bulldogs (11-3 overall, 7-1 Region 5) won the first two sets before the Dragons (10-4, 5-3) took the third. Warren nearly forced a fifth set, but a timeout with the set tied at 23-23 stopped Warren’s momentum and Meadville closed out the set to win the match.
Smethport, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
One Year After Violent Fight at High School Football Game
The last time Erie High played Cathedral Prep, a violent fight broke out in the stands. Players and fans rushed out of the stadium after mistakenly hearing a gunshot. "All I remember is people running and my band director telling us to also run," said Persie Doolittle, a student at Erie High School, who was performing with the marching band at last year's game. "There was a lot of hysteria, people just going everywhere."
Allegheny Outdoor Club to Hike Sunday
WARREN, Pa. – On Sunday, Oct. 23 the Allegheny Outdoor Club will hike the Rocky Gap area, approximately 4 miles. Those wishing to participate should meet at Musante Street by 1:30 p.m. Greg Burkett is leading and can be reached at 814-723-4989 or 814-730-4686 for any questions.
Route 505 in Erie to close Saturday for demolition project
One major stretch of road in Erie will be closed Saturday for an upcoming demolition project. Route 505 will be closed while Haysite Reinforced Plastics demolishes its elevator tower. Company officials told us the tower was built by the property’s previous owners and hasn’t been used for years. The road is being closed as a safety […]
World-renowned artist leaves her mark on JCC campus in Olean
OLEAN, N.Y. — World-renowned artist and Olean native Meg Saligman has created a 10,000 square foot, four-sided, large scale mural on the walls of the Library and Liberal Arts Center at Jamestown Community College in Olean. It's called Vantage Point: Our Valley of the Sun, inspired...
Pa Game Commission postpones pheasant stockings due to snow damage
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – State game lands in 12 counties that were to receive pheasants this week ahead of Saturday’s statewide pheasant season opener will not be stocked until next week due to unforeseen circumstances. Heavy snowfall Tuesday, Oct. 18 at the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Southwest Game Farm damaged netting, leaving pheasant enclosures in need of […]
Erie Woman Charged in Keating Rollover
An Erie woman has been charged in an April crash in Keating Township. According to a criminal complaint, 23-year-old Stephanie Hamilton was traveling on Route 646 on April 4th when she tried to pass multiple vehicles, and then went off the road to avoid a head-on collision with an approaching vehicle. The car rolled over multiple times before coming to a rest.
School Bus Crashes Into Corn Field In Chautauqua County
STOCKTON, NY (WNY News Now) – A school bus crashed into a corn field in Chautauqua County on Friday afternoon. The accident, which involved a First Student Bus, happened on Route 380 between Pearson and Cemetery Roads in the Town of Stockton around noon. There was an adult driver...
Closing reveals sale price, buyer of Cole Beasley's Orchard Park home
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley has officially closed on the deal to sell his Orchard Park house, selling it for 16.3% more than what he paid for it three years ago. According to Oct. 17 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office, Kenneth...
October ‘Girl of the Month’
Every month there is a “Girl of the Month” and a ” Boy of the Month” who gets spotlighted in our local newspaper, The Corry Journal. Mrs. Bourgoine, who is in charge of collecting girl nominees said the winner is chosen by a committee of high school teachers and is honored by the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. Mrs. Britten is in charge of the boy of the month, but unfortunately the Journal did not respond to her in time for this month. Usually, every month the boy is chosen by a committee of high school staff members, and is honored by the Corry Rotary Club.
City Puts NYS On Notice for Over Washington Street Road Reconstruction Project
Construction on Washington Street will not be completed this season. Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist said the city received notice from New York State on the status of the project, “And, as a response to that, Jeff (Lehman) and his team have formally put the state on notice for the current state of the road, the curbs, and other issues. We have sent them written notification of defect. We’ve asked them to take care of those items because there’s going to be a huge issue with not only plowing but mobility and access and others to the various areas.”
