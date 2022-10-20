Read full article on original website
Related
Slovenians choose president with no clear winner in sight
Slovenians have finished voting to elect a new president
G7 nations condemn Russian kidnapping of Ukrainians at Zaporizhzhia, demand return of facility
The U.S. and other G7 nations called on Russia to return the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to Ukrainian control after Russia kidnapped several Ukrainian employees.
Russia-Ukraine war live: UK’s Wallace dismisses Russia’s claims Ukraine plans to escalate conflict
Russia’s defence minister, Sergei Shoigu, makes calls with UK, US, French and Turkish counterparts on Sunday
Comments / 0