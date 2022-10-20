Read full article on original website
Related
Jazz vs. Pelicans: Sold-Out Smoothie King Center Stacked With Expectations
The New Orleans Pelicans are headed home undefeated for their first meaningful game in the sold-out Smoothie King Center since last year's playoff run.
CBS Sports
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Exits early Thursday
Davis (back) exited Thursday's game early, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports. Davis entered the game with back problems and was forced to leave the game with another back issue. The center tried to play through the injury that he suffered on a hard fall in the third quarter, according to Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site, but he then exited back to the locker room. Damian Jones and Juan Toscano-Anderson will see extended minutes until Davis is able to return to the game.
Report: Raptors F Scottie Barnes set for MRI
Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes will undergo an MRI to further evaluate a right foot/ankle injury, NBC Sports reported. Barnes,
76ers Welcome Back Brett Brown With Small Tribute
Brett Brown was welcomed back to the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Listed questionable for Friday
Murray sports a questionable designation for Friday's game against the Warriors due to left knee injury management. Murray dealt with a hamstring issue during the preseason but was cleared to take part in the season opener. It's unclear if the knee issue is related, but he'll likely rest it overnight before the team decides on his status for the contest. If he can't go, Ish Smith and Bones Hyland are candidates to grab some extra playing time.
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Stars in season opener
Jokic produced 27 points (12-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, six assists and three steals over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 123-102 loss to the Jazz. The reigning MVP looked as dominant as he's been over the last few seasons, and while he showed efficiency as a scorer while also displaying his well-known ability to contribute across the board in other categories, that wasn't enough to carry Denver to victory in the season opener. Despite the loss, these kinds of performances shouldn't surprise anyone given how good he's been over the past two seasons, and it wouldn't be shocking if this is a low standard for his outputs to come.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Shines in season opener
Markkanen finished Wednesday's 123-102 victory over the Nuggets with 17 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals over 33 minutes. Markkanen has always been a secondary scorer throughout his career with both the Bulls and Cavaliers, but he's expected to play a more prominent role on this rebuilding Jazz team, and the season opener showed exactly that. Expect him to be one of the team's go-to players on offense on a regular basis, and the first game of the season showed he can be a viable fantasy contributor as long as he remains healthy.
CBS Sports
Ravens' J.K. Dobbins: Predictably placed on IR
Dobbins (knee) shifted to injured reserve Saturday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. This felt like the expected conclusion given Dobbins is expected to have his knee scoped following yet another knee injury. Perhaps more crucially for fantasy managers, Gus Edwards (knee) was activated off the PUP list Saturday, which means the bruising tailback immediately could insert himself into a backfield committee previously occupied by the uninspiring duo of Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill.
CBS Sports
Panthers' D'Onta Foreman: In line for increased carries
Foreman will likely split carries with Chuba Hubbard for the Panthers after Christian McCaffrey was traded Thursday. McCaffrey dominated the work out of Carolina's backfield through six games this season, so there will be a significant number of touches available after he was traded to the 49ers. It's unclear whether Foreman or Chuba Hubbard will lead the running backs corps moving forward, as Foreman has seen 12 carries as compared to Hubbard's six. A fairly even split could continue, which would limit the fantasy potential of both backs -- particularly considering the poor state of the Panthers' offense.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Two-point effort Thursday
Karlsson scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Jets. Karlsson put the Golden Knights ahead 2-0 in the first period. He also set up Jonathan Marchessault on an empty-net tally in the third. It's been a positive start to the year for Karlsson despite a reduced role on the third line. He has two goals, two assists, nine shots on net and a plus-3 rating through five contests.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Baker Mayfield: Won't play this week
Mayfield (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, with coach Steve Wilks saying Friday that the quarterback won't be active, Joe Person of The Athletic reports. Mayfield will miss a second game, and possibly more, despite returning to a limited practice Friday and being listed as...
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Sidelined in practice Wednesday
Davis (hip) was listed as a non-participant on the Buccaneers' injury report Thursday. Davis picked up a hip injury during Tampa Bay's Week 5 win over Atlanta, but he was a full participant in each practice leading up to Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh. While the 25-year-old played 100 percent of the Buccaneers' defensive snaps in the contest, he was still a limited participant Wednesday before taking a step back Thursday. Davis will have one more chance to increase his practice activity Friday, and his status on the team's final injury report should shed provide more clarity on his availability for Sunday against the Panthers.
CBS Sports
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Big three-point effort carries win
Crosby scored a goal and added two assists in a 6-3 win over Columbus on Saturday. The goal stood as the winner. It was a one-timer from just inside the right face-off circle off a pass from Brian Dumoulin at 5:38 of the third period. Crosby has 10 points (three goals, seven assists) and sits in a four-way tie with Connor McDavid, Mats Zuccarello and David Pastrnak for second in NHL scoring.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Draymond Green: Minutes temporarily restricted
Coach Steve Kerr relayed Friday that Green's minutes cap should be removed within the next couple of weeks, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports. Slater notes that Green could see his minutes gradually increase after he played just 25 minutes in the opener. Green left the team temporarily following an altercation with teammate Jordan Poole and is now slowly working his way back into the mix. Look for his workload to normalize in the coming weeks.
CBS Sports
WATCH: Heat's Caleb Martin tackles Raptors' Christian Koloko into stands; both players ejected
The Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat are two of the toughest teams in the NBA, leading to some epic matchups, including a memorable triple-overtime game in January that the Raptors won. Because the teams both play so hard, however, occasionally tempers start to flare. That's what happened during Miami's 112-109...
CBS Sports
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Another limited session
Barkley (shoulder) was limited at practice Thursday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Barkley continues to operate with practice limitations since injuring his shoulder Week 5 at Green Bay. Like last week, the Giants may clear up his status Friday on their final injury report, which would set him up to lead the backfield Sunday at Jacksonville, per usual.
Comments / 0