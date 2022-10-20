Read full article on original website
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Exits early Thursday
Davis (back) exited Thursday's game early, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports. Davis entered the game with back problems and was forced to leave the game with another back issue. The center tried to play through the injury that he suffered on a hard fall in the third quarter, according to Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site, but he then exited back to the locker room. Damian Jones and Juan Toscano-Anderson will see extended minutes until Davis is able to return to the game.
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Listed questionable for Friday
Murray sports a questionable designation for Friday's game against the Warriors due to left knee injury management. Murray dealt with a hamstring issue during the preseason but was cleared to take part in the season opener. It's unclear if the knee issue is related, but he'll likely rest it overnight before the team decides on his status for the contest. If he can't go, Ish Smith and Bones Hyland are candidates to grab some extra playing time.
Astros' Framber Valdez: Dominant performance in Game 2
Valdez pitched seven innings and got the win Thursday night in Game 2 of the ALCS, allowing two unearned runs on four hits and zero walks while striking out nine during the 3-2 win over the Yankees. Valdez had just one stressful inning Thursday night, which came in the fourth...
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Shines in season opener
Markkanen finished Wednesday's 123-102 victory over the Nuggets with 17 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals over 33 minutes. Markkanen has always been a secondary scorer throughout his career with both the Bulls and Cavaliers, but he's expected to play a more prominent role on this rebuilding Jazz team, and the season opener showed exactly that. Expect him to be one of the team's go-to players on offense on a regular basis, and the first game of the season showed he can be a viable fantasy contributor as long as he remains healthy.
Jazz's Mike Conley: Dishes 11 dimes in OT victory
Conley registered 12 points (4-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, 11 assists and two steals over 36 minutes during Friday's 132-126 overtime win over the Timberwolves. Conley struggled from the field but served as an effective floor general, leading all players with 11 assists. It was his most dimes in a game since he dished 11 against Atlanta on Nov. 4 of last year. Utah has started the season 2-0, and Conley has totaled 19 assists across the two wins. His fantasy value might get a boost if the Jazz prove to be better than expected and can contend for a playoff spot with a lot of competitive games like Friday.
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
Christian McCaffrey trade grade: Panthers receive a haul of draft picks as part of deal with 49ers
49ers: B- San Francisco had already sent its 2023 first-round pick to Miami in the transactions that led to the selection of quarterback Trey Lance. After the McCaffrey trade, the franchise is left with three third-round compensatory picks granted by the NFL as part of an initiative rewarding organizations that developed minority head coaches and general managers hired away: Commanders general manager Martin Mayhew, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel and Jets head coach Robert Saleh.
Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco: Candidate to draw start Sunday
Pacheco took first-team reps in practice this week and is a candidate to start Sunday's game against the 49ers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Pacheco logged just two carries in Kansas City's Week 6 loss to the Bills, but per Rapoport, the 2022 seventh-rounder is expected to draw the start Sunday, while Clyde Edwards-Helaire will still maintain a key role on offense and Jerick McKinnon mixes in. The report suggests that both Pacheco and Edwards-Helaire are expected to see significant snaps versus the 49ers, and in that context Pacheco could have a chance to yield Week 7 fantasy dividends for those in need of RB help.
College football Week 8 winners, losers, overreactions: Miami hits another low as Oregon continues to soar
Miami pulled off what was regarded by many as the coup of the century by stealing Mario Cristobal from Oregon after the Hurricanes alum won a pair of Pac-12 championships as coach of the Ducks. When Cristobal landed 11 highly touted transfers to join heralded quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, the hype train was primed and ready. The U was back. Then the season began.
Broncos' Russell Wilson: Out Sunday
Wilson (hamstring) will not play in the Broncos' Week 7 matchup with the Jets, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Denver will opt to err on the side of caution with Wilson and allow him time to heal and prevent a lingering injury. As a result, Brett Rypien will ge the start against the Jets. Wilson's next chance to suit up will come in Week 8 versus the Jaguars.
Panthers' D'Onta Foreman: In line for increased carries
Foreman will likely split carries with Chuba Hubbard for the Panthers after Christian McCaffrey was traded Thursday. McCaffrey dominated the work out of Carolina's backfield through six games this season, so there will be a significant number of touches available after he was traded to the 49ers. It's unclear whether Foreman or Chuba Hubbard will lead the running backs corps moving forward, as Foreman has seen 12 carries as compared to Hubbard's six. A fairly even split could continue, which would limit the fantasy potential of both backs -- particularly considering the poor state of the Panthers' offense.
Ravens' J.K. Dobbins: Predictably placed on IR
Dobbins (knee) shifted to injured reserve Saturday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. This felt like the expected conclusion given Dobbins is expected to have his knee scoped following yet another knee injury. Perhaps more crucially for fantasy managers, Gus Edwards (knee) was activated off the PUP list Saturday, which means the bruising tailback immediately could insert himself into a backfield committee previously occupied by the uninspiring duo of Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill.
Sabres' Craig Anderson: First off ice Saturday
Anderson was the first goaltender off the ice Saturday, reports Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News, indicating he will be in the road crease against Vancouver. Anderson has not played since Opening Night, when he turned aside 35 of 36 shots in a 4-1 win over Ottawa. The 41-year-old netminder looks to have been overtaken for the No. 1 job with the Sabres by Eric Comrie. He will face the Canucks in Vancouver's home opener Saturday. The Canucks have scored 15 goals in five games.
Report: Broncos receiving trade offers for several players
The struggling Denver Broncos have received multiple trade inquiries about star pass-rusher Bradley Chubb and wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and
Brandin Cooks generating trade interest again, could tie an NFL record
Stuck on the Houston Texans for the past three seasons, Brandin Cooks is headed for another losing season. This has
Joel Embiid, 76ers drop two straight tough tests to start season, but James Harden's play a silver lining
PHILADELPHIA -- In school, there were occasionally those teachers who would give a quiz within the first week of classes. Those quizzes weren't necessarily indicative of how proficient the student would be in the subject when the end of the semester rolled around. Instead, they were used to understand where the student stood early on. If a student failed the quiz, it didn't mean they would flunk the entire semester, but it did show that there was work to be done.
CBS Sports
Hawks' John Collins: Lights-out from the field
Collins produced 24 points (9-12 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal across 34 minutes during Wednesday's win over Houston. Collins had a quiet start to the game in the first quarter before finding his stroke and going 5-of-6 from the field in the second for 13 points. The Hawks power forward would only miss one shot in the second half while also grabbing five big fourth quarter rebounds to help the Hawks preserve their lead down the stretch. Eight of Collins' made field goals came off of assists from Trae Young and Dejounte Murray while the big man was also perfect from both three-point range and the free-throw line.
Broncos' Brett Rypien: Will start Week 7
Rypien is set to start the Broncos' Week 7 matchup against the Jets, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. With Russell Wilson (hamstring) sidelined, Rypien will get the starting nod for Denver. He last saw action in Week 16 of the 2021 season for the Broncos, but this will mark his first meaningful time on the field.
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Deposits empty-netter
Girgensons scored an empty-net goal and blocked four shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Canucks. Girgensons has tallied twice in five games this year, though he's been limited to fourth-line usage. The 28-year-old center has added six shots on net, a plus-3 rating and seven blocked shots. His defensive skills should keep him in the lineup, but long gone are the days of the Latvian challenging for top-six minutes since the Sabres appear to be significantly deeper up the middle than in past years.
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Two-point effort Thursday
Karlsson scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Jets. Karlsson put the Golden Knights ahead 2-0 in the first period. He also set up Jonathan Marchessault on an empty-net tally in the third. It's been a positive start to the year for Karlsson despite a reduced role on the third line. He has two goals, two assists, nine shots on net and a plus-3 rating through five contests.
