ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, DE

Isaiah Williams anchors rising Delaware State program

By Steven J. Gaither
HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mibkx_0ifsfzrC00

The NFL is the ultimate goal for most college football players — and that includes Delaware State defensive lineman Isaiah Williams.

The 6’2, 295 pound New York native is a pro prospect that doesn’t have to look far for NFL inspiration.  DSU head coach Rod Milstead called Williams “special,” and shared that he allowed him to make a special decision earlier this year.

“The kid decided that he was going to change the makeup of his body. So he went vegan. Cut a bunch of weight. I mean, he looks like a Greek god without a shirt on,” Milstead said during the MEAC Media session. “And he just decided that this off-season, instead of being here with the team and summer access, that he was going to stay in Indianapolis with his brother playing with the Colts.”

Williams’ brother is Christopher Williams, a defensive lineman with the NFL franchise.

“He made a lot of videos while he was out there. He was shooting the videos back to his teammates, actually watching him work in explaining the techniques as he was getting taught the techniques himself,” Milstead said. “So for us, it’s been phenomenal. I hope and pray next year he takes the whole D-line out there. I’ll be ecstatic if he does that as well.”

Milstead played offensive line in the NFL in the 1990s after starring at DSU.

“If you can get it while you’re in college, they get it,” Milstead continued. “You can say the same thing about my offensive line. They got a head coach who played professional football. I’m giving it all, everything that I learned. They’re getting it. So it’s starting to pay dividends for us. And we’re excited that he can do those type of things, but he’s just a different guy. That’s why the scouts are in here on a weekly basis looking at him. He’s a different cat and if he keeps this up — hopefully, he’ll get an opportunity to be playing on Sundays.

Isaiah Williams has been with Milstead since he returned to his alma mater as head coach prior to the 2018 season. It’s been a long road for both the player and the program as it has experienced growing pains.

“I knew we didn’t have the resources to turn this thing around overnight, and so it was going to take some time to build it,” Milstead said of building his program. “It was going to start the recruiting group getting the right kids that fit the Delaware State mindset, having them believe into the vision and then promoting the program through the process. And these guys have done it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gonD2_0ifsfzrC00

Delaware State looks to be a player in MEAC race

Delaware State enters Saturday’s game at Howard University 4-2 overall, 1-0 in the MEAC. That’s a big accomplishment for a program that hasn’t had a winning season in 10 years.

“We have six teams in the MEAC in order to have a say you got to win every week. Coach (Trei) Oliver just mentioned that one loss. Somebody else is kind of telling you, you have a shot to win the MEAC, if you continue to win like South Carolina State did last year, when they ran the table. They had to say of where they were going to go at the end. And that’s something I think everyone right now is fighting for…having an opportunity just to get to Atlanta (for the Celebration Bowl.)

But Milstead is doing his best to make sure his team doesn’t overlook a step.

“But that’s the big picture,” Milstead said, coming back down to earth. “All we’re focused on right now is Howard University.”

The post Isaiah Williams anchors rising Delaware State program appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HBCU Gameday

NC Central has high hopes for 7-1 transfer

Michael Jackson started with the “Man In The Mirror.” LeVelle Moton is starting with the “Man In The Middle.” The post NC Central has high hopes for 7-1 transfer appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
The Spun

Christian McCaffrey Has Message For Panthers After Blockbuster Trade

Late Thursday night as the football world was locked into a matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints, a different NFC team made headlines. The San Francisco 49ers acquired All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey in a blockbuster trade. San Francisco traded a second-round pick in 2023, a third-rounder in 2023, a fourth-round pick in 2023 and fifth-rounder in 2024 to the Carolina Panthers for CMC.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Look: FOX Made Embarrassing Ohio State Error Today

The Saturday noon contest is FOX's marquee game during college football season, but that doesn't mean the network can't make mistakes during the broadcast. At halftime of today's game between Ohio State and Iowa, the FOX halftime show graphic accidentally said the No. 2 Buckeyes were 6-9 on the season instead of 6-0.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Urban Meyer Names The No. 1 Team In College Football

Ohio State is ranked second in both polls, but former Buckeye head coach Urban Meyer thinks OSU is the best team in the nation. During FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" pregame show in Columbus today, host Rob Stone asked the crowd who feels Ohio State is the top team in the country.
COLUMBUS, OH
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Football Rundown – SIAC

Energetic head coach Chennis Berry has undefeated Benedict nationally ranked and on the verge of its first SIAC East Division title and Championship Game berth headed into its final three regular season games. The post HBCU Football Rundown – SIAC appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
COLUMBIA, SC
Boston 25 News WFXT

Longtime NBA official Tony Brown dies at 55 after cancer battle

Longtime NBA referee Tony Brown died on Thursday after a battle with pancreatic cancer, the league announced. "We are and have been sustained by the consistent outpouring of love and support through this journey in developing strength, acceptance and peace," Tony's wife, Tina Brown, said in a statement, in part. "We ask that you join us in that spirit as we prepare to celebrate Tony's life. Our biggest thank you to our village of family and friends, near and far, old and new. Your love is immeasurable."
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Urban Meyer Makes Interesting Deion Sanders Prediction

Between the culture change, the recruiting and the winning, Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders has rapidly become one of the most popular college football coaches in America. And Urban Meyer believes that he'll climb even higher. On Saturday's edition of Big Noon Kickoff, Meyer was asked to give his...
JACKSON, MS
NBC4 Columbus

High school football highlights for Week 10

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The final week of the regular season has arrived for high school football as several teams compete for a league title and try to improve their seeding for the playoffs. Below is a look at nine games that were featured on Football Friday Nite at 11:15 p.m. on NBC4. Gahanna at […]
COLUMBUS, OH
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Gameday

12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

 http://www.hbcugameday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy