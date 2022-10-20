ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit, October 20 High School 🏐 Game Notice

High School Volleyball PRO
 3 days ago

There are 3 high school 🏐 games in Detroit.

The Hamtramck High School volleyball team will have a game with University Prep Art & Design on October 20, 2022, 14:30:00.

Hamtramck High School
University Prep Art & Design
October 20, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Hamtramck High School volleyball team will have a game with University Prep Art & Design on October 20, 2022, 15:45:00.

Hamtramck High School
University Prep Art & Design
October 20, 2022
15:45:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Detroit East English Village Preparatory Academy volleyball team will have a game with Cass Technical High School on October 20, 2022, 14:00:00.

Detroit East English Village Preparatory Academy
Cass Technical High School
October 20, 2022
14:00:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

