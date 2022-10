This controversy has been extinguished. The city is backing down from a contentious policy proposal that sought to bar e-bikes anywhere on New York City Housing Authority property, a move officials said was necessary after a spate of deadly infernos attributed to faulty lithium-ion batteries, but one that was nonetheless blasted by delivery workers and their advocates who claimed residents would have to choose between a job and a roof over their head.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO