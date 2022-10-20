Read full article on original website
Have you seen a little free library in Hawaii?
Little free libraries are located all throughout the United States and here in Hawaii.
Cool for Kupuna Senior Fair
Sue Jorgenson, the host for Cool for Kupuna, joined Mikey today to talk about the Senior Fair happening at Kahala Mall on Saturday, October 22. Jorgenson expressed her excitement of the activities and entertainment that will be there this weekend. The line-up for entertainment will feature Roy Sakuma and Kepa Seaward, who is the singer of Cool for Kūpuna theme song “Old School Hawaii”. There will also be Holy Yoga doing chair yoga, Hawaii Dance Bomb kids performing hip hop and the dancers of Halau o Nawahine.
Trade winds prevail across the islands
HONOLULU (KHON2) – High pressure far north to northeast of the region will maintain moderate to breezy trade winds across Hawaii this weekend. This trade wind pattern will continue through the upcoming week, generating passing showers across mainly windward and mountain areas, especially during overnight and early morning hours. An upper level feature organizing east […]
Hawaii high school football scores from Oct. 22, 2022
Hawaii high school football scores from Oct. 22.
2 California residents dead after drowning incident on Maui
Two people are dead after a drowning incident, according to the Maui Fire Department.
Officials target fentanyl traffickers using rewards, harsher penalties
Law enforcement across Hawaii are making larger seizures of fentanyl with just 2 milligrams considered a deadly dose.
Hawaii has one of the highest rates of liver cancer
October is Liver Cancer Awareness Month and Hawaii has one of the highest rates of liver cancer in the U.S.
24 DUI arrests on Big Island this past week
Big Island police released their weekly DUI numbers for the week of Oct. 10 through Oct. 16.
Television, movie productions bring millions to Hawaii
Hawaii’s film and television production industry is booming, at least half a dozen large productions are currently filming in the state, bringing revenue to the state and opening up opportunities for local talent.
LIST: Popular chicken and waffles spots on Oahu
Chicken and Waffles can be eaten any time of the day, although it is traditionally sold during breakfast and brunch.
Oct. 20 is National Get Smart About Credit Day – tips from a financial expert on responsible credit habits
Healthy credit habits are one of the most valuable lessons a person can learn.
Hawaii Politics: Q&A with Richard Bissen
Victorino and Bissen were asked 10 questions — a mix of serious and less serious ones — that both reflect their stance on issues as well as their personalities.
Mikey Highlights This Weekend’s Top Events in Weekly Weekend Report
Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.
Hawaii asked to imagine a day without water
Most of us go through our day never thinking about how much water is used to create our favorite foods and beverages. From coffees to dairy products to simply hydrating ourselves after a long, hot day, water is the primary resource that drives our lives and our economies.
Hawaiian airline makes agreement with Amazon
The Honolulu Police Department is investigating a serious hit-and-run accident that involved a pickup truck and a moped on Thursday.
When to see one of the most beautiful meteor showers in Hawaii
Look for explosions of light when watching the Orionid meteor shower!
Big Island residents asked to save electricity again
Hawaiian Electric is asking customers on Hawaii island to reduce their electricity usage tonight for the second night in a row.
Power struggle over stadium escalates; AG weighs in on each side’s role
Who is really in charge of rebuilding Aloha Stadium? It depends on whom you ask. A war of words continues between lawmakers, the governor and various state agencies and boards after the governor abruptly stopped redevelopment last month.
Makakilo car crash leaves 3 in hospital
A Tesla went off the side of the freeway and landed in the backyard of a house in Makakilo after a two car crash, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.
Cast your Vote in the 2022 General Election
The general election is quickly approaching! Now is the time to vote and make sure that your voice is heard. Hawaii residents that are registered to vote, and have begun receiving their ballots in the mail. If you have not received your ballot by October 21, contact your County Elections Division for assistance. With more voting tips and deadlines, we were joined by Scott Nago, Chief Election Officer.
