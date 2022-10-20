ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

KHON2

Cool for Kupuna Senior Fair

Sue Jorgenson, the host for Cool for Kupuna, joined Mikey today to talk about the Senior Fair happening at Kahala Mall on Saturday, October 22. Jorgenson expressed her excitement of the activities and entertainment that will be there this weekend. The line-up for entertainment will feature Roy Sakuma and Kepa Seaward, who is the singer of Cool for Kūpuna theme song “Old School Hawaii”. There will also be Holy Yoga doing chair yoga, Hawaii Dance Bomb kids performing hip hop and the dancers of Halau o Nawahine.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Trade winds prevail across the islands

HONOLULU (KHON2) – High pressure far north to northeast of the region will maintain moderate to breezy trade winds across Hawaii this weekend. This trade wind pattern will continue through the upcoming week, generating passing showers across mainly windward and mountain areas, especially during overnight and early morning hours. An upper level feature organizing east […]
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hawaii asked to imagine a day without water

Most of us go through our day never thinking about how much water is used to create our favorite foods and beverages. From coffees to dairy products to simply hydrating ourselves after a long, hot day, water is the primary resource that drives our lives and our economies.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Cast your Vote in the 2022 General Election

The general election is quickly approaching! Now is the time to vote and make sure that your voice is heard. Hawaii residents that are registered to vote, and have begun receiving their ballots in the mail. If you have not received your ballot by October 21, contact your County Elections Division for assistance. With more voting tips and deadlines, we were joined by Scott Nago, Chief Election Officer.
HAWAII STATE

