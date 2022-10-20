ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Daily Montanan

Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend

Put your flip flops away and get your skis waxed. A cold front is moving across Montana, and it’s going to drop snow in the mountains this weekend just as rifle season starts, according to the National Weather Service. Billings and Great Falls could see snow, and more than 12 inches could fall in a […] The post Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Iconic Montana Sporting Good Company Is Sold To New Owner

An iconic Montana sporting goods store has been sold to a new owner. What does that mean for the existing stores?. NBC Montana reports that beloved Montana franchise Bob Ward's Sports & Outdoors has been acquired by Al's Sporting Goods. The Utah sporting goods stores will take over all five Bob Ward locations across Montana.
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

HRDC's emergency shelter to see increase in demand due to weather change

MISSOULA, MT — The HRDC's Warming Center is expecting an increase in guests due to the first snow forecast of the year this Sunday. “For folks whose campers or cars are not weatherized to withstand extreme temperatures, or for those who have been camping in tents, we are able to provide a warm, safe alternative year-round, and especially during inclement weather,” said Jenna Huey, HRDC’s Emergency Shelter Services Manager.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Students celebrate Forest Products Industry Week with experts

MISSOULA, MT — High school students from Anaconda, Phillipsburg, Deer Lodge and Drummond celebrated Montana Forest Products Industry Week learning about Montana's forestry products and the people who produce them. Sun Mountain Lumber, the Department of Natural Resources, the Montana Timber Legacy Foundation and Montana Logging Association hosted a...
DRUMMOND, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 950 Cases, Three New Deaths

As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 313,809 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 950 new confirmed cases. There are currently 1,122 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,599,881 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 576,217...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Health and Wellness Fair returns to Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Fifth annual Health and Wellness Fair returns to Missoula this weekend. The fair will run Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Missoula Hilton Garden Inn Convention Center. It will feature a variety of health services and medical screenings, including COVID-19 boosters, flu,...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Flathead Electric Co-op to provide scholarships

MISSOULA, Mont. — Flathead Electric Cooperative is partnering with state and regional associates to provide scholarship opportunities for students. Flathead Electric is accepting applications for two-year scholarship opportunities for the 2023 academic year for high school seniors planning to attend college or students wanting to continue an undergraduate education.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Bioscience jobs are coming to Bitterroot Valley

MISSOULA, Mont. — Representatives from Ravalli County's public and private sectors and city of Hamilton officials will welcome the CEO of Tonix Pharmaceuticals to the area on Wednesday. Parties will celebrate the signing of a development agreement between the city and Tonix. The company plans to build a new...
RAVALLI COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Traffic accident on Hwy 93 near Victor

MISSOULA, MT — A traffic accident at Highway 93 and Bell Crossing in Victor has blocked several lanes of traffic Wednesday afternoon, according to the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office. Bell Crossing is currently closed to traffic. Officials advise the public to avoid the area if possible and to use...
VICTOR, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula, Get Ready to do ‘The Time Warp’

Get your dancing shoes out and corset on! Logjam Presents "The Rocky Horror Picture Show Live" at the Wilma on Friday, October 28th, and Saturday, October 29th. This show is different from the movie. It is the stage production that inspired the movie. All the great songs that you know...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

The Missoula Community Theater brings spooky performances to Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Community Theater brings the world's spookiest family to life in their performance of The Addams Family. NBC Montana's Photographer Launi Haygood talked to the cast and learned more about the production. The family-fun play is something everyone can enjoy. Performances of The Addams Family...
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Man With Warrants Gets Caught With Meth and Fentanyl in Missoula

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 15, 2022, at approximately 4:43 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer responded to the area of Strand Avenue and S. Russell Street. US Marshals were attempting to apprehend Michael Charlo on over $80,000 in outstanding warrants and had set up a ruse wherein Charlo believed he had a job offer at that location.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Teen in custody for bringing weapon to Sentinel High

MISSOULA, Mont. — A juvenile is in custody after being outside of Sentinel High School armed with a loaded weapon on Tuesday, according to Missoula police. The following was sent out by the Missoula Police Department:. A juvenile is in custody after being located outside of Sentinel High School...
MISSOULA, MT

