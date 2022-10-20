Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend
Put your flip flops away and get your skis waxed. A cold front is moving across Montana, and it’s going to drop snow in the mountains this weekend just as rifle season starts, according to the National Weather Service. Billings and Great Falls could see snow, and more than 12 inches could fall in a […] The post Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Iconic Montana Sporting Good Company Is Sold To New Owner
An iconic Montana sporting goods store has been sold to a new owner. What does that mean for the existing stores?. NBC Montana reports that beloved Montana franchise Bob Ward's Sports & Outdoors has been acquired by Al's Sporting Goods. The Utah sporting goods stores will take over all five Bob Ward locations across Montana.
Montana Employers Found to be 3rd Worst in U.S. Hiring Struggle
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana employers are the third worst in the country in their struggle to hire and retain employees, according to a new study from the financial website WalletHub. KGVO Reached out to analyst Jill Gonzalez for the details of the study. Help Wanted Signs are Everywhere.
Report: Highway 141 closed due to bridge and culvert damage
Multiple agencies are reporting that Highway 141 between Avon and Highway 200 is closed due to bridge and culvert damage.
montanarightnow.com
City of Missoula hires new security firm to patrol homeless sites and neighborhoods
MISSOULA, Mont. - The City of Missoula hired a new security firm, Black Knight Security, to replace the current security company, Rogers international, after the closure of the Authorized Campsite. The Missoula City Council voted to extend the contract by one month to extend security until the ACS closure, the...
NBCMontana
HRDC's emergency shelter to see increase in demand due to weather change
MISSOULA, MT — The HRDC's Warming Center is expecting an increase in guests due to the first snow forecast of the year this Sunday. “For folks whose campers or cars are not weatherized to withstand extreme temperatures, or for those who have been camping in tents, we are able to provide a warm, safe alternative year-round, and especially during inclement weather,” said Jenna Huey, HRDC’s Emergency Shelter Services Manager.
NBCMontana
Students celebrate Forest Products Industry Week with experts
MISSOULA, MT — High school students from Anaconda, Phillipsburg, Deer Lodge and Drummond celebrated Montana Forest Products Industry Week learning about Montana's forestry products and the people who produce them. Sun Mountain Lumber, the Department of Natural Resources, the Montana Timber Legacy Foundation and Montana Logging Association hosted a...
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 950 Cases, Three New Deaths
As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 313,809 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 950 new confirmed cases. There are currently 1,122 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,599,881 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 576,217...
NBCMontana
Health and Wellness Fair returns to Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Fifth annual Health and Wellness Fair returns to Missoula this weekend. The fair will run Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Missoula Hilton Garden Inn Convention Center. It will feature a variety of health services and medical screenings, including COVID-19 boosters, flu,...
NBCMontana
Flathead Electric Co-op to provide scholarships
MISSOULA, Mont. — Flathead Electric Cooperative is partnering with state and regional associates to provide scholarship opportunities for students. Flathead Electric is accepting applications for two-year scholarship opportunities for the 2023 academic year for high school seniors planning to attend college or students wanting to continue an undergraduate education.
On The Move? Here’s The Top 4 Fastest Growing Cities In Montana
Montana continues to be one of the most popular states that people are moving to. In fact, recent data shows that more folks are moving to Montana than those that are moving out. So which cities are hot spots for new to Montana move-ins? It seems almost all of them.
NBCMontana
Bioscience jobs are coming to Bitterroot Valley
MISSOULA, Mont. — Representatives from Ravalli County's public and private sectors and city of Hamilton officials will welcome the CEO of Tonix Pharmaceuticals to the area on Wednesday. Parties will celebrate the signing of a development agreement between the city and Tonix. The company plans to build a new...
montanasports.com
Class A roundup: Huge rushing output lifts No. 1 Hamilton over No. 4 Columbia Falls
COLUMBIA FALLS — Lucas Lant rushed for two third-quarter touchdowns and No. 1 Hamilton finished its regular-season schedule undefeated with a 23-7 victory over No. 4 Columbia Falls. Lant scored twice on 1-yard runs in the third as the Broncs, the defending Class A state champions, opened up a...
NBCMontana
Traffic accident on Hwy 93 near Victor
MISSOULA, MT — A traffic accident at Highway 93 and Bell Crossing in Victor has blocked several lanes of traffic Wednesday afternoon, according to the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office. Bell Crossing is currently closed to traffic. Officials advise the public to avoid the area if possible and to use...
Missoula, Get Ready to do ‘The Time Warp’
Get your dancing shoes out and corset on! Logjam Presents "The Rocky Horror Picture Show Live" at the Wilma on Friday, October 28th, and Saturday, October 29th. This show is different from the movie. It is the stage production that inspired the movie. All the great songs that you know...
montanakaimin.com
Missoula drunk driver runs onto footbridge near campus, nearly hits Grizzly Stomp dancers
A drunk driver ran onto the Van Buren Street Footbridge Saturday, Oct. 15, scaring swing dancing club members who were meeting there. Witnesses reportedly stopped the driver, who Missoula Police charged with a DUI. No one was injured. Emily Messer, a first-year member of the UM swing dancing club Grizzly...
NBCMontana
The Missoula Community Theater brings spooky performances to Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Community Theater brings the world's spookiest family to life in their performance of The Addams Family. NBC Montana's Photographer Launi Haygood talked to the cast and learned more about the production. The family-fun play is something everyone can enjoy. Performances of The Addams Family...
Man With Warrants Gets Caught With Meth and Fentanyl in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 15, 2022, at approximately 4:43 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer responded to the area of Strand Avenue and S. Russell Street. US Marshals were attempting to apprehend Michael Charlo on over $80,000 in outstanding warrants and had set up a ruse wherein Charlo believed he had a job offer at that location.
NBCMontana
Teen in custody for bringing weapon to Sentinel High
MISSOULA, Mont. — A juvenile is in custody after being outside of Sentinel High School armed with a loaded weapon on Tuesday, according to Missoula police. The following was sent out by the Missoula Police Department:. A juvenile is in custody after being located outside of Sentinel High School...
Comments / 0