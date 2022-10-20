Read full article on original website
readthereporter.com
Millers boys & girls sweep semi-state soccer
KOKOMO – Saturday was a great day to be a Miller. With a chance to become only the fifth school in IHSAA history to compete in both the boys and girls soccer state finals in the same year, the Noblesville Millers completed the sweep, winning both Class 3A semi-state titles in Kokomo.
readthereporter.com
Noblesville & Carmel Lions help Gleaners
On Thursday, the Noblesville and Carmel Lions were at Six Points Church, 1545 W. 226th St., Sheridan, helping Gleaners distribute food to the needy. (Pictured) Carmel Lions Matt, Lane, and Bob along with Noblesville Lion Joe Connerley (second from left).
wrtv.com
Morgan County high school student saved after going into sudden cardiac arrest at school
MONROVIA — A Monrovia High School junior is thanking his best friend and the first responders who saved his life earlier this month. “I am very thankful for my entire town and everyone who has been there to help me,” Jacob Mikeworth said. Mikeworth was in choir class...
readthereporter.com
Four students from Noblesville to show nation Indiana’s spirit of competition
Four Noblesville students will soon represent Hamilton County and the State of Indiana at the National Academy Championship Horse Show, held Nov. 3 to 6 in Murfreesboro, Tenn. Kaedence Gertiser, Elania Smith, and Adelyn Wager – all seventh graders at Noblesville East Middle School – and Ella Wilson – a second grader at Stony Creek Elementary – are riding with Select Show Horses, 25109 Six Points Road, Sheridan, and were chosen for the National Academy Team.
readthereporter.com
Cross country: First Millers girls semi-state trophy
The Noblesville girls cross country team made history on Saturday. The Millers won their first-ever semi-state championship, winning the trophy at Shelbyville’s Blue River Park. Noblesville’s depth and consistency led to a team score of 68 points, and a place at next Saturday’s IHSAA state finals in Terre Haute.
readthereporter.com
Westfield Lions celebrate 92 years of service
The Westfield Lions Club will celebrate its 92nd anniversary on Thursday, Oct. 27 at the Friends Church, 324 S. Union St., Westfield. The anniversary meeting will include a meal provided by the Westfield High School Foodies. The Westfield Lions were founded in 1930 with 20 charter members and is the...
Indianapolis Recorder
New Palestine student disciplined for racist ‘monkey’ slurs toward Pike volleyball team
A New Palestine high schooler has been disciplined after making racial slurs toward the Metropolitan School District of Pike Township’s volleyball players last week. Multiple parents furiously took to social media after the volleyball game on Oct. 8 to address the racist behavior of the New Palestine student athlete, who called the opponents “monkeys” and beat on her chest.
readthereporter.com
Noblesville Teachers’ Forum adamantly supports Forgey & Haberman for school board
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
mdmh-bloomington.com
Opposition to Boone County development sparks concern
Boone County, Indiana – The projected high-tech development in Boone County by the state has received more than 3,000 signatures of opposition. The 91 other counties in Indiana are receiving a warning from the citizen committee that is leading the opposition. “This is a pilot program, so they want...
wrtv.com
Carmel Clay Parents, school board candidates call unofficial website disappointing and deceptive
CARMEL — UPDATE: While our original story focused solely on Carmel Clay Schools, we've heard from people in Hamilton Southeastern Schools who say similar websites have been made for their school board candidates. The websites are hseschoolssd1.com, hseschoolsd2.com, hseschoolsd3.com, hseschoolsd4.com. Free to Learn Action is behind the pages. None...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Football Season Is Over For Frankfort After Falling To Kokomo Friday Night
Frankfort (1-8) was defeated by the (8-1 )Kokomo Wildcats by the score of 70-6 Friday night at home in sectional play. Kokomo scored on almost every drive and their defense held Frankfort on passing and rushing the entire game. Be sure to listen to Don and Jamie on “Inside The...
readthereporter.com
Carmel school board candidates Brake, Brown & Sharp get AG Rokita’s endorsement
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has announced his endorsement of the Brake, Brown, Sharp campaign for Carmel Clay School Board. The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) has introduced the Parents’ Bill of Rights, a document which “provide(s) parents a roadmap to understanding their rights and how the law interacts with their children’s education,” according to the OAG website.
readthereporter.com
Janus welcomes two new team members, makes two promotions
Lori Qadir has recently joined the Janus Developmental Services team, as a Career Coach with the Pre-ETS (pre-employment training services) program in Community Employment. Qadir will provide career development support to young people at Westfield, Carmel, Noblesville, and Shortridge high schools, as well as the Indiana School for the Deaf. Students receive instruction in all aspects of career development, such as soft skill development, resume building, interviewing, and post-secondary exploration. Previously, she worked as a Pre-ETS Career Coach with Tangram in Indianapolis.
readthereporter.com
Noblesville Lions support Prevail with medical & health kits
On Friday, the Noblesville Lions gave medical and health kits they had collected to Prevail. Jaleah Bond, Prevail Crisis and Intake Coordinator accepted the donation. (From left) Jaleah Bond of Prevail and Noblesville Lion Club President Gordon Resler.
readthereporter.com
What Hoosier actor played in the TV series ‘F-Troop’?
– The cornerstone was laid for the new Wells County Courthouse in Bluffton. The Romanesque building was the third for the county and is still in use. 1910 – Blanche Stuart Scott became the first woman to pilot an airplane in public, appearing in the Curtiss Team Exhibition in Fort Wayne. She had already gained fame as the first woman to drive across America, going from New York to San Francisco in nine weeks. She went on to become a stunt pilot, movie actress, and screenwriter. In 1980, the U.S. Post Office issued an airmail stamp in her honor.
readthereporter.com
Greg Garrison receives endorsements from Carmel & Fishers FOP lodges
Attorney, former prosecutor and well-loved radio host Greg Garrison has been endorsed by Carmel Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #185 and Fishers Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #199. “I have spent my entire career working with and earning the respect of law enforcement,” Garrison said. “In fact, it was many...
readthereporter.com
Meals on Wheels of Hamilton Co. launches new breakfast program
Duke Energy supports nonprofit’s efforts with $2,800 grant. After a successful pilot program, Meals on Wheels of Hamilton County has officially launched a new frozen breakfast option for its clients, furthering the organization’s mission of enhancing the quality of life of homebound individuals and seniors in Hamilton County by providing nutritious meals, personal interactions, and independence.
readthereporter.com
Sheridan Shutout Special keeps rolling
SHERIDAN – The Sheridan victory train kept rolling Friday night at Bud Wright Stadium. The Class 1A No. 5 Blackhawks, fresh off a Hoosier Heartland Conference championship, started their quest for another title by taking on Union City in the first round of Sectional 45. Sheridan took care of business early, defeating the Indians 62-0 to advance to the semi-finals.
wfyi.org
Meet the candidates running for Marion County Sheriff
Two candidates are running for the role of Marion County Sheriff: incumbent Democrat Kerry Forestal and Republican candidate Randy Swindle. Forestal won the Marion County Sheriff seat in 2018. Before that, he worked for the sheriff’s office for almost 40 years. Swindle's campaign website says he worked for the...
readthereporter.com
Tennis: Greyhounds take down Evansville North in Friday’s quarter-finals
The Carmel boys tennis doubles team of junior Braedon McIntyre and sophomore Michael Bao won its quarter-final match Friday at the IHSAA individual state finals at Park Tudor. The Greyhounds defeated the Evansville North team of junior Gabe Wilke and senior William Cusic 6-1, 6-0. McIntyre and Bao are 18-0 for the season.
