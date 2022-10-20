Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Dollar General Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
readthereporter.com
Decorate your tree while giving back
Local non-profit Nickel Plate Express (NPX) and Noblesville photographer Daniel Grose have partnered to release a first-edition holiday ornament in honor of the annual Reindeer Ride Express. The ceramic holiday ornament features a photograph of the iconic F7 4214 Nickel Plate Engine taken by Daniel Grose on the front and...
Fall fun at the Circle SPARK Fest
INDIANAPOLIS — We may have seen our first snow of the season, but it’s still fall, and you’ve still got time to enjoy plenty of autumnal activities throughout central Indiana this weekend. While Mother Nature may have thrown us for a loop this week, we’re back on schedule with warmer temperatures greeting Hoosiers with fall […]
indianapolismonthly.com
Downtown Fishers Is Livelier Than Ever
Rise and shine. The second location of Mornings Breakfast & Brunch is serving up breakfast with a zippy Latin American spin. The huevos rancheros are a dependable pick, but the eggs Benedict with chorizo and a carne asada skillet of marinated skirt steak, jalapeños, avocado, and habanero cheese are gaining fans in Fishers. 8235 E. 116th St., Ste. 245, 317-864-2408, morningsbb.com.
readthereporter.com
Noblesville & Carmel Lions help Gleaners
On Thursday, the Noblesville and Carmel Lions were at Six Points Church, 1545 W. 226th St., Sheridan, helping Gleaners distribute food to the needy. (Pictured) Carmel Lions Matt, Lane, and Bob along with Noblesville Lion Joe Connerley (second from left).
readthereporter.com
Little Haunt brings big fun to Ghoul Creek Park
On Thursday evening, little goblins and ghouls enjoyed some spooky, yet age-appropriate Halloween activities at ‘Ghoul’ Creek Park. Costumes were encouraged and kids enjoyed nature interpretation, entertainment, a hayride, food, and activities as they tricked-or-treated their way through the park. Photos provided by Hamilton County Parks & Recreation.
WISH-TV
Halloween After Dark returns to Children’s Museum for people 21 and up
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Adults ages 21 and up can enjoy the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis without the kids Saturday night. Halloween After Dark starts at 7:00p.m. and runs through 11:00p.m. “People 21 and up can experience the thrills of the Haunted House, Scooby Doo Mansion Mayhem, and haunted...
Fox 59
Gwendolyn Lee Cakery is named Indy Best’s Cake
It’s a taste of sweet success for Beech Grove’s Gwendolyn Lee Cakery!. The business was voted Indy’s Best Cake by FOX59 viewers. “To have the best cake in Indy is an honor,” said Liz Thompson, owner and cake artist. Gwendolyn Lee Cakery, which is located at...
This is Indiana’s Best Pumpkin Patch
With fall upon us, you and the family might be ready to make plans to visit a pumpkin patch or two, but where is the best one in Indiana?. It's never too early to start planning for fall adventures. When it comes to fall festivities here in southern Indiana, there is no shortage of things to do. Whether it be pumpkin patches, fall festivals, corn mazes, camping, or bonfires, you name it, we have it here in the area. Indiana in general is a great place for fall activities. One of the most popular places to visit this time of year is pumpkin patches. We have so many to choose from in the state, but which one is the best?
readthereporter.com
Noblesville’s ‘Home for the Holidays Tour’ returns with traditional parade route
Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen has announced the return of the annual “Home for the Holidays Tour” featuring Santa Claus during the first weekend of December. “The Home for the Holidays Tour will be back and bigger than ever this year,” Jensen said. “This tour encompasses a large part of Noblesville, as last year it covered over 110 lane miles.”
readthereporter.com
Citizen science data collection brings community together for parks’ benefit
The Leadership Connection outreach program in Carmel is the largest volunteer event supervised by Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation in 2022. Six groups of Carmel Rotarians, Carmel firefighters, students from Carmel High School and Christel House Watanabe Manual High School (Indianapolis) and their chaperones recently took part in Citizen Science Data Collection, Native Seed Sorting, Honeysuckle Removal, and Litter Clean-Up in three Central Park locations. “This program will play a major role in enhancing Leadership Connection by enabling business, community, and non-profit executives to have an impact on the next generation of leaders within our community and region,” Leadership Connection Chairman Dr. Markoff said.
readthereporter.com
Carmel’s West Park partially reopens
West Park, located at 2700 W. 116th St., is now partially open for the public to enjoy. The popular west-side park received a complete transformation as part of Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation’s (CCPR) Reimagining Parks initiative. Park updates were made possible by the Clay Township Impact Program. Parkgoers...
readthereporter.com
Westfield Lions celebrate 92 years of service
The Westfield Lions Club will celebrate its 92nd anniversary on Thursday, Oct. 27 at the Friends Church, 324 S. Union St., Westfield. The anniversary meeting will include a meal provided by the Westfield High School Foodies. The Westfield Lions were founded in 1930 with 20 charter members and is the...
readthereporter.com
Hamilton Hills Church invites families to first Trunk or Treat
Join Hamilton Hills Church for its inaugural Trunk or Treat from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. The church is located at 10293 E. 126th St., Fishers. Dress up in your favorite costume and enjoy this fun and safe environment for your family. Come for the candy, but stay for the bounce houses, food trucks, and community.
readthereporter.com
Myers Architectural Millwork Inc. broadens regional options for custom craftsmanship
Myers Architectural Millwork Inc. is the Indianapolis area’s newest commercial millwork producer, dedicated to elevating environments through the creation of custom, first-class architectural millwork and casework. A division of Myers Cabinets, Inc. – a trusted regional name for more than 26 years – Myers Architectural Millwork has the ability...
readthereporter.com
Register now for Good Samaritan Network’s Festival of Trees
9th annual event will provide direct funding for Christmas season assistance to local families. Good Samaritan Network (GSN) of Hamilton County, Inc., a local nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, has announced the ninth annual Hamilton County Festival of Trees. The return of this holiday tradition marks a significant impact for Hamilton County...
WISH-TV
8-year-old celebrates milestone on Birthday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An 8-year-old girl reaches a medical milestone Saturday. Saturday was the eighth birthday of Olivia Bellamy and it’s also a day doctors never thought she would see. News 8’s photojournalist Reece Lindquist has how the family is celebrating their miracle child.
readthereporter.com
Fishers Parks roundup: Get a sneak peek at Geist Waterfront Park
Geist Waterfront Park isn’t set to open to the public until Spring 2023, but as major construction on Phase 1 of the city’s newest park wraps up for the year, Fishers Parks and the Fishers Parks Foundation are hosting the Geist Waterfront Park Preview Night & Duck Drop from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19.
readthereporter.com
Meals on Wheels of Hamilton Co. launches new breakfast program
Duke Energy supports nonprofit’s efforts with $2,800 grant. After a successful pilot program, Meals on Wheels of Hamilton County has officially launched a new frozen breakfast option for its clients, furthering the organization’s mission of enhancing the quality of life of homebound individuals and seniors in Hamilton County by providing nutritious meals, personal interactions, and independence.
WLWT 5
More than 1 million holiday lights illuminate paths at Indiana museum this winter
INDIANAPOLIS — Over a million lights are set to illuminate pathways at The Indianapolis Museum of Art this winter. Winterlights will light up the museum's garden with over a million and a half lights. The lights will glitter on 100-year-old trees. Lights will illuminate the main path as you...
readthereporter.com
Janus welcomes two new team members, makes two promotions
Lori Qadir has recently joined the Janus Developmental Services team, as a Career Coach with the Pre-ETS (pre-employment training services) program in Community Employment. Qadir will provide career development support to young people at Westfield, Carmel, Noblesville, and Shortridge high schools, as well as the Indiana School for the Deaf. Students receive instruction in all aspects of career development, such as soft skill development, resume building, interviewing, and post-secondary exploration. Previously, she worked as a Pre-ETS Career Coach with Tangram in Indianapolis.
