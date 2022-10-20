Read full article on original website
Noblesville & Carmel Lions help Gleaners
On Thursday, the Noblesville and Carmel Lions were at Six Points Church, 1545 W. 226th St., Sheridan, helping Gleaners distribute food to the needy. (Pictured) Carmel Lions Matt, Lane, and Bob along with Noblesville Lion Joe Connerley (second from left).
Academy student gives K-9 portraits to handlers
After the Week 7 class at the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Fall 2022 Citizen Academy, one student, Becky Wanick of Carmel, presented a special gift to a couple of the K-9 Handlers. Deputy Neal Hoard, with partner Maudie, and Deputy Tyler Abbitt, with partner Echo, were illustrated with watercolor paintings by Becky. The Sheriff’s Office thanks Becky for her beautiful gifts. They are greatly appreciated. This gesture speaks volumes about the Hamilton County community and the students who take the Citizens Academy Class.
Greg Garrison receives endorsements from Carmel & Fishers FOP lodges
Attorney, former prosecutor and well-loved radio host Greg Garrison has been endorsed by Carmel Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #185 and Fishers Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #199. “I have spent my entire career working with and earning the respect of law enforcement,” Garrison said. “In fact, it was many...
Westfield Lions celebrate 92 years of service
The Westfield Lions Club will celebrate its 92nd anniversary on Thursday, Oct. 27 at the Friends Church, 324 S. Union St., Westfield. The anniversary meeting will include a meal provided by the Westfield High School Foodies. The Westfield Lions were founded in 1930 with 20 charter members and is the...
Noblesville Teachers’ Forum adamantly supports Forgey & Haberman for school board
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
William Allen Boyer
William Allen Boyer, 80, Noblesville, and formerly of Carmel, passed away on October 9, 2022, at his home in Noblesville. He was born July 13, 1942, in Tipton to Richard and Phyllis (Gullion) Boyer. He outlived his parents and his sisters, Peggy Ann Hebner and Sally Anne McFall. He is...
Four students from Noblesville to show nation Indiana’s spirit of competition
Four Noblesville students will soon represent Hamilton County and the State of Indiana at the National Academy Championship Horse Show, held Nov. 3 to 6 in Murfreesboro, Tenn. Kaedence Gertiser, Elania Smith, and Adelyn Wager – all seventh graders at Noblesville East Middle School – and Ella Wilson – a second grader at Stony Creek Elementary – are riding with Select Show Horses, 25109 Six Points Road, Sheridan, and were chosen for the National Academy Team.
Cross country: First Millers girls semi-state trophy
The Noblesville girls cross country team made history on Saturday. The Millers won their first-ever semi-state championship, winning the trophy at Shelbyville’s Blue River Park. Noblesville’s depth and consistency led to a team score of 68 points, and a place at next Saturday’s IHSAA state finals in Terre Haute.
Millers boys & girls sweep semi-state soccer
KOKOMO – Saturday was a great day to be a Miller. With a chance to become only the fifth school in IHSAA history to compete in both the boys and girls soccer state finals in the same year, the Noblesville Millers completed the sweep, winning both Class 3A semi-state titles in Kokomo.
Tony Craig named Sheridan police chief
Earlier this month, the Sheridan Board of Metropolitan Police Commissioners appointed Tony Craig as Chief of Police. Chief Craig is a veteran law enforcement leader and brings his years of experience to this critical position. The Town of Sheridan is experiencing many exciting changes, and town officials say Chief Craig’s leadership will position the department to meet the community’s needs.
Citizen science data collection brings community together for parks’ benefit
The Leadership Connection outreach program in Carmel is the largest volunteer event supervised by Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation in 2022. Six groups of Carmel Rotarians, Carmel firefighters, students from Carmel High School and Christel House Watanabe Manual High School (Indianapolis) and their chaperones recently took part in Citizen Science Data Collection, Native Seed Sorting, Honeysuckle Removal, and Litter Clean-Up in three Central Park locations. “This program will play a major role in enhancing Leadership Connection by enabling business, community, and non-profit executives to have an impact on the next generation of leaders within our community and region,” Leadership Connection Chairman Dr. Markoff said.
The outside group trying to influence Central Indiana School Board elections
On Wednesday, WRTV reported Free to Learn Coalition, national group, created a deceptive and unofficial school board candidate website for Carmel Clay's School Board Candidates.
What Hoosier actor played in the TV series ‘F-Troop’?
– The cornerstone was laid for the new Wells County Courthouse in Bluffton. The Romanesque building was the third for the county and is still in use. 1910 – Blanche Stuart Scott became the first woman to pilot an airplane in public, appearing in the Curtiss Team Exhibition in Fort Wayne. She had already gained fame as the first woman to drive across America, going from New York to San Francisco in nine weeks. She went on to become a stunt pilot, movie actress, and screenwriter. In 1980, the U.S. Post Office issued an airmail stamp in her honor.
Janus welcomes two new team members, makes two promotions
Lori Qadir has recently joined the Janus Developmental Services team, as a Career Coach with the Pre-ETS (pre-employment training services) program in Community Employment. Qadir will provide career development support to young people at Westfield, Carmel, Noblesville, and Shortridge high schools, as well as the Indiana School for the Deaf. Students receive instruction in all aspects of career development, such as soft skill development, resume building, interviewing, and post-secondary exploration. Previously, she worked as a Pre-ETS Career Coach with Tangram in Indianapolis.
Noblesville Lions support Prevail with medical & health kits
On Friday, the Noblesville Lions gave medical and health kits they had collected to Prevail. Jaleah Bond, Prevail Crisis and Intake Coordinator accepted the donation. (From left) Jaleah Bond of Prevail and Noblesville Lion Club President Gordon Resler.
Indiana School Board Candidate Says Not All Nazis Were Bad
A guy running for a seat on a local Indiana school board might just be out -- suggesting some Nazis were good dudes ... and comparing them to misunderstood anti-vaxxers of today. Dr. Matt Keefer, who's in the hunt for a Zionsville Community Schools Board of Trustees post, made the...
Sheridan Shutout Special keeps rolling
SHERIDAN – The Sheridan victory train kept rolling Friday night at Bud Wright Stadium. The Class 1A No. 5 Blackhawks, fresh off a Hoosier Heartland Conference championship, started their quest for another title by taking on Union City in the first round of Sectional 45. Sheridan took care of business early, defeating the Indians 62-0 to advance to the semi-finals.
Cross country: Laying it on the line
Noblesville, Carmel, Guerin Catholic, Westfield, Fishers & HSE all seek to triumph at semi-state. The IHSAA cross country tournament has reached the semi-state round, and local teams are ready to race on Saturday with a trip to the state finals on the line. Hamilton County teams will be divided among...
Meals on Wheels of Hamilton Co. launches new breakfast program
Duke Energy supports nonprofit’s efforts with $2,800 grant. After a successful pilot program, Meals on Wheels of Hamilton County has officially launched a new frozen breakfast option for its clients, furthering the organization’s mission of enhancing the quality of life of homebound individuals and seniors in Hamilton County by providing nutritious meals, personal interactions, and independence.
Sarah Jane (Taylor) Waitt
Sarah Jane (Taylor) Waitt, 92, formerly of Sheridan, passed away on Sunday morning, October 16, 2022, at the home of her daughter and son in law, Marylee and David Pound, where she had been living since May. She was born on May 23, 1930, to Mrs. Kathryn Taylor in Cincinnati,...
