Indiana Daily Student
Indiana reported a budget surplus of $6.1 billion in July, but 9 school corporations are seeking referenda. Why?
Residents of nine different Indiana counties will find an extra question on their ballots Nov. 8, as their school corporations seek additional funding through referenda. Among these nine school corporations, the Monroe County Community School Corporation voted June 28 to place a referendum on the 2022 ballot. A referendum allows the public to vote directly on an issue rather than relying on elected officials.
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — Hilary Heffernan is paying close attention to the school board race in Zionsville. Her kids attend Zionsville schools. "What my kids learn on the day-to-day is important. Not just reading and writing, but I come from a place where diversity, equality, and inclusion are super important," Heffernan said.
On Wednesday, WRTV reported Free to Learn Coalition, national group, created a deceptive and unofficial school board candidate website for Carmel Clay's School Board Candidates.
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is endorsing multiple school board candidates in suburban school districts that are mostly stressing parental rights and a concern that liberal ideologies are taking over schools. He is endorsing three Carmel candidates – Jenny Brake, Greg Brown and Adam Sharp – who are running a...
All five of the seats on the board for Avon Community School Corporation represent Washington Township and two of the positions will be on the ballot in November. One of the candidates vying for one of the spots is Shawna Lake, who was shown in a social media post to have been at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, the day the building was attacked. ...
