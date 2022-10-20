ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, IN

Indiana Daily Student

Indiana reported a budget surplus of $6.1 billion in July, but 9 school corporations are seeking referenda. Why?

Residents of nine different Indiana counties will find an extra question on their ballots Nov. 8, as their school corporations seek additional funding through referenda. Among these nine school corporations, the Monroe County Community School Corporation voted June 28 to place a referendum on the 2022 ballot. A referendum allows the public to vote directly on an issue rather than relying on elected officials.
MONROE COUNTY, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

This school board candidate was at the U.S. Capitol day of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection

All five of the seats on the board for Avon Community School Corporation represent Washington Township and two of the positions will be on the ballot in November.  One of the candidates vying for one of the spots is Shawna Lake, who was shown in a social media post to have been at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, the day the building was attacked. ...
AVON, IN

