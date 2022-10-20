Read full article on original website
Related
Governor appoints 2 Hopkinsville residents to state boards
Two Hopkinsville residents are among dozens of Kentuckians recently appointed to state boards and commissions, according to a press release from Gov. Andy Beshear’s office. Joseph Sisk, a farmer, was reappointed to the Agriculture Water Quality Authority. His term will expire Oct. 1, 2026. Kelli Pendleton, the executive director...
wpsdlocal6.com
Jameson misconduct hearing concludes on Day 4
HOPKINSVILLE, KY — The misconduct hearing for Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson just finished. Thursday was the hearing’s fourth day. The Judicial Conduct Commission dropped one charge Wednesday, but Jameson still faces six other misconduct charges. In Hopkinsville on Thursday, members of the Judicial Conduct Commission heard more...
WBKO
Four community members honored at 2022 Black Achievers Banquet
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Four members of the Bowling Green community were honored for their achievements at the 2022 Black Achievers Banquet. A night filled with music from the gospel group “Essence in Harmony,” a delicious meal, and fellowship, all to honor four local community members for their hard work and dedication to their community.
mainstreetclarksville.com
TOSHA issues citation, fine against Clarksville’s Nyrstar
The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration (TOSHA) has issued a citation and a penalty against the Nyrstar plant, located at 1800 Zinc Plant Road in Clarksville, after an employee was burned on the job in July. The state’s Dept. of Labor and Workforce Development notified the zinc plant of...
clarksvillenow.com
Microvast gets $200 million federal grant to build second battery plant in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Hundreds of millions of federal dollars will be funneled into battery manufacturing nationwide, and Microvast in Clarksville is among the select group receiving funding. The Biden-Harris administration, through the U.S. Department of Energy, announced this week the first set of projects to expand domestic...
whvoradio.com
Board Approves Revised Substitute Bus Driver Salary
Even in retirement, school administrators like to sit out their mandatory hiatus — only to return and work part-time for a campus they love and enjoy. During Thursday evening’s Christian County Public Schools board meeting, officials unanimously approved an incentive to make returns more likely, by revising the 2022-23 and onward schedule for substitute bus driver salary schedule.
whopam.com
School board approves ‘grow your own teachers’ contract, Rotary Club agreement
The Christian County Public School System is looking to find solutions to their teacher shortage, and moved forward with a plan following approval by the Christian County School Board Thursday. In a partnership with the Rotary Club of Hopkinsville, CCPS will begin implementing the ‘grow your own’ program that was...
wkdzradio.com
Christian County And Hopkinsville High School Bands Earn State Bids
The Christian County and Hopkinsville High School bands will both compete in the state KMEA semi-finals next week after finishing strong Saturday in regional competition at the Stadium of Champions in Hopkinsville. The Christian County Colonel Band took home first place honors Saturday in the KMEA Class 4A Quarterfinals. The...
Ground broken, potential praised for $1B Ascend Elements plant in Hopkinsville
Shiny shovels and white hard hats at the ready, local and state economic development officials met Thursday in a former cornfield and marveled at the potential impact of the $1 billion Ascend Elements facility planned on newly annexed Hopkinsville land. The plant will produce lithium-ion materials for electric-vehicle batteries at Commerce Park II, which has CSX rail access on John Rivers Road.
WBKO
Hundreds of tires dumped in Jennings Creek
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -More than 250 tires have been dumped in and around the Jennings Creek at Glen Lily Road. Dumping in the waters of the Commonwealth may be considered a felony under Kentucky Law according to the Warren County KY Gov Facebook page. The area is under video...
fortcampbell-courier.com
Community connections: Soldiers fellowship with Hopkinsville locals during annual chili cook-off
HOPKINSVILLE – The savory smell of chili wafted through the air Oct. 14 and steeped the streets of the historic downtown area in an aroma of herbs, spices and browned meats as more than 20 teams competed in the Christian County Military Affairs Committee Chili Cook Off. The teams...
wkdzradio.com
Ascend Elements Confirms Largest Economic Investment In WKY History
Christian County’s economic profile shifted dramatically Thursday morning, when more than 100 noted local, regional and national dignitaries welcomed Ascend Elements into the heart of growing Commerce Park II with a groundbreaking ceremony. Neatly nestled along a CSX service rail, the 450,000-square-foot facility to be known as “Apex 1”...
Two arrested after chase, search effort involving Kentucky deputies, K9
Two people from Hopkinsville were taken into custody for multiple charges after reportedly leading Kentucky authorities on a Thursday night pursuit.
2 men arrested on identity theft charges
Two California men were arrested in Hendersonville on identity theft charges.
wkyufm.org
In Kentucky's largest city without a Fairness Ordinance, LGBTQ+ activists prepare for annual Pride Festival
An annual celebration of Bowling Green’s LGBTQ community will return to Circus Square Park this weekend. Volunteers with Bowling Green Fairness started the annual Pride Festival in 2017 as a way to celebrate the region’s LGBTQ community and advocate for further acceptance. Bowling Green has been at the...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Charged With Trafficking Fentanyl
A Clarksville woman was charged with trafficking fentanyl after a traffic stop on Kentucky 115 in Oak Grove Saturday. Oak Grove Police say they stopped 25-year-old Tomakyla Drayton for having expired tags and during the stop, the odor of marijuana was coming from the vehicle. After a search of the...
Utica church keeps spirits high after recent theft
UTICA, Ky. (WEHT) — A historic Utica church recently fell victim to a theft, but the church says they’re using this moment to continue their praise for God. On Facebook, Green Brier Baptist Church posted a picture of the trailer that was stolen on church property. A spokesperson with the church says it belonged to […]
q95fm.net
Logan County Man Wanted On Bench Warrant
A man out of Logan County was recently indicted in federal court on charges of meth possession and possession of over 40 grams of Fentanyl, with the intent to distribute. Thomas Matthew Blankeship was initially accused of possessing the drugs on June 10th of this year. He also stands accused of possessing a handgun in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
clarksvillenow.com
VIP Clarksville raises tens of thousands for Boys & Girls Club but hasn’t turned in money
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – On May 14, VIP Clarksville Magazine held the Black Tie Ball, promoting it as a way to raise needed funds for the Boys & Girls Club in Clarksville. The event was a success, netting tens of thousands of dollars in proceeds. But five months later, none of the money – estimated at about $60,000 – has been handed over to the Boys & Girls Club.
wevv.com
Headstones found cracked and destroyed after vandalism at Muhlenberg County cemetery
Police are looking for more information surrounding a cemetery vandalism in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky. The Greenville Police Department says its investigating a vandalism that happened at the Old Greenville Cemetery. "These pictures were taken in the Old Greenville Cemetery," GPD said in its request for information on Friday. "A lot...
Comments / 0