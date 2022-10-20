ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian County, KY

wpsdlocal6.com

Jameson misconduct hearing concludes on Day 4

HOPKINSVILLE, KY — The misconduct hearing for Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson just finished. Thursday was the hearing’s fourth day. The Judicial Conduct Commission dropped one charge Wednesday, but Jameson still faces six other misconduct charges. In Hopkinsville on Thursday, members of the Judicial Conduct Commission heard more...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WBKO

Four community members honored at 2022 Black Achievers Banquet

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Four members of the Bowling Green community were honored for their achievements at the 2022 Black Achievers Banquet. A night filled with music from the gospel group “Essence in Harmony,” a delicious meal, and fellowship, all to honor four local community members for their hard work and dedication to their community.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
mainstreetclarksville.com

TOSHA issues citation, fine against Clarksville’s Nyrstar

The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration (TOSHA) has issued a citation and a penalty against the Nyrstar plant, located at 1800 Zinc Plant Road in Clarksville, after an employee was burned on the job in July. The state’s Dept. of Labor and Workforce Development notified the zinc plant of...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whvoradio.com

Board Approves Revised Substitute Bus Driver Salary

Even in retirement, school administrators like to sit out their mandatory hiatus — only to return and work part-time for a campus they love and enjoy. During Thursday evening’s Christian County Public Schools board meeting, officials unanimously approved an incentive to make returns more likely, by revising the 2022-23 and onward schedule for substitute bus driver salary schedule.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Christian County And Hopkinsville High School Bands Earn State Bids

The Christian County and Hopkinsville High School bands will both compete in the state KMEA semi-finals next week after finishing strong Saturday in regional competition at the Stadium of Champions in Hopkinsville. The Christian County Colonel Band took home first place honors Saturday in the KMEA Class 4A Quarterfinals. The...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

Ground broken, potential praised for $1B Ascend Elements plant in Hopkinsville

Shiny shovels and white hard hats at the ready, local and state economic development officials met Thursday in a former cornfield and marveled at the potential impact of the $1 billion Ascend Elements facility planned on newly annexed Hopkinsville land. The plant will produce lithium-ion materials for electric-vehicle batteries at Commerce Park II, which has CSX rail access on John Rivers Road.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WBKO

Hundreds of tires dumped in Jennings Creek

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -More than 250 tires have been dumped in and around the Jennings Creek at Glen Lily Road. Dumping in the waters of the Commonwealth may be considered a felony under Kentucky Law according to the Warren County KY Gov Facebook page. The area is under video...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Ascend Elements Confirms Largest Economic Investment In WKY History

Christian County’s economic profile shifted dramatically Thursday morning, when more than 100 noted local, regional and national dignitaries welcomed Ascend Elements into the heart of growing Commerce Park II with a groundbreaking ceremony. Neatly nestled along a CSX service rail, the 450,000-square-foot facility to be known as “Apex 1”...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Woman Charged With Trafficking Fentanyl

A Clarksville woman was charged with trafficking fentanyl after a traffic stop on Kentucky 115 in Oak Grove Saturday. Oak Grove Police say they stopped 25-year-old Tomakyla Drayton for having expired tags and during the stop, the odor of marijuana was coming from the vehicle. After a search of the...
OAK GROVE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Utica church keeps spirits high after recent theft

UTICA, Ky. (WEHT) — A historic Utica church recently fell victim to a theft, but the church says they’re using this moment to continue their praise for God. On Facebook, Green Brier Baptist Church posted a picture of the trailer that was stolen on church property. A spokesperson with the church says it belonged to […]
UTICA, KY
q95fm.net

Logan County Man Wanted On Bench Warrant

A man out of Logan County was recently indicted in federal court on charges of meth possession and possession of over 40 grams of Fentanyl, with the intent to distribute. Thomas Matthew Blankeship was initially accused of possessing the drugs on June 10th of this year. He also stands accused of possessing a handgun in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
clarksvillenow.com

VIP Clarksville raises tens of thousands for Boys & Girls Club but hasn’t turned in money

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – On May 14, VIP Clarksville Magazine held the Black Tie Ball, promoting it as a way to raise needed funds for the Boys & Girls Club in Clarksville. The event was a success, netting tens of thousands of dollars in proceeds. But five months later, none of the money – estimated at about $60,000 – has been handed over to the Boys & Girls Club.
CLARKSVILLE, TN

