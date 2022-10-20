Carmel reader seeks to “set record straight” on school district’s parent DEI committee

I’m an incumbent candidate for the Lebanon Community School Corporation Board of Trustees and I want to tell you why I am not running for this position. I’m not running because it is affirming and enjoyable to be yelled at and disparaged in public. I’m not running because I have a hidden agenda to implement or because our school district has no problems. I’m also not running for the incredible pay and benefits that we receive.

LEBANON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO