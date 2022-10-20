Carmel reader seeks to “set record straight” on school district’s parent DEI committee

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Dollar General Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
readthereporter.com
Noblesville Teachers’ Forum adamantly supports Forgey & Haberman for school board
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
The outside group trying to influence Central Indiana School Board elections
On Wednesday, WRTV reported Free to Learn Coalition, national group, created a deceptive and unofficial school board candidate website for Carmel Clay's School Board Candidates.
indypolitics.org
Why I’m Running (Lebanon School Board)
I’m an incumbent candidate for the Lebanon Community School Corporation Board of Trustees and I want to tell you why I am not running for this position. I’m not running because it is affirming and enjoyable to be yelled at and disparaged in public. I’m not running because I have a hidden agenda to implement or because our school district has no problems. I’m also not running for the incredible pay and benefits that we receive.
readthereporter.com
Carmel school board candidates Brake, Brown & Sharp get AG Rokita’s endorsement
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has announced his endorsement of the Brake, Brown, Sharp campaign for Carmel Clay School Board. The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) has introduced the Parents’ Bill of Rights, a document which “provide(s) parents a roadmap to understanding their rights and how the law interacts with their children’s education,” according to the OAG website.
wrtv.com
Carmel Clay Parents, school board candidates call unofficial website disappointing and deceptive
CARMEL — UPDATE: While our original story focused solely on Carmel Clay Schools, we've heard from people in Hamilton Southeastern Schools who say similar websites have been made for their school board candidates. The websites are hseschoolssd1.com, hseschoolsd2.com, hseschoolsd3.com, hseschoolsd4.com. Free to Learn Action is behind the pages. None...
readthereporter.com
Academy student gives K-9 portraits to handlers
After the Week 7 class at the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Fall 2022 Citizen Academy, one student, Becky Wanick of Carmel, presented a special gift to a couple of the K-9 Handlers. Deputy Neal Hoard, with partner Maudie, and Deputy Tyler Abbitt, with partner Echo, were illustrated with watercolor paintings by Becky. The Sheriff’s Office thanks Becky for her beautiful gifts. They are greatly appreciated. This gesture speaks volumes about the Hamilton County community and the students who take the Citizens Academy Class.
readthereporter.com
Citizen science data collection brings community together for parks’ benefit
The Leadership Connection outreach program in Carmel is the largest volunteer event supervised by Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation in 2022. Six groups of Carmel Rotarians, Carmel firefighters, students from Carmel High School and Christel House Watanabe Manual High School (Indianapolis) and their chaperones recently took part in Citizen Science Data Collection, Native Seed Sorting, Honeysuckle Removal, and Litter Clean-Up in three Central Park locations. “This program will play a major role in enhancing Leadership Connection by enabling business, community, and non-profit executives to have an impact on the next generation of leaders within our community and region,” Leadership Connection Chairman Dr. Markoff said.
readthereporter.com
Janus welcomes two new team members, makes two promotions
Lori Qadir has recently joined the Janus Developmental Services team, as a Career Coach with the Pre-ETS (pre-employment training services) program in Community Employment. Qadir will provide career development support to young people at Westfield, Carmel, Noblesville, and Shortridge high schools, as well as the Indiana School for the Deaf. Students receive instruction in all aspects of career development, such as soft skill development, resume building, interviewing, and post-secondary exploration. Previously, she worked as a Pre-ETS Career Coach with Tangram in Indianapolis.
Current Publishing
HSE will ‘make improvements’ following ‘Defund the Police?’ poster investigation
Fishers City Judge Dan Henke has completed his investigation and report on an incident involving the younger brother of fallen Elwood Police Dept. Officer Noah Shahnavaz. Upon returning to school in August,, the younger Shahnavaz – a student at Fishers High School – encountered a poster in a classroom that read “Defund the Police?”
Indianapolis Recorder
New Palestine student disciplined for racist ‘monkey’ slurs toward Pike volleyball team
A New Palestine high schooler has been disciplined after making racial slurs toward the Metropolitan School District of Pike Township’s volleyball players last week. Multiple parents furiously took to social media after the volleyball game on Oct. 8 to address the racist behavior of the New Palestine student athlete, who called the opponents “monkeys” and beat on her chest.
readthereporter.com
Westfield Lions celebrate 92 years of service
The Westfield Lions Club will celebrate its 92nd anniversary on Thursday, Oct. 27 at the Friends Church, 324 S. Union St., Westfield. The anniversary meeting will include a meal provided by the Westfield High School Foodies. The Westfield Lions were founded in 1930 with 20 charter members and is the...
readthereporter.com
Noblesville & Carmel Lions help Gleaners
On Thursday, the Noblesville and Carmel Lions were at Six Points Church, 1545 W. 226th St., Sheridan, helping Gleaners distribute food to the needy. (Pictured) Carmel Lions Matt, Lane, and Bob along with Noblesville Lion Joe Connerley (second from left).
Parents stunned by Zionsville school board candidate's comment on Nazis
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — Hilary Heffernan is paying close attention to the school board race in Zionsville. Her kids attend Zionsville schools. "What my kids learn on the day-to-day is important. Not just reading and writing, but I come from a place where diversity, equality, and inclusion are super important," Heffernan said.
mdmh-bloomington.com
Opposition to Boone County development sparks concern
Boone County, Indiana – The projected high-tech development in Boone County by the state has received more than 3,000 signatures of opposition. The 91 other counties in Indiana are receiving a warning from the citizen committee that is leading the opposition. “This is a pilot program, so they want...
readthereporter.com
Noblesville Lions support Prevail with medical & health kits
On Friday, the Noblesville Lions gave medical and health kits they had collected to Prevail. Jaleah Bond, Prevail Crisis and Intake Coordinator accepted the donation. (From left) Jaleah Bond of Prevail and Noblesville Lion Club President Gordon Resler.
readthereporter.com
Four students from Noblesville to show nation Indiana’s spirit of competition
Four Noblesville students will soon represent Hamilton County and the State of Indiana at the National Academy Championship Horse Show, held Nov. 3 to 6 in Murfreesboro, Tenn. Kaedence Gertiser, Elania Smith, and Adelyn Wager – all seventh graders at Noblesville East Middle School – and Ella Wilson – a second grader at Stony Creek Elementary – are riding with Select Show Horses, 25109 Six Points Road, Sheridan, and were chosen for the National Academy Team.
readthereporter.com
Greg Garrison receives endorsements from Carmel & Fishers FOP lodges
Attorney, former prosecutor and well-loved radio host Greg Garrison has been endorsed by Carmel Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #185 and Fishers Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #199. “I have spent my entire career working with and earning the respect of law enforcement,” Garrison said. “In fact, it was many...
readthereporter.com
Citizens Gas of Westfield proposes rate hike, asks for customer comments
Citizens Gas of Westfield is proposing an annual revenue hike of $1.29 million. The utility group, which services over 6,100 customers in Hamilton County, says the increase is necessary to cover higher operating and maintenance costs and pay for infrastructure improvements related to rapid community growth, the group said. Basic...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana reported a budget surplus of $6.1 billion in July, but 9 school corporations are seeking referenda. Why?
Residents of nine different Indiana counties will find an extra question on their ballots Nov. 8, as their school corporations seek additional funding through referenda. Among these nine school corporations, the Monroe County Community School Corporation voted June 28 to place a referendum on the 2022 ballot. A referendum allows the public to vote directly on an issue rather than relying on elected officials.
readthereporter.com
Meals on Wheels of Hamilton Co. launches new breakfast program
Duke Energy supports nonprofit’s efforts with $2,800 grant. After a successful pilot program, Meals on Wheels of Hamilton County has officially launched a new frozen breakfast option for its clients, furthering the organization’s mission of enhancing the quality of life of homebound individuals and seniors in Hamilton County by providing nutritious meals, personal interactions, and independence.
Comments / 1