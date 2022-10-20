Authorities arrest allegedly armed woman barricaded in apartment

An allegedly armed woman who barricaded herself inside an apartment in San Gabriel for about 11 hours was arrested Wednesday evening.

San Gabriel Police Department officers were called just before 9:25 a.m. to the apartment in the 100 block of East Broadway, near Smith Park, on reports of a woman armed with a gun, according to a department statement. Officers attempted to make contact with her but she retreated into the apartment and refused to surrender.

Nearby Del Mar High School was placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution, and students at the continuation school were sent home as authorities surrounded the apartment.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Bureau units were called to the scene to assist in taking the woman into custody. The SGPD noted the woman was believed to be alone inside the apartment, and no injuries were reported.

The SGPD announced just before 8:30 p.m. that the woman had been taken into custody. No further details were released.