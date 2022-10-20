ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Gabriel, CA

Authorities arrest allegedly armed woman barricaded in apartment

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2llYga_0ifseNeJ00

An allegedly armed woman who barricaded herself inside an apartment in San Gabriel for about 11 hours was arrested Wednesday evening.

San Gabriel Police Department officers were called just before 9:25 a.m. to the apartment in the 100 block of East Broadway, near Smith Park, on reports of a woman armed with a gun, according to a department statement. Officers attempted to make contact with her but she retreated into the apartment and refused to surrender.

Nearby Del Mar High School was placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution, and students at the continuation school were sent home as authorities surrounded the apartment.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Bureau units were called to the scene to assist in taking the woman into custody. The SGPD noted the woman was believed to be alone inside the apartment, and no injuries were reported.

The SGPD announced just before 8:30 p.m. that the woman had been taken into custody. No further details were released.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

Three murder suspects arrested for involvement in gang related shooting

SANTA ANA, Calif. – Three suspects were arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man in Santa Ana, police said Saturday. Santa Ana resident Abelino Vigueras, 25, was found lying in the street at 2:40 a.m. Oct. 15 in the 1500 block of East Warren Street suffering multiple gunshot wounds, according to Santa Ana police. He was pronounced dead at a hospital at 3:24 a.m.
SANTA ANA, CA
KTLA

Police: 18-year-old shot, killed in Santa Ana

The Santa Ana Police Department is investigating after an 18-year-old man was shot and killed Friday night. The shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. in the 1600 block of South Evergreen Street in Santa Ana. According to the Police Department, a woman called 911 to report hearing gunshots in the area and seeing a man lying […]
SANTA ANA, CA
Key News Network

2 Females Transported to Hospital for Overdose on Unknown Substance

Valinda, Los Angeles County, CA: A few females overdosed at a residence in Valinda around 12:45 a.m. Sunday morning, Oct. 23. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Industry Station deputies and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call at a residence where three females were found overdosed on an unknown type substance at a possible party in the 700 block of North Melham Avenue.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
wufe967.com

Los Angeles armored vehicle robbery suspects who allegedly ambushed, shot guard arrested, prosecutors say

California police arrested two men suspected of committing a series of armed robberies in and around Los Angeles, days after they allegedly shot a guard several times. Gregory James, 47, of San Pedro, and Lamond Akins, 30, of Compton, each face charges of robbery and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence in connection with the Monday heist.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man shot to death in South LA while struggling for control of handgun

LOS ANGELES – A man was shot to death while struggling with another man over control of a handgun in South Los Angeles, authorities said Saturday. The two had been arguing at about 7:50 p.m. Friday in the area of South Main Street and West 39th Street when the victim pulled out a handgun and a struggle ensued between the two over the weapon, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Authorities arrested three suspects connected to armed robbery at Rancho Cucamonga jewelry store

Three people were arrested in connection with the armed robbery of a Rancho Cucamonga jewelry store Friday. According to San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, Gemma's Jewelers in the Terra Vista Town Center, was robbed at around 2:40 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, when two armed suspects entered the store and assaulted an employee before taking off with "several thousand dollars worth of stolen jewelry."Days later, investigators were able to locate two suspects involved in the robbery, 28-year-old Ontario resident Christopher Lamar and 23-year-old Fontana resident Angel Olvera. Lamar was arrested in San Bernardino, while Olvera was arrested in Rancho Cucamonga. Both are being held at West Valley Detention Center as they await a hearing. As they continued to investigate the crime, detectives learned of a third suspect involved in the robbery, 34-year-old Ontario man David Goffney. He was arrested on Friday in Riverside. He is being held in lieu of $1 million. Anyone with additional information on the crime was asked to contact Detective Candace Sanches at (909) 477-2800.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
CBS LA

Man killed in South LA shooting, suspect at large

A man was fatally shot Friday in the south Los Angeles area.The shooting was reported at about 5:15 a.m. at Alameda and 88th streets, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported.The man, about 40-50 years old, was taken to a hospital, where he died, the sheriff's department reported. His name was not immediately available for release.No arrests were reported, and no suspect or vehicle descriptions were released.Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Armed robbers burglarize Roscoe's Chicken And Waffles

Armed suspects burglarized a restaurant located off the 5000 block of Pico Boulevard on Saturday. At least six men were involved in the armed robbery, with four of the suspects carrying loaded weapons, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The suspects approached the restaurant located at 5006 W. Pico Boulevard in two separate vehicles around 2:26 p.m. on Saturday. A security guard at the scene told CBSLA that the armed robbery took place in the parking lot of the Roscoe's Chicken And Waffles located on the 5000 block of Pico Boulevard.Witnesses told CBSLA Reporter Lauren Pozen that the suspects stole money,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
crimevoice.com

Car Chase, Vehicle Crash, SWAT Standoff Ends with Arrest

October 15, 2022 – Ventura County, Ca. Following the action-packed events that took place in the early afternoon of October 12th , it’s not much of a stretch to come to the conclusion that 38-year-old Ventura resident John Michael Picarelli has been watching too Netflix replays of The Bourne Identity or Taken, wherein fictional heroes constantly evade capture or imminent death simply because they’re either incredibly clever, amazing getaway drivers, or able to hold their breath under ice cold water for extraordinary lengths of time.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Suspected Of Providing Fatal Dose Of Fentanyl To MoVal Resident

A man accused of supplying a deadly dose of fentanyl to an 18-year-old Moreno Valley resident was being held Friday in lieu of $1 million bail. Moisses Haro, 20, of Moreno Valley was arrested and booked into the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta Thursday on suspicion of second-degree murder. According...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
CBS LA

Pair of suspects arrested for several armored car robberies

Authorities on Friday arrested two men wanted in connection with a series of robberies targeting armored vehicles throughout the Southland. The joint investigation, which involved detectives from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, Gardena Police Department and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Special Enforcement Bureau, was able to located two men who allegedly are responsible for at least three robberies. Gregory James, 47, of San Pedro, was arrested at a motel in the 17200 block of Downey Avenue in Bellflower, while Compton resident Lamond Akins, 30, was arrested at a residence in the 1600 block...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Suspected of Killing Her 2-Year-Old Son at Eastvale Residence

A 31-year-old woman suspected of killing her toddler son in their Eastvale home was being held without bail Friday. Xiu Xiu Sun was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside Thursday night on suspicion of murder. According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, patrol deputies were called...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

2 Pasadena Men Arrested as Suspects in Colony High School Shooting

Two men have been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred at Colony High School on October 1st. Lawrence Langston, 37, was arrested on October 12th, and Everett Johnson, 25, was arrested on October 14th. The suspects, both residents of Pasadena, face charges of attempted murder. Ontario police responded...
PASADENA, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy