A discussion about scheduling at Tuesday’s City Council work session made it clear that local officials are acutely aware of the upcoming transition ahead. With at least four new representatives on the way, it’s starting to look like it’s time to wrap up unfinished business. That said, all signs point to the fact that today will be a fairly typical Council meeting – take a look at the full agenda – but we’ve collected the most interesting items in this TipSheet to make it a little easier to skim.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO