WWE legend Kevin Nash's son, Tristen, dead at 26
The son of WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash was announced dead at 26 years old on Thursday. The cause of death for Tristen Nash, who worked with his father's podcast, is unknown.
iheart.com
Son Of Legendary Wrestler Kevin Nash Dead At 26
Tristen Nash, the son of two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, has died at the age of 26, according to a statement on behalf of his parents obtained by Fightful.com's Sean Ross Sapp. Tristen had recently worked behind the scenes on his father's recently launched Kevin's Kliq This podcast...
PWMania
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Results – October 22, 2022
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Results – October 22, 2022. Pre Show Hosts: Sam Roberts (Dressed as Stone Cold Steve Austin), McKenzie Mitchell & Dave LaGreca. We found that the Apollo Crews vs. Grayson Waller match is now a Casket Match. The pre show was mostly highlight videos of the...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tony Khan Pulled Bill Gunn From DX Reunion On Raw Because WWE Refused To Mention AEW On TV
Last week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw saw the reunion of Degeneration-X, which featured Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, and Road Dogg. One name who was noticeably missing was Billy Gunn, who is currently contracted to AEW. Road Dogg revealed during a recent edition...
PWMania
AEW No Longer Booking Thunder Rosa’s Friends
In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer stated that it was brought to his attention that many of the extras used by AEW who were close to Thunder Rosa had not been booked recently. KiLynn King, Madi Wrenkowski, and Jazmin Allure are among those names. There is no information as to why it was decided not to use them.
Look: Meet The 'Next Paige Spiranac' Of The Tennis World
Just as Paige Spiranac has made her name as a social media maven for golf, Rachel Stuhlmann aims to do the same for tennis. Stuhlmann, 30, competed collegiately at the University of Missouri and has already amassed a massive Instagram following. In a new interview Jam Press, she said she and Spiranac have "similar stories" and she "respects what Paige has done for the sport of golf so much."
wrestlingworld.co
Jey Uso Disobeys The Tribal Chief, Attacks Logan Paul on WWE SmackDown
The issues within The Bloodline have continued to be pushed to the forefront of the stable in recent weeks and, this week’s SmackDown, despite Roman Reigns’ absence, showed his lack of control. Reigns told The Bloodline not to engage with Logan Paul this week, a message that Sami...
23XI Racing Adds To NASCAR's Punishment For Bubba Wallace
NASCAR isn't the only entity punishing Bubba Wallace for his actions during last week's Cup Series race. 23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin told the Associated Press that the team has disciplined Wallace "above and beyond" the one-race suspension NASCAR handed down. "He understands where I stand, where the team stands,...
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Gets Emotional Sending Condolences To Kevin Nash And Family
The relationship between Shawn Michaels and Kevin Nash goes back decades. Therefore, it's understandable why Michaels — now Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative in WWE — became choked up on today's "NXT" media call in advance of Halloween Havoc while offering his condolences to Nash and his family regarding the untimely death of their son Tristen at the age of 26.
Bubba Wallace Receives More Punishment: Fans React
Just recently, NASCAR suspended popular driver Bubba Wallace for one race after he purposefully crashed another car. On Saturday, 23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin revealed NASCAR's punishment wasn't the only one Wallace received. He told the Associated Press that the team has disciplined Wallace "above and beyond" the one-race suspension NASCAR handed down.
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Reportedly Open To CM Punk WWE Return
The cliché greatly used in wrestling is "never say never," and Triple H welcoming CM Punk back into the WWE Universe would perfectly embody that phrase. In light of reports that AEW and CM Punk may be engaged in talks about a contract buyout stemming from the backstage incident following All Out, speculation has been running rampant as to whether or not CM Punk would return to WWE if freed from his AEW contract.
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Gives Update On The Rock's Daughter's WWE TV Debut
"The Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels engaged in his very first "NXT" media call on Friday, one day before the "NXT" Halloween Havoc PLE airs on Peacock this Saturday. And when asked by Jim Varsallone of the "Miami Herald" when we will see Ava Raine, daughter of former WWE Champion The Rock, and her fellow "NXT" upstart, former Bellator fighter Valorie Loureda, appear on "NXT" programming, Michaels provided an exciting timeframe.
PWMania
Road Dogg Reacts to Sean Waltman’s Mention of Chyna During the WWE RAW DX Reunion
In the most recent episode of the “Oh You Didn’t Know” podcast, Road Dogg discussed the DX reunion and X-Pac mentioning Chyna. “He and I spoke a lot about everything, you know, the night before and all day. He said, ‘Somebody should mention her, I’ll do it.’ I said, ‘I think you should anyway, dude. I think it’s only right that you should’, and he felt the same way. So he was going first. So he knocked it out. I don’t know if Hunter and Shawn knew he was going to do that, but he probably told them separately than me. I just wasn’t there when he did.”
wrestlinginc.com
Wendi Richter Claims WWE Hall Of Famer Tried To Break Her Back
In the 1980s, Wendi Richter soared to WWF stardom with her charisma and impressive athletic ability amidst the "Rock 'n' Wrestling Connection" era. Mixing it up with the likes of Leilani Kai and Judy Martin, Richter became a two-time WWF Women's Champion, but perhaps her most high-profile bouts — including 1984's The Brawl To End It All, whose ratings success paved the way for the first WrestleMania, and the infamous Original Screwjob in 1985 — came against her fellow WWE Hall of Famer, The Fabulous Moolah.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Provides Injury Update On Sheamus
It appears Sheamus suffered an injury on this week’s episode of SmackDown – that’s if you believe WWE. Following this week’s episode of SmackDown, the company took to Twitter to announce that Sheamus suffered “a non-displaced fracture near his elbow and is still under observation” after being attacked by the Bloodline.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Roman Reigns Reacts to Photos of Logan Paul Training with Shawn Michaels
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns says Logan Paul is going to need all the help he can get when they do battle at WWE Crown Jewel on Saturday, November 5 in Saudi Arabia. We noted earlier how WWE published new photos of Paul working out in the ring this...
tjrwrestling.net
Brock Lesnar Advertised For Upcoming WWE Raw
Brock Lesnar is heading back to WWE Monday Night Raw even though the last time he was on the show, it was not a fun time for him!. On the October 17th episode of Raw, Bobby Lashley started the show with a promo calling for Brock Lesnar to come out there. The reason for that was because one week earlier on Raw, Lesnar attacked Lashley before his US Title defense against Seth “Freakin” Rollins. Since Lashley was hurt during the match, Rollins beat Lashley in under three minutes to win the US Title. Lashley was justified in blaming Lesnar for the title loss.
WWE Hall of Fame Wrestler Kevin Nash’s Son Tristen Nash Dead at 26: ‘We Are Rendered Speechless’
Wrestling champ Kevin Nash’s son, Tristen Nash, has died at the age of 26. “On behalf of Kevin and Tamara Nash, I have to unfortunately report that their son Tristen Nash has tragically passed away at the age of 26,” Fightful.com reporter Sean Ross Sapp revealed in a statement via Twitter on Thursday, October 20. “Tristen recently […]
Yardbarker
Two matches added to WWE Crown Jewel
Two new matches have been announced for WWE Crown Jewel. A steel cage match between Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre has been set for November 5 in Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, Braun Strowman will battle Omos. On Friday’s SmackDown, McIntyre told Kayla Braxton that eventually, this has to end between himself...
wrestlinginc.com
Randy Savage Changed Diamond Dallas Page's Career Forever With A Simple Decision
World Championship Wrestling had a ton of top-tier talent in its heyday, but the top of the card was dominated by stars who'd found prior success in the World Wrestling Federation. Wrestlers like Hulk Hogan, Alundra Blayze, Lex Luger, and Bret "Hitman" Hart were some of WCW's headlining acts throughout the '90s. And without Razor Ramon and Diesel jumping ship and debuting on "Nitro" as Scott Hall and Kevin Nash, the nWo would have never existed.
