ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarkston, MI

Ludwig scores twice in final 12 minutes, as Clarkston rallies to beat Grand Blanc, 2-1, for district title

By Matthew Mowery
The Oakland Press
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oakland Press

Photo gallery from South Lyon at South Lyon East football

South Lyon East hosted South Lyon for a Week 9 Lakes Valley Conference football game on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. East held on for a 27-21 win, just its second victory in 15 tries against its cross-town rival, giving the Cougars a program-record seven wins.
SOUTH LYON, MI
The Saginaw News

Saginaw-area high school football playoff qualifiers

The Saginaw area will be well-represented in the 2022 high school football playoffs with 15 teams tentatively qualifying for the playoffs. The Michigan High School Athletic Association will make the official announcement Sunday night for qualifiers and district brackets for the 2021 Michigan high school football playoffs. The top 32 teams in each 11-player division qualify, with the top 16 teams in each 8-player division qualify.
SAGINAW, MI
The Oakland Press

Troy survives shootout with Berkley to claim second straight district title

TROY — The Troy Colts survived a shootout against the Berkley Bears to claim a Division 1 district championship with a 2-1 win over their OAA Red rivals. With Troy leading the shootout 4-3 going into the final round, Colts goalie George Hildebrandt guessed correctly and made a diving save to his left, getting just enough of the ball to push it off the post and set off the celebration.
TROY, MI
The Oakland Press

Prep Notebook: Beau Jackson’s development at QB has been a boon for CC

Novi Detroit Catholic Central sophomore quarterback Beau Jackson has come into his own this fall, leading a Shamrocks offense averaging nearly 30 points per game. Last season, Jackson (6-foot-3, 195 pounds) made the varsity as a freshman and held back-up duty to all-league field general Declan Byle. Over the summer, he won the starting job and has looked increasingly sharp as the season has progressed.
NOVI, MI
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Kelly Olynyk lists lakefront Michigan mansion for $3.5M

This freshly former Detroit Piston is selling his crib. The recently traded Kelly Olynyk has put his Oakland County, Michigan, abode on the market. News of this listing follows the 31-year-old’s September trade to the Utah Jazz. The Canadian-born NBA player’s single-family ranch is priced at $3.5 million. Ashley...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Oakland County community calendar Oct. 23 and beyond

• “How to Make Your Business Bankable” in-person workshop is 9-10 a.m. Oct. 26, at Southfield Public Library – Auditorium, 26300 Evergreen Road, Southfield, register at eventbrite.com/e/how-to-make-your-business-bankable-tickets-420434670417. • “Infused365 – Integrating Business Excellence” is 8:30 a.m.-noon, Oct. 27, Oakland Community College-Highland Lakes Campus, 7350 Cooley Lake Road,...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Clarkston man grows recording-setting giant pumpkin, has bigger dreams

Like the Peanuts comic strip character Linus waiting on a Great Pumpkin to visit, Frank Morse has a pumpkin dream of his own. The Clarkston man would like to hold U.S. and world records for growing the heaviest pumpkin. He knows it’s a pie-in-the-sky dream, but why not? This year, he grew the biggest pumpkin in the state and 13th largest in the world. It measured 7 feet wide, 6 feet long and just under 5 feet tall, tipping the scales at 2,350 pounds.
CLARKSTON, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy