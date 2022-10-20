Ludwig scores twice in final 12 minutes, as Clarkston rallies to beat Grand Blanc, 2-1, for district title

Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Haunted car wash coming to Metro DetroitAuthor Ed AndersonLake Orion, MI
A Popular U.S Based Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant Opens in TroyMadocTroy, MI
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
The Oakland Press
Foley finishes off first-ever unbeaten regular season with second straight Prep Bowl title
DETROIT — Angelo Costanza hasn’t made too many mistakes in leading Madison Heights Bishop Foley to an historic, unbeaten season. And the one time the Ventures’ first-year starting quarterback made one in Saturday’s Prep Bowl at Ford Field, he atoned for it instantaneously. One play after...
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery of Rochester Adams’ district soccer victory over Eisenhower
Rochester Adams defeated Eisenhower 5-1 in a Division 1 district soccer championship game at Rochester on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.
Flint-area football highlights: Davison beats Lapeer to clinch SVL South championship
FLINT – Davison won the Saginaw Valley League South football championship Friday with a 28-6 victory over Lapeer. The Cardinals did all their scoring in the second quarter en route to finishing with an 8-1 regular-season record and 5-0 mark in the SVL South.
The Oakland Press
South Lyon East outlasts South Lyon for rare win in cross-town rivalry
SOUTH LYON — Beating your biggest rival isn’t supposed to be simple, and for two and a half quarters Friday, South Lyon East was making it look too easy having opened up a 20-point lead over South Lyon. Before long, however, the game tightened considerably, and just in...
The Oakland Press
Cranbrook avoids Avondale trap, scoring three second-half goals to win D2 district title
WATERFORD — The Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood Cranes ground out a 3-0 victory over the Avondale Yellow Jackets to capture the District 27 title Friday evening. “It’s an amazing feeling. We’ve worked really hard this season, so I’m just very grateful to be in this position,” Cranbrook senior co-captain Evan Evans said.
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from South Lyon at South Lyon East football
South Lyon East hosted South Lyon for a Week 9 Lakes Valley Conference football game on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. East held on for a 27-21 win, just its second victory in 15 tries against its cross-town rival, giving the Cougars a program-record seven wins.
The Oakland Press
Despite 77-point first half, Brandon defense holds off Holly for 42-35 win
ORTONVILLE — Holly football coach Billy Keenist Jr. summed up the feelings everyone at Brandon High School had Friday night. “In my four years of playing and 10 years of coaching, I’ve never seen a game like that,” Keenist Jr. said. Keenist and the Bronchos were meeting...
Saginaw-area high school football playoff qualifiers
The Saginaw area will be well-represented in the 2022 high school football playoffs with 15 teams tentatively qualifying for the playoffs. The Michigan High School Athletic Association will make the official announcement Sunday night for qualifiers and district brackets for the 2021 Michigan high school football playoffs. The top 32 teams in each 11-player division qualify, with the top 16 teams in each 8-player division qualify.
thelivingstonpost.com
Brighton plays host to Belleville in KLAA football title game — with broadcast link
BRIGHTON — You can’t blame the Brighton coaching staff for pulling out all the stops going into today’s KLAA football championship game. The Bulldogs’ passing attack was brilliant in last week’s win over Howell. They brought in the ol’ right-hander, Drew Henson, to give a...
The Oakland Press
Week 9 is rivalry week around Oakland County, and Kosmo loves the playoff-type atmosphere
Knowing the importance of this game and week of the season, Kosmo’s gonna keep this short and sweet (Shhhh!!!). Most teams have a pretty good idea if they’re in or out of the playoffs at this point, and those that need help — they’re well aware of the fact.
The Oakland Press
Troy survives shootout with Berkley to claim second straight district title
TROY — The Troy Colts survived a shootout against the Berkley Bears to claim a Division 1 district championship with a 2-1 win over their OAA Red rivals. With Troy leading the shootout 4-3 going into the final round, Colts goalie George Hildebrandt guessed correctly and made a diving save to his left, getting just enough of the ball to push it off the post and set off the celebration.
The Oakland Press
Playoff prognosis for Oakland County’s football teams, headed in to Week 9
While there are plenty of positives to the MHSAA’s new football playoff system that went into place for the 2020 season, there is one (admittedly minor) drawback: It’s not as easy to know which games will put a team in or out of the playoffs, without putting all the variables through the formula.
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from the Division 1 boys soccer district final between Troy and Berkley
Regulation play and even two overtime periods wouldn’t be enough to determine a winner as the Division 1 district final between Troy and Berkley went to a shootout with the Colts prevailing and taking home the wooden mitten, 2-1, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 at Troy Athens High School.
The Oakland Press
Prep Notebook: Beau Jackson’s development at QB has been a boon for CC
Novi Detroit Catholic Central sophomore quarterback Beau Jackson has come into his own this fall, leading a Shamrocks offense averaging nearly 30 points per game. Last season, Jackson (6-foot-3, 195 pounds) made the varsity as a freshman and held back-up duty to all-league field general Declan Byle. Over the summer, he won the starting job and has looked increasingly sharp as the season has progressed.
Teammates reveal the most impressive player on the Michigan men’s basketball team
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan men’s basketball team begins its season in just over two weeks with an exhibition against Ferris State and the opener against Purdue Fort Wayne. Until then, there are many unknowns about the 2022-23 Wolverines. Seven scholarship newcomers — five freshman and two...
Michigan vs Michigan State: Wolverines open as HUGE favorite over Spartans
Michigan vs Michigan StateMichigan vs Michigan State: Opening point spread revealedWhat time will the game kick-off?. Both Michigan and Michigan State are currently in their bye week, but you can bet your bottom dollar that the Wolverines and Spartans are already knee-deep in preparations for their head-to-head battle at the Big House on October 29th.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Kelly Olynyk lists lakefront Michigan mansion for $3.5M
This freshly former Detroit Piston is selling his crib. The recently traded Kelly Olynyk has put his Oakland County, Michigan, abode on the market. News of this listing follows the 31-year-old’s September trade to the Utah Jazz. The Canadian-born NBA player’s single-family ranch is priced at $3.5 million. Ashley...
The Oakland Press
Oakland County community calendar Oct. 23 and beyond
• “How to Make Your Business Bankable” in-person workshop is 9-10 a.m. Oct. 26, at Southfield Public Library – Auditorium, 26300 Evergreen Road, Southfield, register at eventbrite.com/e/how-to-make-your-business-bankable-tickets-420434670417. • “Infused365 – Integrating Business Excellence” is 8:30 a.m.-noon, Oct. 27, Oakland Community College-Highland Lakes Campus, 7350 Cooley Lake Road,...
The Oakland Press
Clarkston man grows recording-setting giant pumpkin, has bigger dreams
Like the Peanuts comic strip character Linus waiting on a Great Pumpkin to visit, Frank Morse has a pumpkin dream of his own. The Clarkston man would like to hold U.S. and world records for growing the heaviest pumpkin. He knows it’s a pie-in-the-sky dream, but why not? This year, he grew the biggest pumpkin in the state and 13th largest in the world. It measured 7 feet wide, 6 feet long and just under 5 feet tall, tipping the scales at 2,350 pounds.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor police, fire departments clap back at Michigan vs. Michigan State night game announcement with meme
ANN ARBOR – It all started with a retweet. The Ann Arbor Police Department retweeted on Thursday an image of a seemingly exhausted Ben Affleck getting some air with a cigarette in hand with the caption: “Ann Arbor police department when they heard the MSU/UM game was going to be a night game.”
