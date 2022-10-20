ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wkdzradio.com

Oak Grove City Council Candidate Debate

Four of the six sitting Oak Grove City Councilmembers are running for re-election. They participated in the League of Women Voters forum Thursday night along with four challengers. The candidates talked about infrastructure, economic development, and how to grow Oak Grove. Rakim Barrett, Jr, says he wants to see the...
OAK GROVE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Christian County And Hopkinsville High School Bands Earn State Bids

The Christian County and Hopkinsville High School bands will both compete in the state KMEA semi-finals next week after finishing strong Saturday in regional competition at the Stadium of Champions in Hopkinsville. The Christian County Colonel Band took home first place honors Saturday in the KMEA Class 4A Quarterfinals. The...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Trigg County Marching Band Heading To State Competition

The Trigg County Wildcat marching band is heading to state competition next weekend after a strong finish in regional competition Saturday. The Wildcat band took second place overall at KMEA regional competition Saturday in Bowling Green. The band earned a distinguished rating and took top honors for having the best overall musical performance.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

More Than 400 Compete In Fourth Annual Hoptown Half & 5K

More than 430 runners from 18 different states took part in Saturday morning’s 4th Annual Hoptown Half Marathon & 5K, with perfect weather and strong times on display. Sponsored by Planters Bank and Jennie Stuart Health, News Edge’s Eddie Owen got to visit with Parks & Recreation Director Tab Brockman shortly after the race:
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
mainstreetclarksville.com

Clarksville club celebrates 100 years

The Country Woman’s Club of Clarksville celebrated its 100 Anniversary with an open house and reception on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. The Country Woman’s Club’s meeting house is located at 2216 Old Russellville Pike. The open house was celebrated with State Sen. Bill Powers, Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden and Clarksville City Mayor Joe Pitts in attendance and reading proclamations to the club. The ladies performed a skit explaining the club’s history.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whvoradio.com

Trigg Citizen And Judge-Executive Address Facebook Antics Gone ‘Too Far’

For reasons that seem unclear, attendance has mysteriously and exponentially increased over the last year at the twice-a-month Trigg County Fiscal Court meetings. And with this increased attendance, comes heightened emotions. During Monday’s convening, a recently-arrived Trigg County resident — Higdon Brice Maddock — drew attention and great concern to...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Purple Roll Past Colonels; Secure #1 Seed

Coming off of a 52-14 loss last week at South Warren, the Colonels were looking to reset and pick up their first district win on the year. They were also looking to hand Bowling Green its first and only district loss on the season. Neither came to fruition. A 50-7...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

Ground broken, potential praised for $1B Ascend Elements plant in Hopkinsville

Shiny shovels and white hard hats at the ready, local and state economic development officials met Thursday in a former cornfield and marveled at the potential impact of the $1 billion Ascend Elements facility planned on newly annexed Hopkinsville land. The plant will produce lithium-ion materials for electric-vehicle batteries at Commerce Park II, which has CSX rail access on John Rivers Road.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
clarksvillenow.com

VIP Clarksville raises tens of thousands for Boys & Girls Club but hasn’t turned in money

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – On May 14, VIP Clarksville Magazine held the Black Tie Ball, promoting it as a way to raise needed funds for the Boys & Girls Club in Clarksville. The event was a success, netting tens of thousands of dollars in proceeds. But five months later, none of the money – estimated at about $60,000 – has been handed over to the Boys & Girls Club.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WBKO

Hundreds of tires dumped in Jennings Creek

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -More than 250 tires have been dumped in and around the Jennings Creek at Glen Lily Road. Dumping in the waters of the Commonwealth may be considered a felony under Kentucky Law according to the Warren County KY Gov Facebook page. The area is under video...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Murray Middle defeats Graves to earn SWKY title shot Saturday with Owensboro

MURRAY —The old saying about the difficulty of beating a football team twice in the same season was true Tuesday for Murray Middle in the semifinals of the Southwest Kentucky Middle School Playoffs. The Tigers’ game with host Graves County did not come close to resembling the teams’ earlier...
MURRAY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Torchlight Tales, Bell Witch Story Set For This Saturday

For ages, Christian County legendary historian William Turner has masterfully been telling the tale of the “Bell Witch” — a spooky legend centered on a 19th-century farm family out of northwest Tennessee. So of course it’s that time of year again, as “Torchlight Tales” and the “Bell...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
mainstreetclarksville.com

Clarksville man arrested for abusing elderly

A Clarksville man has been indicted for abusing the elderly. In September, a grand jury for the 19th Judicial District of Tennessee handed down two counts of abuse against Davon Washington, 29.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
mainstreetclarksville.com

TOSHA issues citation, fine against Clarksville’s Nyrstar

The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration (TOSHA) has issued a citation and a penalty against the Nyrstar plant, located at 1800 Zinc Plant Road in Clarksville, after an employee was burned on the job in July. The state’s Dept. of Labor and Workforce Development notified the zinc plant of...
CLARKSVILLE, TN

