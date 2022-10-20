Read full article on original website
‘FBI’ Star Missy Peregrym Sets Season 5 Return
Missy Peregrym will return from maternity leave to resume her role as Special Agent Maggie Bell on the Nov. 15 episode of “FBI.”. To account for her absence since leaving late in Season 4’s run, Peregrym’s character was shown suffering severe nerve damage after being exposed to sarin gas on the CBS procedural.
'Virgin River' Actor Dances Amid the Breathtaking Scenery in Behind-the-Scenes Video
The cast of Netflix's hit drama series Virgin River is currently well into filming the upcoming fifth season, but it looks like they're still in great spirits. Cast member Martin Henderson, who plays main character Jack Sheridan, shared a behind-the-scenes look at what he does in his downtime while working on the beautiful set of the series.
‘The School for Good and Evil’ Stars and Director Dissect That Final Battle: ‘Actual Fire Coming Out of the Ceiling’ (Video)
"I go, like, 'I don't even know how you're gonna do that. But if you know how to do it, let's do it,'" Paul Feig told TheWrap
Kiersey Clemons, Barbie Ferreira, Michael Shannon to Star in Drag Comedy ‘The Young King’
Larin Sullivan wrote the script and will direct the film set in 1990s Las Vegas
Dad missing along with wife and two sons shared heartbreaking posts about family before their mystery disappearance
THE father who, along with his wife and two sons, has been missing since Sunday shared heartbreaking posts about family before they disappeared. Anthony and Suzette Cirigliano, 51, and their sons, Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15, haven't been heard from after Anthony displayed "paranoid behaviors," police said. Facebook posts from...
The tragic deaths of 80s TV stars Robert Urich and his wife led their son to become a doctor
Robert Urich in 1973Credit: ABC Television; Public Domain Image. Robert Urich (1946 - 2002) was an 80s heartthrob who was mostly known for his prolific television works although he acted in a few movies as well.
buzzfeednews.com
A Woman Who Said “That ’70s Show” Actor Danny Masterson Raped Her Testified That She Thought He Was Going To Kill Her
LOS ANGELES — A woman who has accused Danny Masterson of violently raping her broke down in court on Wednesday as she described how she came in and out of consciousness as the That '70s Show actor allegedly assaulted her. Speaking in graphic detail, the woman, who is being...
Ron Masak, Character Actor Best Known as Sheriff Mort Metzger on ‘Murder, She Wrote,’ Dies at 86
Ron Masak, a prolific character actor best known to television audiences as sheriff Mort Metzger on “Murder, She Wrote,” died Thursday of natural causes, his family announced. He was 86. Masak’s death comes just 9 days after “Murder, She Wrote” star Angeles Lansbury, who died Oct. 10 at...
How to Watch ‘The Banshees of Inisherin': Is the New Colin Farrell Film Steaming?
Critics love Martin McDonagh’s new film “The Banshees of Inisherin,” which reunites Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, his two leads from 2008’s black crime comedy “In Bruges” as feuding former friends. The film had its world premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival, where...
Joanna Simon, Opera Singer and Sister of Carly Simon, Dies Day Before Death of Other Sister Lucy Simon
Singer/songwriter Carly Simon has sadly lost both her sisters this week: Broadway composer Lucy Simon, 82, died of breast cancer Thursday and retired opera singer Joanna Simon, 84, succumbed to thyroid cancer the day before. Both deaths were confirmed to Deadline on Friday by a source close to the Oscar-...
Sophia Grace From "Ellen" Announced That She's Pregnant, Which Means You Are Old
"I'm sure a lot of you are going to be very shocked, because it was probably was quite unexpected. But I was very shocked when I first found out — I've got used to it now and I'm super, super happy about it."
‘The Rookie: Feds’ Adds 9 Episodes to Season 1 on ABC
The Niecy Nash-starring procedural now boasts 22 episodes in its inaugural season
New Trevor Noah Comedy Special to Premiere on Netflix Ahead of ‘Daily Show’ Departure
Trevor Noah is set to release a new Netflix stand-up comedy special, “I Wish You Would,” on Nov. 22. The comedian’s third special with the streamer will arrive a little over two weeks before he finishes his seven-year run as host of “The Daily Show.”. According...
Mia and Me: The Hero of Centopia review – kids TV show upscaled for big screen
The garish German TV spinoff combines live action and animation, but its babyish tone sets the bar too low for its preteen audience
‘Argentina, 1985’ Review: Advocates and Activists Fight to Reveal the Nation’s Painful Past
Santiago Mitre doesn't rewrite the historical drama, but his courtroom procedural on the Trial of the Juntas is an effective crowd-pleaser
‘House of the Dragon’ Season Finale Leaks on Torrent Sites
HBO is aggressively monitoring and pulling these copies from the internet," a spokesperson said
‘The Watcher’ House’s Real-Life Neighbors Sick of Crowds of Sightseers
The eerie Netflix series, which is based on a true story, has drawn tourists to a New Jersey residence since the show's Oct. 13 premiere
How to Watch ‘My Policeman’: Is Harry Styles and Emma Corrin’s Romantic Drama Streaming?
The film is based on Bethan Roberts' novel
Here's What 27 Celebrities Who Either Quit Hollywood Or Pivoted To Another Career Are Worth Today
Today I learned Frankie Muniz is worth $30 million and pursuing NASCAR driving.
‘P-Valley’ Renewed for Season 3 at Starz
The strip club-set drama is the cable network's biggest show in the U.S.
