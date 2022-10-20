Reporter Publisher Stu Clampitt seems to be stuck in the 1920s, but he’s hoping his recent flight on a 1928 Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT has brought him back to the present. Early this month Clampitt found a 1922 Ford Model T parked behind him in a small town in west-central Indiana. On Oct. 15 and 16, he took part in the Nickel Plate Express Murder Mystery Ride, a 1920s-themed experience. Then on Thursday, Oct. 20, he and photographer Nik Roberts took to the skies over Fishers in one of the first mass-produced airliners the world has ever known.

