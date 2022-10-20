Read full article on original website
Fishers road construction updates, week of Oct. 24
To learn more about the State Road 37 Improvement Project and sign up to receive text updates, visit 37Thrives.com. On Monday, Oct. 24, the sidewalk on the east side of Four Day Ray will be closed to allow painters access to the roof of FDR. Signs will be in place.
Deputy Coroner improves her death investigation skills with entomology
This week, Hamilton County Deputy Coroner Ashley Taylor attended a two-day Forensic Entomology class. Forensic Entomology is the study of arthropods, specifically insects, and how their development relates to determining a time of death in a death investigation. The class was put on by world-renowned Forensic Entomologist Dr. Neal Haskell and several of his colleagues. Dr. Haskell has used Forensic Entomology in more than 450 murder cases, most notably the Casey Anthony case.
Noblesville Lions support Prevail with medical & health kits
On Friday, the Noblesville Lions gave medical and health kits they had collected to Prevail. Jaleah Bond, Prevail Crisis and Intake Coordinator accepted the donation. (From left) Jaleah Bond of Prevail and Noblesville Lion Club President Gordon Resler.
Carmel’s West Park partially reopens
West Park, located at 2700 W. 116th St., is now partially open for the public to enjoy. The popular west-side park received a complete transformation as part of Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation’s (CCPR) Reimagining Parks initiative. Park updates were made possible by the Clay Township Impact Program. Parkgoers...
Sheriff’s Office works to recruit new deputies
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office thanks Indiana University Athletics for playing host to the Fall 2022 Hoosier Network Event. It was great visiting with students about to start their careers, some in law enforcement, and answering questions for them at the recruitment table. Sgt. Jeremy Kousen (center) and Deputy Daniel Wallace (right), both IU alumni, attended this event along with PIO Deputy Bryan Melton (left).
Academy student gives K-9 portraits to handlers
After the Week 7 class at the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Fall 2022 Citizen Academy, one student, Becky Wanick of Carmel, presented a special gift to a couple of the K-9 Handlers. Deputy Neal Hoard, with partner Maudie, and Deputy Tyler Abbitt, with partner Echo, were illustrated with watercolor paintings by Becky. The Sheriff’s Office thanks Becky for her beautiful gifts. They are greatly appreciated. This gesture speaks volumes about the Hamilton County community and the students who take the Citizens Academy Class.
Citizens Gas of Westfield proposes rate hike, asks for customer comments
Citizens Gas of Westfield is proposing an annual revenue hike of $1.29 million. The utility group, which services over 6,100 customers in Hamilton County, says the increase is necessary to cover higher operating and maintenance costs and pay for infrastructure improvements related to rapid community growth, the group said. Basic...
Carmel’s River Heritage Park now open
River Heritage Park, located at 11813 River Road, Carmel, is now open for the public to enjoy. The park received a major overhaul as part of Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation’s (CCPR) Reimagining Parks initiative and the Clay Township Impact Program. In 2001, River Heritage Park’s accessible playground was...
Fishers receives $75K grant to improve trails & greenways
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Planning Organization (IMPO) on Wednesday announced that it had awarded a $75,000 grant for a planning project in Fishers. The City of Fishers will use its grant to produce a citywide greenways study to identify primary pedestrian routes and priority gaps in the pedestrian network. With the new Nickel Plate Trail and Geist Greenway, city leaders want to expand the Fishers 2040 Bike and Pedestrian Map.
Tony Craig named Sheridan police chief
Earlier this month, the Sheridan Board of Metropolitan Police Commissioners appointed Tony Craig as Chief of Police. Chief Craig is a veteran law enforcement leader and brings his years of experience to this critical position. The Town of Sheridan is experiencing many exciting changes, and town officials say Chief Craig’s leadership will position the department to meet the community’s needs.
Noblesville & Carmel Lions help Gleaners
On Thursday, the Noblesville and Carmel Lions were at Six Points Church, 1545 W. 226th St., Sheridan, helping Gleaners distribute food to the needy. (Pictured) Carmel Lions Matt, Lane, and Bob along with Noblesville Lion Joe Connerley (second from left).
Register now for Good Samaritan Network’s Festival of Trees
9th annual event will provide direct funding for Christmas season assistance to local families. Good Samaritan Network (GSN) of Hamilton County, Inc., a local nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, has announced the ninth annual Hamilton County Festival of Trees. The return of this holiday tradition marks a significant impact for Hamilton County...
Greg Garrison receives endorsements from Carmel & Fishers FOP lodges
Attorney, former prosecutor and well-loved radio host Greg Garrison has been endorsed by Carmel Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #185 and Fishers Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #199. “I have spent my entire career working with and earning the respect of law enforcement,” Garrison said. “In fact, it was many...
Meals on Wheels of Hamilton Co. launches new breakfast program
Duke Energy supports nonprofit’s efforts with $2,800 grant. After a successful pilot program, Meals on Wheels of Hamilton County has officially launched a new frozen breakfast option for its clients, furthering the organization’s mission of enhancing the quality of life of homebound individuals and seniors in Hamilton County by providing nutritious meals, personal interactions, and independence.
Citizen science data collection brings community together for parks’ benefit
The Leadership Connection outreach program in Carmel is the largest volunteer event supervised by Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation in 2022. Six groups of Carmel Rotarians, Carmel firefighters, students from Carmel High School and Christel House Watanabe Manual High School (Indianapolis) and their chaperones recently took part in Citizen Science Data Collection, Native Seed Sorting, Honeysuckle Removal, and Litter Clean-Up in three Central Park locations. “This program will play a major role in enhancing Leadership Connection by enabling business, community, and non-profit executives to have an impact on the next generation of leaders within our community and region,” Leadership Connection Chairman Dr. Markoff said.
Four students from Noblesville to show nation Indiana’s spirit of competition
Four Noblesville students will soon represent Hamilton County and the State of Indiana at the National Academy Championship Horse Show, held Nov. 3 to 6 in Murfreesboro, Tenn. Kaedence Gertiser, Elania Smith, and Adelyn Wager – all seventh graders at Noblesville East Middle School – and Ella Wilson – a second grader at Stony Creek Elementary – are riding with Select Show Horses, 25109 Six Points Road, Sheridan, and were chosen for the National Academy Team.
Hamilton Hills Church invites families to first Trunk or Treat
Join Hamilton Hills Church for its inaugural Trunk or Treat from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. The church is located at 10293 E. 126th St., Fishers. Dress up in your favorite costume and enjoy this fun and safe environment for your family. Come for the candy, but stay for the bounce houses, food trucks, and community.
Planes, trains & automobiles
Reporter Publisher Stu Clampitt seems to be stuck in the 1920s, but he’s hoping his recent flight on a 1928 Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT has brought him back to the present. Early this month Clampitt found a 1922 Ford Model T parked behind him in a small town in west-central Indiana. On Oct. 15 and 16, he took part in the Nickel Plate Express Murder Mystery Ride, a 1920s-themed experience. Then on Thursday, Oct. 20, he and photographer Nik Roberts took to the skies over Fishers in one of the first mass-produced airliners the world has ever known.
Westfield Lions celebrate 92 years of service
The Westfield Lions Club will celebrate its 92nd anniversary on Thursday, Oct. 27 at the Friends Church, 324 S. Union St., Westfield. The anniversary meeting will include a meal provided by the Westfield High School Foodies. The Westfield Lions were founded in 1930 with 20 charter members and is the...
Little Haunt brings big fun to Ghoul Creek Park
On Thursday evening, little goblins and ghouls enjoyed some spooky, yet age-appropriate Halloween activities at ‘Ghoul’ Creek Park. Costumes were encouraged and kids enjoyed nature interpretation, entertainment, a hayride, food, and activities as they tricked-or-treated their way through the park. Photos provided by Hamilton County Parks & Recreation.
