Caldwell County, TX

Karlin pauses apartments at former 3M site in response to community pushback

Karlin Real Estate said on Monday it is abruptly pausing its plans to build housing right now at Highpoint at 2222, the former 3M site. The project slowdown is a direct result of a groundswell of community response to its plan to build the first 315 of 1,400 apartment units, which was reported on in depth by Four Points News earlier this month.
AUSTIN, TX
City of Leander now limiting residential zoning requests in response to future water capacity concerns

Leander City Council made a decision to limit residential zoning due water capacity concerns amid future population growth at its Oct. 20 meeting. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) Leander City Council unanimously voted in favor of limiting zoning requests seeking to add residential zoning or to increase density of residential land uses...
LEANDER, TX
Rock climbing gym to relocate, pending rezoning

A locally owned rock climbing gym may be getting a new home. Crux Climbing Center plans to open a new location near SouthPark Meadows and leave its current location on South Congress, should a rezoning request prove successful. “We’re not sure if our current location is sustainable,” Grace Nicholas, head...
Report: Texas ranks second in country for most catalytic converter thefts

AUSTIN, Texas - A recent report puts Texas at number two in the country for states with the most catalytic converter thefts. One local RV and boat storage company caught one of those thefts on camera. Caught on security camera footage, were suspects breaking into A-Affordable RV and Boat Storage...
TEXAS STATE
Texans are paying the 2nd-lowest price for gas in the country

AUSTIN, Texas — Gas prices continue to drop across Texas. This decrease in pricing comes after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced it planned to decrease crude oil production by 2 million barrels a day to support cost on Oct. 5. However, in a statement from...
AUSTIN, TX
Texas Counties Talk Decriminalizing Marijuana

After President Biden pardoned a federal conviction concerning marijuana, two Central Texas communities are coming together on Saturday to continue the conversation of decriminalizing marijuana in their area. Proposition A would apply to Killeen and Harker Heights, decriminalizing the possession of no more than four ounces of marijuana. Those found with the plant on them will not face arrest or conviction. It is a decision that will be in the hands of voters in less than a month, so local leaders on both sides of the issue will be holding a public conversation to engage with the community and answer their questions and concerns.
KILLEEN, TX
How a Hill Country school district became a testing ground for a new school voucher plan

Public schools – in Texas and beyond – have increasingly become political battlegrounds of late. COVID-19 precautions and the teaching of gender and race theory are the most recent hot-button issues firing up parents, teachers and administrators at school board meetings. But one controversial schooling issue that has...
The Next Dean of the Medical School at the University of Texas at Austin

Claudia F. Lucchinetti has been named senior vice president for medical affairs at the University of Texas at Austin and dean of the Dell Medical School, effective December 1. She will hold the Frank and Charmaine Denius Distinguished Dean’s Chair in Medical Leadership. “It’s an honor and an incredible...
AUSTIN, TX
Critical drought declared for Barton Springs/Edwards Aquifer Conservation District

AUSTIN, Texas - The Barton Springs/Edwards Aquifer Conservation District has declared a critical drought. General manager Tim Loftus declared Stage 3 after one of the district's drought triggers, the Lovelady Monitor Well, passed below its Critical Drought trigger earlier this week. The other is Barton Springs. November is the first...
AUSTIN, TX
