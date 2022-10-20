Read full article on original website
What does the future of affordable housing look like with Austin's growth?
AUSTIN, Texas — A recent study out of the University of North Carolina ranks Austin as the second fastest-growing city in the nation. But city and housing advocates are trying to keep up with that growth while building more affordable housing to keep people here. For Awais Azhar with...
Study finds middle-income housing fund outperforms high-dollar real estate
An Austin investment fund created to support and stabilize middle-income rental housing has been verified as an attractive and viable investment by researchers from two Texas universities. Affordable Central Texas, which began acquiring middle-income rental communities in late 2018, has been found to have a higher return (9.4 percent) and...
Karlin pauses apartments at former 3M site in response to community pushback
Karlin Real Estate said on Monday it is abruptly pausing its plans to build housing right now at Highpoint at 2222, the former 3M site. The project slowdown is a direct result of a groundswell of community response to its plan to build the first 315 of 1,400 apartment units, which was reported on in depth by Four Points News earlier this month.
Plans for South Congress PUD include rooftop beehives and bird-safe glass
At its regular meeting this week, the Environmental Commission heard a preview of an upcoming planned unit development proposal for 311-315 South Congress Avenue. The commission heard the Project Assessment Report from both Housing & Planning Department staff and Steve Drenner of the Drenner Group, the project’s developer. Although...
City of Leander now limiting residential zoning requests in response to future water capacity concerns
Leander City Council made a decision to limit residential zoning due water capacity concerns amid future population growth at its Oct. 20 meeting. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) Leander City Council unanimously voted in favor of limiting zoning requests seeking to add residential zoning or to increase density of residential land uses...
More fast food chains coming to Dripping Springs, locals react
With population growth comes a need for more restaurants to feed those folks, and Dripping Springs is seeing a few more fast-food chains emerging.
F1 visitors experience privacy, luxury at Million Air
Those coming in for Formula One on private planes don't have to worry about the long lines and record number of people at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. FOX 7 Austin's Kelly Saberi has a look.
Rock climbing gym to relocate, pending rezoning
A locally owned rock climbing gym may be getting a new home. Crux Climbing Center plans to open a new location near SouthPark Meadows and leave its current location on South Congress, should a rezoning request prove successful. “We’re not sure if our current location is sustainable,” Grace Nicholas, head...
Surf park development planned for southeast Austin
The website calls the project the biggest surf park development on the planet. It'll be a 400-acre community - named Pura Vida - with a 12-acre Surf Lake at its center.
Report: Texas ranks second in country for most catalytic converter thefts
AUSTIN, Texas - A recent report puts Texas at number two in the country for states with the most catalytic converter thefts. One local RV and boat storage company caught one of those thefts on camera. Caught on security camera footage, were suspects breaking into A-Affordable RV and Boat Storage...
Texans are paying the 2nd-lowest price for gas in the country
AUSTIN, Texas — Gas prices continue to drop across Texas. This decrease in pricing comes after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced it planned to decrease crude oil production by 2 million barrels a day to support cost on Oct. 5. However, in a statement from...
Here is everything to know about voting in San Marcos, Buda and Kyle for the Nov. 8 election
Early voting begins Oct. 24 at select polling locations. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Editor's note: an earlier version of this story left out Proposition A from the city of San Marcos ballot. Early voting will start Oct. 24 for the upcoming Nov. 8 election, and Hays County voters will vote on...
City of Austin searching for location to store large amounts of water underground
AUSTIN, Texas — As Austin continues to grow, the city has started looking into what they can do to conserve the water that the reserves currently have as part of Austin's 100-year water resource plan. One of the projects that the city has implemented includes having a place to...
Learn about the Leander neighborhood The Fairways at Crystal Falls
The Fairways at Crystal Falls is a gated section of the larger Crystal Falls community. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) Located off Crystal Falls Parkway west of Lakeline Boulevard, this gated section of the Crystal Falls community is hilly offering both canyon and golf course views. Many of the homes are custom-built.
How private jets are being managed this year after 2021 F1 fans caused Austin airport delays
Formula One weekend brings in a record-breaking number of travelers to Austin from across the country and around the world.
Texas Counties Talk Decriminalizing Marijuana
After President Biden pardoned a federal conviction concerning marijuana, two Central Texas communities are coming together on Saturday to continue the conversation of decriminalizing marijuana in their area. Proposition A would apply to Killeen and Harker Heights, decriminalizing the possession of no more than four ounces of marijuana. Those found with the plant on them will not face arrest or conviction. It is a decision that will be in the hands of voters in less than a month, so local leaders on both sides of the issue will be holding a public conversation to engage with the community and answer their questions and concerns.
How a Hill Country school district became a testing ground for a new school voucher plan
Public schools – in Texas and beyond – have increasingly become political battlegrounds of late. COVID-19 precautions and the teaching of gender and race theory are the most recent hot-button issues firing up parents, teachers and administrators at school board meetings. But one controversial schooling issue that has...
Council considers overnight concrete pour exceptions for South Congress HEB project
Among last week’s packed agenda, City Council debated a resolution that would grant the HEB redevelopment at Oltorf & South Congress a permit to pour concrete overnight. The project, which aims to open a new grocery by 2024, has the distinct potential to congest traffic at the intersection, thanks to lane closures for construction materials.
The Next Dean of the Medical School at the University of Texas at Austin
Claudia F. Lucchinetti has been named senior vice president for medical affairs at the University of Texas at Austin and dean of the Dell Medical School, effective December 1. She will hold the Frank and Charmaine Denius Distinguished Dean’s Chair in Medical Leadership. “It’s an honor and an incredible...
Critical drought declared for Barton Springs/Edwards Aquifer Conservation District
AUSTIN, Texas - The Barton Springs/Edwards Aquifer Conservation District has declared a critical drought. General manager Tim Loftus declared Stage 3 after one of the district's drought triggers, the Lovelady Monitor Well, passed below its Critical Drought trigger earlier this week. The other is Barton Springs. November is the first...
