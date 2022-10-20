Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Dollar General Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
VIDEO: 2 shooting victims show up at east side gas station in less than 24 hours
INDIANAPOLIS — Surveillance videos captured two men showing up at an east-side Indianapolis gas station begging for help after they were shot. The two shootings happened less than 24 hours apart. The most recent was around 4:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon when police were called to the gas station near 30th Street and Post Road. […]
WANE-TV
ISP: Indy man charged with insurance fraud accused of stealing $42K
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – A two-year investigation where the Indiana State Police and Federal Buruea of Investigation teamed up led to the arrest of a 25-year-old Indianapolis man accused of unemployment insurance fraud. According to state police, a man by the name of Covenant Ben is accused of receiving...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis man charged with stealing $42K in unemployment benefits
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man faces four counts of felony theft for a scam that police say netted him more than $42,000 in fraudulent unemployment benefits. The suspect, identified as Covenant Ben, used the personal identifying information of four men — without their knowledge or consent — to apply for, and receive, unemployment benefits in the form of debit cards through the state of Nevada, Indiana State Police said in a statement.
Indianapolis man gets 9 years for nearly beating girlfriend to death
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to serve nine years in the Indiana Department of Correction after pleading guilty to nearly beating his girlfriend to death in January 2020. Court records show that Dawann Martin pleaded guilty to aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony, and attempted obstruction of law, a Level 5 felony, […]
Anderson man wanted in connection to Oct. 9 murder
ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson police have named a suspect in the murder of a 23-year-old man. Investigators are asking for the public’s help locating 54-year-old David L. Jones Jr. of Anderson. He’s wanted for his role in the death of Tyreke Love (23) on October 9. Police say Love was found shot inside an apartment […]
clintoncountydailynews.com
Arrest Made in Social Media Investigation
On Friday, a warrant was issued for Kenneth J Getch for Intimidation a Level 6 Felony. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office took Getch into custody without incident and is currently in the Boone County Jail being held on no bond at this time. On Friday, Boone County Sheriff’s Office...
‘Punched, slapped, if you spill something’: Greenfield babysitter accused of neglect, battery
GREENFIELD, Ind. — “Mom, you get beat up.” Court documents show that was how one boy answered when his mother asked him what happened when children were disciplined at their babysitter’s house in Greenfield. The Department of Child Services contacted the Greenfield Police Department in mid-September after several parents, who hired 29-year-old Meleiah Fisher as […]
Driver charged in deadly crash where family raised concerns over investigation
A man has been charged with reckless homicide in connection to a fatal crash that led the victim's family to raise questions as to whether police properly investigated the incident.
Court docs: Ambush, robbery and kidnapping led to south side shooting
A mysterious meet-up, a kidnapping at gunpoint and robbery attempt led to the city's latest shooting which left a man in critical condition and two people arrested.
2 people shot, 1 seriously, in overnight shooting
INDIANAPOLIS – Police said two people arrived at an area hospital after reportedly being shot overnight. Police were called to Community Hospital East around 3:30 a.m. when two people arrived with injuries from a gunshot wound. Officers say the victims were found in serious and stable conditions. Police did not provide the location of where […]
readthereporter.com
Deputy Coroner improves her death investigation skills with entomology
This week, Hamilton County Deputy Coroner Ashley Taylor attended a two-day Forensic Entomology class. Forensic Entomology is the study of arthropods, specifically insects, and how their development relates to determining a time of death in a death investigation. The class was put on by world-renowned Forensic Entomologist Dr. Neal Haskell and several of his colleagues. Dr. Haskell has used Forensic Entomology in more than 450 murder cases, most notably the Casey Anthony case.
Video, tips lead police to arrest man for shots fired into Irvington home
INDIANAPOLIS — A man has now been arrested in connection with shots fired into an Irvington home on Sunday. Around 10:15 p.m. on Oct. 16, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department received calls about shots fired at a home on North Audubon Road. As FOX59 previously reported, the bullets hit the home of Lance Huffman. He […]
Hancock Co. officials share message amid recent incidents involving guns, BB guns
GREENFIELD, Ind. — Authorities in Hancock County are taking a strong stand amid recent incidents involving guns and realistic-looking BB guns. Earlier this week, officials released a joint statement, making it clear that crimes involving firearms will not be tolerated in Hancock County. “Gun violence has no place in our communities,” the statement read. “The […]
Court docs: Indy man armed at funeral ‘recklessly’ swung AR-15 after police pursuit led to crash
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man spotted with a firearm while attending a homicide victim’s funeral ended up leading officers on a police pursuit before crashing on I-465 and “recklessly swinging” an AR-15 while fleeing from police on foot. Raymond Bowie, 21, was sentenced on Wednesday to six years in federal prison after pleading guilty to […]
Man sentenced for shooting judges outside Indy White Castle
A judge has ordered that a man serve 16 years in prison followed by six years of probation for his involvement in a 2019 shooting of judges outside an Indianapolis White Castle.
WTHR
Surveillance video from shooting at apartment complex near 30th and Post in Indianapolis 10-20-2022
One of the victims, a juvenile male, was reported to be in very critical condition, police said. The other victim, an adult male, was in critical condition.
Madison County police departments installing license plate reader cameras
MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — By the end of 2022, there will be nearly 40 license plate reading cameras spread across Madison County. On Thursday, Anderson Police Chief Michael Lee announced that his department would be installing 21 Flock cameras across the city. The cameras snap pictures of vehicles as they pass in front of the […]
WISH-TV
Docs: Speeding driver ran stop sign before crash that killed Lyft passenger
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Pendleton man has been charged for a crash that killed a Lyft passenger last month. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has charged 24-year-old Connor Gaskill with reckless homicide. He’s accused of being behind the wheel of a vehicle that struck another vehicle just after midnight on Sept. 29. Rashid Conteh was killed as a result of the crash.
WISH-TV
Man with gunshot wounds dies after arriving at Indianapolis emergency room
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man who walked into an Indianapolis emergency room Thursday night after being shot later died of his injuries, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Friday. The man arrived at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital on 86th Street just after 10 p.m., IMPD said in a statement....
Arrest made, after family forced from home over numerous instances of gunfire
An arrest has been made after an Irvington family was forced out of their home after a person fired shots into their home multiple times over the course of months.
Comments / 0