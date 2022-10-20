Read full article on original website
readthereporter.com
Greg Garrison receives endorsements from Carmel & Fishers FOP lodges
Attorney, former prosecutor and well-loved radio host Greg Garrison has been endorsed by Carmel Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #185 and Fishers Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #199. “I have spent my entire career working with and earning the respect of law enforcement,” Garrison said. “In fact, it was many...
readthereporter.com
Noblesville & Carmel Lions help Gleaners
On Thursday, the Noblesville and Carmel Lions were at Six Points Church, 1545 W. 226th St., Sheridan, helping Gleaners distribute food to the needy. (Pictured) Carmel Lions Matt, Lane, and Bob along with Noblesville Lion Joe Connerley (second from left).
readthereporter.com
Citizens Gas of Westfield proposes rate hike, asks for customer comments
Citizens Gas of Westfield is proposing an annual revenue hike of $1.29 million. The utility group, which services over 6,100 customers in Hamilton County, says the increase is necessary to cover higher operating and maintenance costs and pay for infrastructure improvements related to rapid community growth, the group said. Basic...
readthereporter.com
Westfield Lions celebrate 92 years of service
The Westfield Lions Club will celebrate its 92nd anniversary on Thursday, Oct. 27 at the Friends Church, 324 S. Union St., Westfield. The anniversary meeting will include a meal provided by the Westfield High School Foodies. The Westfield Lions were founded in 1930 with 20 charter members and is the...
mdmh-bloomington.com
Opposition to Boone County development sparks concern
Boone County, Indiana – The projected high-tech development in Boone County by the state has received more than 3,000 signatures of opposition. The 91 other counties in Indiana are receiving a warning from the citizen committee that is leading the opposition. “This is a pilot program, so they want...
readthereporter.com
Janus welcomes two new team members, makes two promotions
Lori Qadir has recently joined the Janus Developmental Services team, as a Career Coach with the Pre-ETS (pre-employment training services) program in Community Employment. Qadir will provide career development support to young people at Westfield, Carmel, Noblesville, and Shortridge high schools, as well as the Indiana School for the Deaf. Students receive instruction in all aspects of career development, such as soft skill development, resume building, interviewing, and post-secondary exploration. Previously, she worked as a Pre-ETS Career Coach with Tangram in Indianapolis.
wfyi.org
Meet the candidates running for Marion County Sheriff
Two candidates are running for the role of Marion County Sheriff: incumbent Democrat Kerry Forestal and Republican candidate Randy Swindle. Forestal won the Marion County Sheriff seat in 2018. Before that, he worked for the sheriff’s office for almost 40 years. Swindle's campaign website says he worked for the...
readthereporter.com
Fishers receives $75K grant to improve trails & greenways
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Planning Organization (IMPO) on Wednesday announced that it had awarded a $75,000 grant for a planning project in Fishers. The City of Fishers will use its grant to produce a citywide greenways study to identify primary pedestrian routes and priority gaps in the pedestrian network. With the new Nickel Plate Trail and Geist Greenway, city leaders want to expand the Fishers 2040 Bike and Pedestrian Map.
readthereporter.com
Tony Craig named Sheridan police chief
Earlier this month, the Sheridan Board of Metropolitan Police Commissioners appointed Tony Craig as Chief of Police. Chief Craig is a veteran law enforcement leader and brings his years of experience to this critical position. The Town of Sheridan is experiencing many exciting changes, and town officials say Chief Craig’s leadership will position the department to meet the community’s needs.
readthereporter.com
Noblesville Teachers’ Forum adamantly supports Forgey & Haberman for school board
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
The outside group trying to influence Central Indiana School Board elections
On Wednesday, WRTV reported Free to Learn Coalition, national group, created a deceptive and unofficial school board candidate website for Carmel Clay's School Board Candidates.
Inside Indiana Business
Fishers to begin city hall demo
The city of Fishers is preparing to raze the former Fishers City Hall building to make way for a new city hall and arts center. The city says construction crews, demolition and site preparations are in place for work to get underway Monday. The new facility is scheduled to be...
WANE-TV
DNR celebrates 2 trail openings in Greenfield
GREENFIELD, Ind. (WANE) — The City of Greenfield, along with the Indiana Department of Resources (DNR) and Next Level Trails (NLT), celebrated the opening of two new trails within the city Thursday morning. Both trails were constructed by the city with the help of a $699,200 NLT grant. “The...
wrtv.com
Experts say school board elections are becoming more competitive
HAMILTON COUNTY— Election season is upon us, and some of the most talked about races on social media are school boards. When you drive through either Noblesville or Carmel, signs supporting certain candidates can be seen everywhere. Experts that study campaigns and elections like Laura Wilson say these races are getting more competitive than in years past.
readthereporter.com
Register now for Good Samaritan Network’s Festival of Trees
9th annual event will provide direct funding for Christmas season assistance to local families. Good Samaritan Network (GSN) of Hamilton County, Inc., a local nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, has announced the ninth annual Hamilton County Festival of Trees. The return of this holiday tradition marks a significant impact for Hamilton County...
readthereporter.com
Noblesville Lions support Prevail with medical & health kits
On Friday, the Noblesville Lions gave medical and health kits they had collected to Prevail. Jaleah Bond, Prevail Crisis and Intake Coordinator accepted the donation. (From left) Jaleah Bond of Prevail and Noblesville Lion Club President Gordon Resler.
How Much is Indiana’s Libertarian Candidate James Sceniak Worth?
James Sceniak, 34, is a behavioral therapist who is running as the Libertarian candidate for the 2020 midterm election. While there does not seem to be a glimmer of hope that he will win the coveted...
readthereporter.com
Carmel’s River Heritage Park now open
River Heritage Park, located at 11813 River Road, Carmel, is now open for the public to enjoy. The park received a major overhaul as part of Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation’s (CCPR) Reimagining Parks initiative and the Clay Township Impact Program. In 2001, River Heritage Park’s accessible playground was...
readthereporter.com
Meals on Wheels of Hamilton Co. launches new breakfast program
Duke Energy supports nonprofit’s efforts with $2,800 grant. After a successful pilot program, Meals on Wheels of Hamilton County has officially launched a new frozen breakfast option for its clients, furthering the organization’s mission of enhancing the quality of life of homebound individuals and seniors in Hamilton County by providing nutritious meals, personal interactions, and independence.
Parents stunned by Zionsville school board candidate's comment on Nazis
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — Hilary Heffernan is paying close attention to the school board race in Zionsville. Her kids attend Zionsville schools. "What my kids learn on the day-to-day is important. Not just reading and writing, but I come from a place where diversity, equality, and inclusion are super important," Heffernan said.
