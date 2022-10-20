Read full article on original website
Daily Orange
No. 14 Syracuse’s undefeated start comes to end after No. 5 Clemson comeback
CLEMSON, S.C. — The fans responded as soon as they saw the move. Cade Klubnik, a five-star true freshman, jogged onto the field. DJ Uiagalelei, Clemson’s third-year starting quarterback who Syracuse had exclusively prepared for all week, stayed on the sidelines. The Orange were caught by surprise. Syracuse...
Daily Orange
Observations from No. 14 SU’s loss to No. 5 Clemson: 4 turnovers, lack of run defense
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson entered the game with a 37-game win streak in Death Valley, a 7-0 record, and first place in the Atlantic Coast Conference Atlantic division. Sportsbooks said the Tigers would win by two touchdowns against Syracuse in front of a sold-out Memorial Stadium. DJ Uiagalelei, Dino Babers said, was improved from his embattled 2021 campaign and the beginning of the season.
Daily Orange
Syracuse forces most Clemson turnovers since 2016 in 27-21 loss
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. CLEMSON, S.C.— Marlowe Wax said that Syracuse knew DJ Uiagalelei didn’t like to run. The Orange changed up their blitz packages and approach to pressuring Uiagalelei throughout practice this week. Uiagalelei already tossed for a 50% completion rate and was fresh off of a dropped flat route from tight end Davis Allen when he broke the huddle on a 3rd-and-8. Less than 10 seconds remained in the first quarter, and Syracuse, fresh off of a wheel route touchdown to Sean Tucker, readied itself for its first defensive stop of the afternoon.
Daily Orange
Syracuse sweeps Clemson in 4th ACC road win of the season
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Down 23-19, Clemson’s Anna Renwick stepped up to serve, hitting the ball straight down the middle toward Alyssa Bert. Bert dug the ball to Lauren Woodford, who set the ball toward Syracuse’s left sideline for Polina Shemanova. Shemanova performed a slight hop, readying herself to jump, before sending a spike hurtling across the net that Becca Micelle didn’t come close to getting.
Daily Orange
Syracuse shut out in 3rd straight loss against Clarkson
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Clarkson’s Gabrielle David stood eye to eye with Tatum White for a faceoff in the Golden Knights’ defensive zone. David got to the puck first, flicking it backwards to Haley Winn. Winn then flicked the puck along the boards, setting up an attack. Anne Cherkowski controlled the puck in the Syracuse zone, picking her head up to find David who continued her run after winning the initial faceoff. David slid it across to Darcie Lappan who tapped the puck into the net to give Clarkson a 1-0 lead just three minutes into the game.
Daily Orange
Shootout victory gives SU 3rd place finish in Ice Breaker Tournament
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Syracuse entered its first shootout of the season against Holy Cross after remaining tied at 3-3 in the overtime period. The first shooter missed for both squads, but Madison Primeau, who scored earlier in the game, took the lead on the Orange’s second shot.
Daily Orange
Bandersnatch artists captivate crowd with new songs, old favorites
When senior Donyell Logan first heard Emotional Oranges at Coachella earlier this year, he never imagined he’d get the chance to see them in Syracuse up close. “Syracuse, are you feeling iconic?” Vali, one half of the duo, asked the crowd as she led into one of their original songs, “Iconic.”
Daily Orange
Remembrance scholars share perspectives on ‘Look Back, Act Forward’ during Rose-Laying Ceremony
Content Warning: This story contains mentions of antisemitic language. At 2:03 p.m. on Friday, the 2022-23 cohort of Remembrance and Lockerbie Scholars walked from the Hall of Languages to The Place of Remembrance to the sound of 35 rings of Crouse College’s bell. Almost 34 years ago, 35 Syracuse University Abroad students died in the terrorist bombing at 2:03 p.m. of Pan Am Flight 103.
