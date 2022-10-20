The Trigg County Relay for Life Survivors Dinner was held Tuesday evening as the local organization commemorated 25 years and came together to honor cancer survivors. Morganfield native and Union County High School graduate, Dr James Fellows was the guest speaker at the dinner held at the Cadiz Baptist Church Annex. He said cancer is a blow to a patient when they are told of the diagnosis, but he added it not only affects the patient — it affects the whole family. He added that he became even more aware of that when his spouse Tracy was diagnoised with breast cancer in January.

TRIGG COUNTY, KY ・ 10 HOURS AGO