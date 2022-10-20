Read full article on original website
wkdzradio.com
Trigg Extension Celebrates Ham Festival Winners
Trigg County Extension is celebrating several top entries in the open class competition at the recent Trigg County Country Ham Festival. County Family and Consumer Science Agent Cecilia Hostillo says there were quite a few competitors that provided entries in a variety of categories. Hostillo says there were several big...
Trigg Relay For Life Hosts Annual Survivors Dinner
The Trigg County Relay for Life Survivors Dinner was held Tuesday evening as the local organization commemorated 25 years and came together to honor cancer survivors. Morganfield native and Union County High School graduate, Dr James Fellows was the guest speaker at the dinner held at the Cadiz Baptist Church Annex. He said cancer is a blow to a patient when they are told of the diagnosis, but he added it not only affects the patient — it affects the whole family. He added that he became even more aware of that when his spouse Tracy was diagnoised with breast cancer in January.
Kenneth “Flick” Tyler, 65 of Cadiz
Funeral services for 65 year-old Kenneth Ray “Flick” Tyler of Cadiz will be Sunday, October 30, at 2:00 p.m. at King’s Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Trigg Memory Acres. Visitation will Sunday afternoon at 1. SURVIVORS:. BROTHERS:. Dennie Tyler (Honey), Cadiz. Larry Tyler (Roberta), Cadiz. Darnell...
Sherry Ezell Calhoun, 68 of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 68-year-old Sherry Ezell Calhoun, of Hopkinsville will be Friday, October 28, at 10 am at the New Work Fellowship. Burial will follow at the Calhoun family farm. Visitation will be Thursday evening from 4 to 8 at New Work Fellowship. Hughart, Beard, and Giles Funeral Home is...
Levola Chester, 89 of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 89-year-old Levola Allen Chester, of Hopkinsville will be Saturday, October 29 at 12 pm at Gamble Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Cave Spring Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday morning at 11.
Ervin Thorpe, 88 of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 88-year-old Ervin Lee Thorpe of Hopkinsville will be Monday, October 31 at 11:30 am at Gamble Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be Monday morning at 10:30.
Billy Alexander Ogburn, 68 of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 68-year-old Billy Alexander Ogburn of Hopkinsville will be Friday, October 28, at 12pm at Gamble Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Cave Spring Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday morning at 11.
Hopkinsville Leaf Collection Begins Next Week
The Hopkinsville Solid Waste Enterprise has announced the city’s annual leaf collection will begin next Tuesday, November 1 and continue through January 31. Through the program, leaves are collected by one of two large vacuum trucks that cross each section of the city. They make two complete passes through each neighborhood and multiple passes on major streets.
Gun And Watch Taken In Hopkinsville Theft
A watch and a gun were taken in a theft on Denzil Drive in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a 9mm handgun, an Apple watch, and Apple AirPods were taken out of a vehicle without the owner’s consent. The items have a total value of $925. No arrest...
United Way Of The Pennyrile Campaign Crests $300K
The 2022-23 United Way of the Pennyrile “Planting Seeds of Hope” Campaign remains well on track to meet its pace-setting and final goals. During Tuesday’s co-curricular meeting between Hopkinsville Rotary and Kiwanis, campaign co-chairs Lucas Stagner and Whitney Stewart revealed that, at present time, contributions already amount to more than $311,000.
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Burglary
A Hopkinsville man was charged with burglary on Douglas Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say surveillance video showed 34-year-old Shawn Shier entering a building and taking wire out of the building. He was reportedly located in the woods with a broken fishing pole and claimed he was fishing....
City Electric Supply Opens Hopkinsville Branch
A new local electrical wholesale distributor has opened in Hopkinsville. City Electric Supply can be found at 2735 Fort Cambell Boulevard, with Branch Manager Russell Brothers on board after working in the electrical industry for 15 years. This location is only 20 minutes away from its neighboring CES branch in...
Barnett Details Mission Of Pennyrile Children’s Advocacy
As the 2022-23 United Way of the Pennyrile Campaign moves ardently forward, it’s easy to forget where the funds might go once donated. During Tuesday’s collaboration between Hopkinsville’s Rotary and Kiwanis Clubs, Candra Barnett delivered a powerful reminder of what non-profit support, and the money, means. Director...
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Robbery
A Hopkinsville man was charged with robbery after an altercation on Riverfront Drive in Hopkinsville Tuesday night. Hopkinsville Police say 56-year-old Timothy Bingham asked for money for drugs from a woman and when she wouldn’t give him the money he pushed her onto the couch and took her cell phone.
Trigg County Taking Large Delegation To National FFA Convention
The Trigg County FFA will take a large delegation to the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana, October 26 through the 29. Chapter President Olivia Freeman says FFA members will leave for Indianapolis early Wednesday morning. Secretary Elizabeth Hiter says they will make a fun stop on the way and...
Westerfield, Hunt Weigh In On Christian County Solar Farm Ordinance
The discussion Oriden and the Dogwood community continued Tuesday morning, when Christian County Fiscal Court — on a motion from Jerry Gilliam — unanimously moved for Judge-Executive Steve Tribble to notify the body if a certificate of construction comes to his office. Gilliam’s option arrived after County Attorney...
Carson Junior Moore, 75 of Elkton
Memorial services for 75-year-old Carson Moore of Elkton will be Friday, October 28, at 11am at Latham Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be Friday morning at 10 at the funeral home.
Man Charged With Fleeing From Police
A Hopkinsville man was charged after a foot pursuit on South Main Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday night. Hopkinsville Police say they stopped 43-year-old Harold Jones while he was walking with some kind of weapon in his hands. He allegedly would not follow commands to drop the weapon and stop walking...
Trigg Ambulance Service Taking Toys For Tots Applications
Applications are being accepted for assistance through the Trigg County Ambulance Service’s Toys for Tots program. Trigg County EMS Director Jason Meador says he is proud to carry on a tradition that started with former Director the late Nell Thomas. Meador says the Toys for Tots program is truly...
Fort Campbell Managing Controlled Burn That Has Sent Smoke North to Cadiz
A smoky haze in southern Trigg County that has wafted north to Caldwell and Lyons counties is the result of a controlled fire at Fort Campbell. Tuesday afternoon, the public affairs office at Fort Campbell said the fire began during routine training and that personnel are still actively managing the fire.
