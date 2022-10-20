Read full article on original website
What does the future of affordable housing look like with Austin's growth?
AUSTIN, Texas — A recent study out of the University of North Carolina ranks Austin as the second fastest-growing city in the nation. But city and housing advocates are trying to keep up with that growth while building more affordable housing to keep people here. For Awais Azhar with...
Texas' abortion laws are changing how people date in the state
Audrey McGlinchy is the City Hall reporter at KUT, covering the Austin City Council and the policies they discuss. She comes to Texas from Brooklyn, where she tried her hand at publishing, public relations and nannying. Audrey holds English and journalism degrees from Wesleyan University and the City University of New York. She got her start in journalism as an intern at KUT Radio during a summer break from graduate school. While completing her master's degree in New York City, she interned at the New York Times Magazine and Guernica Magazine.
Council opts to make Austin a friendlier place for backyard chickens
Chicken enthusiasts have cause for celebration, as a proposal to loosen setback regulations for chicken coops passed last week on City Council’s consent agenda. The move stems from a collaboration between the Public Health Department and the Office of Sustainability, which sought to make it easier for Austinites living on smaller lots to reap the benefits of keeping backyard chickens. The ordinance will amend setback requirements for coops, lowering the minimum distance from neighboring properties from 50 feet to 30 feet.
Karlin pauses apartments at former 3M site in response to community pushback
Karlin Real Estate said on Monday it is abruptly pausing its plans to build housing right now at Highpoint at 2222, the former 3M site. The project slowdown is a direct result of a groundswell of community response to its plan to build the first 315 of 1,400 apartment units, which was reported on in depth by Four Points News earlier this month.
Here is what Southwest Austin, Dripping Springs residents need to know before early voting begins Oct. 24
Early voting will begin Oct. 24. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Early voting runs Oct. 24-Nov. 4 for the upcoming Nov. 8 election, and voters in the Cedar Park and Leander area are able to cast ballots in a number of races. Below is a guide to what is on the ballot,...
2 Austin children’s hospitals see spikes in pediatric patients with respiratory illness
Dell Children's Medical Center, St. David's Children's Hospital and APH released a joint statement that said they, including hospitals across the nation, are seeing a spike in respiratory illnesses.
Is life in Austin just ‘waiting in traffic’? Local group envisions a different future
Is traffic the future of Austin?
‘Let her speak’: Drama unfolds during public comment at Round Rock ISD board meeting
Tatiana Alfano spoke to the board during public comment about the use of restraint, after video appears to show an administrator tossing her 14-year-old son back into a quiet room, where he slid into the wall and hit his head.
Mother of student thrown into wall speaks at Round Rock ISD school board meeting, wants apology for son
AUSTIN, Texas — When Tatiana Alfano approached the microphone at the Round Rock ISD school board meeting on Thursday evening, she came prepared with a lengthy statement. She prefaced to the board that it would take longer than two minutes, but felt it was necessary. Alfano believes the district...
Austin ISD, Austin Public Health and Ascension Seton warn of worse than normal flu season
This year's flu season is expected to hit harder than previous years, and Austin ISD confirmed the virus is already in area schools.
Rock climbing gym to relocate, pending rezoning
A locally owned rock climbing gym may be getting a new home. Crux Climbing Center plans to open a new location near SouthPark Meadows and leave its current location on South Congress, should a rezoning request prove successful. “We’re not sure if our current location is sustainable,” Grace Nicholas, head...
Chronicle Endorsements for 2022 Travis County Elections
We normally just say, "Vote for the Democrats," when, as has been the case for the last 25 years, there has not been a Republican worth voting for, or a Dem who needed voting against. We're giving you a longer list because we want to shout-out people who are doing good and encourage Dems in really tough races; regardless of your centrist, leftist, or indie leanings, these are good people.
District 3 Council candidates chat with the ‘Monitor’: Part II
Read Part I of the series here. Esala Wueschner came to Austin four years ago after googling the best places to live for young, single people. He says he’s energized to run because he’s always felt drawn to service roles. “I used to be in leadership positions, even...
City of Leander now limiting residential zoning requests in response to future water capacity concerns
Leander City Council made a decision to limit residential zoning due water capacity concerns amid future population growth at its Oct. 20 meeting. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) Leander City Council unanimously voted in favor of limiting zoning requests seeking to add residential zoning or to increase density of residential land uses...
More than 14K TCAD property tax exemption applications not processed in ‘timely’ manner
The Travis Central Appraisal District normally says the process to get an exemption on your property taxes can take up to 90 days. But data obtained by KXAN shows nearly half of the applications for reduced property taxes took longer to be processed.
Preservation Austin Honors the City’s Past by Protecting its Future
Executive Director Lindsey Derrington discusses the fight to save local landmarks like Dirty Martin’s, Bremond Block and more. When Austin native Margaret Adams began the first Heritage Club in 1953, her vision was to preserve the city’s unique landmarks during post World War II urban sprawling. Her innovative thinking for that time led to some of the first national register districts along South Congress and East 6th Street. Today, Preservation Austin (renamed in 2012 to reflect the diversity of their work and their progressive approach to preservation in the 21st century) has helped save countless properties throughout the city with their grant programs, educational services and advocacy projects.
Council OKs zoning change to house survivors of domestic abuse
Council approved a zoning change Thursday in the University Hills/Windsor Park neighborhood that will allow not only multifamily units for domestic violence survivors but also office space for the engineering firm Civilitude. According to the developer, the SAFE Alliance will provide 60 residential units and support services for those families....
2 Central Texas school districts ask voters to approve tax rates on their ballots
A "for" vote means the voter is allowing the district to exceed the voter-approved tax rate.
Watch our District 8 forum
On Thursday, three of the four candidates running for City Council in District 8 participated in a forum hosted by KUT and the Austin Monitor. You can watch the forum, which was hosted by KUT’s Jerry Quijano, below. Joining Quijano were incumbent Paige Ellis and candidates Richard Smith and...
The Next Dean of the Medical School at the University of Texas at Austin
Claudia F. Lucchinetti has been named senior vice president for medical affairs at the University of Texas at Austin and dean of the Dell Medical School, effective December 1. She will hold the Frank and Charmaine Denius Distinguished Dean’s Chair in Medical Leadership. “It’s an honor and an incredible...
