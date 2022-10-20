Read full article on original website
Canela Media CEO Says Speed Is Their Edge in Spanish Market: ‘Dinosaurs Cannot Move as Fast’ (Podcast)
"Tech vs Media" podcast: Isabel Rafferty Zavala says innovation is at the root of the digital and streaming entertainment company
New Trevor Noah Comedy Special to Premiere on Netflix Ahead of ‘Daily Show’ Departure
Trevor Noah is set to release a new Netflix stand-up comedy special, “I Wish You Would,” on Nov. 22. The comedian’s third special with the streamer will arrive a little over two weeks before he finishes his seven-year run as host of “The Daily Show.”. According...
'Virgin River' Actor Dances Amid the Breathtaking Scenery in Behind-the-Scenes Video
The cast of Netflix's hit drama series Virgin River is currently well into filming the upcoming fifth season, but it looks like they're still in great spirits. Cast member Martin Henderson, who plays main character Jack Sheridan, shared a behind-the-scenes look at what he does in his downtime while working on the beautiful set of the series.
Here's What 27 Celebrities Who Either Quit Hollywood Or Pivoted To Another Career Are Worth Today
Today I learned Frankie Muniz is worth $30 million and pursuing NASCAR driving.
Laika Studios Chief Marketing Officer Goes Behind the Scenes to Expand the Brand
Office With a View: David Burke chose Travis Knight's Laika because the stop-motion animation house is "going into places nobody thought was possible for the medium"
‘Aftersun’ Review: Charlotte Wells Debuts With an Achingly Stirring Coming-of-Age Tale
The first-time filmmaker poignantly captures the passage of time as it affects both parents and children
Warner Bros. Promotes Jesse Ehrman to President of Production and Development
The studio also upped Cate Adams, Peter Dodd and Sheila Walcott to SVPs of Production
Mia and Me: The Hero of Centopia review – kids TV show upscaled for big screen
The garish German TV spinoff combines live action and animation, but its babyish tone sets the bar too low for its preteen audience
"The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power" Star Cynthia Addai-Robinson Had Some Choice Words For That Racist Backlash
She had one positive outlook to rule them all.
‘Wendell & Wild’ Review: Jordan Peele x Henry Selick Collaboration Suffers from Jumbled Tones
Selick ("Coraline") would seem to be a perfect pair for Peele, but the (creepy, gorgeous) pieces of their joint effort don't fit together
‘Top Gun’ Lifted to Most In-Demand Classic Movie on Streaming by ‘Maverick’ Popularity | Charts
Paramount+ and HBO Max's catalogs have the most demand for movies over 20 years old
Why Paramount Global Hasn’t Been Snatched Up in Media Consolidation Feeding Frenzy | Analysis
Since Viacom and CBS re-merged three years ago, Shari Redstone's company has seemed like a prime acquisition target
‘The Peripheral’ Review: Chloe Grace Moretz Shines in Gamer-Friendly Sci-Fi Series From ‘Westworld’ Team
The Prime Video series from EPs Jonah Nolan and Lisa Joy is based on the William Gibson novel of the same name
‘P-Valley’ Renewed for Season 3 at Starz
The strip club-set drama is the cable network's biggest show in the U.S.
‘Four Hours at the Capitol’ Leads Nominations in Cinema Eye Honors Broadcast Categories
“Four Hours at the Capitol,” “The Beatles: Get Back,” “Playing With Sharks,” “We Need to Talk About Cosby,” “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy” and “How To With John Wilson” are among the nonfiction television programs that have been nominated in the Cinema Eye Honors broadcast categories, Cinema Eye Honors announced at the organization’s annual fall lunch in Los Angeles on Thursday.
Warner Bros. Home Entertainment and Eluvio Announce ‘Lord of the Rings’ Web3 NFT Movie Experience
Ready to go back to the Shire?
‘The Crown’ Adds a ‘Fictional Dramatization’ Disclaimer to Season 5 Trailer After Backlash
Judi Dench was the latest to call on Netflix to add a disclaimer to the Emmy-winning drama
Ratings: CBS Heads to the Top of the Class With ‘Young Sheldon’
"The Big Bang Theory" spinoff won in both the key demo and viewership across all networks in primetime Thursday
