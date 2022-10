ROANOKE COUNTY, VA (WFXR) — This week’s Friday Night Blitz Unsung Hero is North Cross Athletic Trainer Holly Marshall. Marshall was nominated by North Cross head football coach Stephen Alexander. Alexander said Holly worked with the Raiders part-time during the 2018 season. She joined the school full time midway through last football season. Coach Alexander said Holly is such an important addition to the Raiders football team as well as the entire athletic program at North Cross. Alexander said Williams is a consummate professional, extremely knowledgeable, but she also cares deeply about North Cross athletes and has developed a bond with the players with whom she has worked. Williams is quiet and unassuming; never seeking the spotlight. Congratulations to North Cross athletic trainer Holly Williams as this week’s Friday Night Blitz Unsung Hero.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO