videtteonline.com
ISU football takes down Indiana State 27-21 for third straight win
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. -- Illinois State football held off a late comeback, taking down Indiana State 27-21 for its third straight win Saturday. Wenkers Wright and Jalen Carr shone for the Redbirds, each putting together stellar performances offensively. Wright would tally 180 yards on the ground on 36 carries while Carr would catch six passes for 99 yards and a touchdown.
videtteonline.com
ISU gymnastics releases 2023 schedule
Illinois State gymnastics announced its schedule for the upcoming 2023 season Wednesday, beginning on the road Jan. 8 at Western Michigan. The Redbirds will have home opening meets the next weekend when they take on Lindenwood Jan. 13 and Western Michigan once again Jan. 15. ISU will bounce between meets...
videtteonline.com
ISU soccer loses third straight match 3-1 at Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. -- Despite a strong second half push, Illinois State women’s soccer fell 3-1 Thursday night on the road against Evansville. The loss dropped the Redbirds record to 2-14-1, with a 0-8-1 record in Missouri Valley Conference play. UE jumped out to an immediate lead on their senior...
videtteonline.com
Editorial: Renaming Redbird Arena takes away from iconicness, significance of its history
Illinois State University’s Board of Trustees approved to officially rename Redbird Arena to “CEFCU Arena" earlier this month. The approval comes under the sponsorship agreement between CEFCU and Illinois State Athletics. CEFCU will pay the department $3.1 million over the next 10 years for the name rights of the arena and related sponsorship and hospitality opportunities.
Watch: Luke Fickell Gets Game Ball After Program-Record 54th Victory at UC
The coach is unmatched in Bearcats history.
Cincinnati Basketball: Wes Miller reacts to recent preseason scrimmage at Ohio
With the regular season approaching, the Bearcats played a preseason exhibition at Ohio on Sunday to prepare for the upcoming campaign. According to multiple reports, the Bobcats secured a 79-72 win over Cincinnati in the recent closed scrimmage. David DeJulius and John Newman III each scored 12 points for the...
videtteonline.com
A look at ISU's planned construction projects, timelines, budgets
Over the next four years, Illinois State University’s campus will undergo several construction projects that will replace, renovate and expand several aspects of the campus. Director of Facilities Planning, Design, and Construction David Gill gave a brief look at some of these construction projects:. Athletics Indoor Practice Facility. The...
collegehoopstoday.com
Brad Underwood: This is the best roster I’ve had at Illinois
Brad Underwood has led Illinois to a combined 47-17 record over the past two seasons as well as a Big Ten Tournament title in 2021 and a share of the Big Ten regular season title last year. He’s had All-Americans like Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn that have helped elevate...
Florence, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
adventuremomblog.com
Ohio Road Trip Getaway- 1.5 hrs from Cincinnati and Columbus
Highland County is located around 1.5 hours from Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio and offers outdoor adventures and more for a day trip or weekend getaway. I’m sharing more about fun things to do on your Ohio road trip around Highland County. Thanks again to Visit Highland County for hosting...
wcbu.org
Central Illinois musicians reunite for 'Another Second Chance' in Peoria
An all-star cast of 1970s and 1980s central Illinois rock icons will reunite for “Another Second Chance: A Celebration of Live Music” on Saturday night, Oct. 22. The event, organized by longtime Peoria-area musicians Craig Moore and Darren Peacock, will begin at 6 p.m. at the new 3300 Event Center at 3300 Willow Knolls Drive in Peoria.
25newsnow.com
Winning design: New Peoria flag is unveiled
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Saturday morning, Peoria County leaders unveil the new county flag at the riverfront museum. Peoria Resident Aaron Broomfield created this winning design, and it has the same them color scheme as the city of Peoria’s flag with green, blue, and yellow. The flag was...
earnthenecklace.com
Colin Mayfield Leaving WLWT: Where Is the Cincinnati Anchor Going?
The people of Cincinnati loved watching Colin Mayfield on WLWT News 5 every morning. His warmth and charisma as a morning anchor helped set a great tone for his viewers’ days. But now Colin Mayfield is leaving WLWT for another exciting opportunity. Naturally, the news upset many people. They especially want to know where he is going next and if his new job will take him away from the city. Fortunately for them, the anchor answered most of the queries about his departure from WLWT.
videtteonline.com
ISU student Jakai Martin recounts story of homophobic assault, calls for university support
Jakai Martin, a queer and gender non-conforming student at Illinois State University, was physically and verbally assaulted at an off-campus Homecoming party Saturday. Martin, a junior sociology major, was called homophobic slurs and hit by an unidentified ISU student and member of Greek life. They are pressing charges against the...
videtteonline.com
'March for Queer Rights' led by Jakai Martin protests homophobia on ISU's campus
"We're here, we're queer, and President Kinzy has got to hear," protestors shouted to the windows of Hovey Hall. LGBTQIA+ rights protestors, led by Jakai Martin, marched through Illinois State University's quad Friday afternoon carrying signs and chanting slogans. The protests come as a result of a recent physical and...
25newsnow.com
Celebrating the past: Another Second Chance to take place Saturday
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A concert at an event center in Peoria is celebrating the history of the once popular teen hangout, and is raising money for TAPS in Pekin. The 3300 Event Center on Willow Knolls was called the Second Chance in the 80′s, and included acts like Van Halen and Stevie Ray Vaughn.
agupdate.com
Farmer happy for another harvest after heart attack
It’s certainly not uncommon for a machinery technician to save the day during harvest season, but it is rare for one to literally save a farmer’s life. A John Deere technician had dropped by Evan Leake’s farm near Lexington, Illinois, in August 2019 when the 30-year-old suddenly collapsed while experiencing a heart attack.
dayton.com
Restaurant brand, new to Dayton area, will build on Meijer land in Kettering
KETTERING — A restaurant new to the Dayton-area market with aims on Ohio expansion is planned for a vacant outlot next to the Meijer store in Kettering. Taco John’s plans to open next year on Wilmington Pike, according to Meritage Hospitality Group, a franchisee for the Wyoming-based restaurant business.
Central Illinois Proud
Festival of Lights under new leadership this year
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — When the East Peoria Festival of Lights opens next month, it will be under new leadership. East Peoria’s new Director of Tourism and Special Events Kory Brown will begin chairing the Festival of Lights this year. Doug McCarty, who oversaw the Festival of Lights for the past eight years, has transitioned from working for the city into private sector employment.
