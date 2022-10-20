Andrew Fox departs El Paso Locomotive FC after four seasons with club

EL PASO, Texas – October 19, 2022 – El Paso Locomotive FC announced today that Defender Andrew Fox will be departing from the club after four seasons. The English defender joined El Paso ahead of the inaugural 2019 season and has been a key component of the Locomotive backline since. Fox appeared for El Paso 86 times and accumulated 6,900 minutes of play on the pitch scoring six goals and helping Locomotive reach two back-to-back Western Conference finals (2019, 2020) and three consecutive postseason runs. The defender was also a vital component of the Locomotive attack on the transition, where he was able to command the flank.

Of the six goals notched in his time with El Paso, none are more memorable than his one in the 2019 Western Conference Final. Fox opened Locomotive’s scoring account in the 45th minute of play after sinking a shot into the Monarch’s net off a corner kick, becoming the first Locomotive player to score in a Western Conference final. The go-ahead goal unfortunately was not enough to send El Paso to the Championship Final as the Monarchs found the game-winner in extra time and would go on to win the Championship.



El Paso Locomotive FC is thankful for Fox’s contributions to the club and wish him the best in his future.

El Paso Locomotive FC is currently working on additional player announcements for its fifth season and will announce 2023 roster moves once they are confirmed.

